Expand Educational, Workplace Opportunities for Women and Girls to Build Careers in Science, Secretary-General Urges in Observance Message

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for the International Day of Women and Girls in Science, observed on 11 February:

Ten years ago, the first International Day of Women and Girls in Science recognized a fundamental truth: women’s participation is essential for building a better world through science and technology. I saw that enormous potential firsthand when I was teaching engineering, and I saw the remarkable talent, creativity, and determination of countless women scientists.

Yet today, women still represent just one third of the global scientific community. Deprived of adequate funding, publishing opportunities and leadership positions in universities, women and girls continue to face an uphill battle in building careers in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).

Look no further than the development of new digital technologies. Men dominate the field at every level — including in artificial intelligence. The result is a surge of biased algorithms and embedded inequality, risking a new era of digital chauvinism.

The more that women are excluded from STEM, the more we limit our collective power to address urgent global challenges, from climate change and food security to public health and technological transformation.

We can and must do more to level the playing field. By expanding scholarships, internships and mentorship opportunities to open doors for women and girls in STEM; creating workplaces that attract, retain and advance women in science; encouraging girls’ engagement in STEM from an early age; championing women leaders in science through the media; and dismantling gender stereotypes.

The Pact for the Future, agreed last September by Member States, gives renewed momentum to these goals by committing to address barriers preventing the full, equal and meaningful access for women and girls in scientific fields.

On the tenth anniversary of this important day, and as we reflect on 30 years since the Beijing Declaration, let’s help pave a path to STEM careers that women and girls deserve — and our world needs.