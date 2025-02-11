SG/SM/22549
Avoid ‘at All Costs’ Resumption of Hostilities in Gaza, Secretary-General Urges, Stressing Both Sides Must Fully Abide by Ceasefire Agreement, Resume Talks
Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ statement on the situation in Gaza, in Paris today:
We must avoid at all costs the resumption of hostilities in Gaza that would lead to an immense tragedy.
I appeal to Hamas to proceed with the planned liberation of hostages next Saturday.
Both sides must fully abide by their commitments in the ceasefire agreement and resume serious negotiations in Doha for the second phase.