Welcoming Formation of New Government in Lebanon, Secretary-General Looks Forward to Partnering Closely with It to Consolidate Cessation of Hostilities

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General welcomes the formation of a new Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaf Salam. The United Nations looks forward to working in close partnership with the new Government on its priorities, including the consolidation of the cessation of hostilities and the full implementation of resolution 1701 (2006), while supporting all efforts to address the pressing needs and aspirations of Lebanon’s population, including through recovery and reconstruction and the implementation of a comprehensive, inclusive and sustainable reform agenda.

The United Nations reiterates its commitment to support Lebanon’s territorial integrity, sovereignty, and political independence in accordance with the Taif Accords and the Baabda declaration, and the effective implementation of Security Council resolutions 1701 (2006), 1559 (2004) and other relevant resolutions, which remain essential to the stability of Lebanon and the region.