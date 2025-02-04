Saddened by Death of Former German President, Secretary-General Calls Horst Köhler ‘Champion of United Nations, Deeply Committed to Global Partnerships’

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General was saddened to learn of the death of Horst Köhler, the former President of Germany. Former President Köhler was a champion of the United Nations, deeply committed to global partnerships, sustainable development and creating new perspectives for youth in Africa. He served as the Secretary-General’s Personal Envoy on Western Sahara from 2017 to 2019, during which he sought to help resolve the long-standing conflict there.

The Secretary-General extends his sincere condolences to the family of former President Köhler, as well as the Government and people of Germany.