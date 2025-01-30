Secretary-General Calls on All Conflict Parties in Myanmar to Exercise Maximum Restraint

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

Four years since the military seized power and arbitrarily detained members of the democratically elected Government on 1 February 2021, the situation in Myanmar continues to deteriorate, with devastating consequences for civilians.

The Secretary-General condemns all forms of violence and calls on all parties to the conflict to exercise maximum restraint, uphold human rights and international humanitarian law, and prevent further incitement of violence and intercommunal tensions. He reiterates his concern regarding the military’s stated intention to hold elections amid intensifying conflict, including aerial bombardment and widespread human rights violations and without conditions that permit the people of Myanmar to freely and peacefully exercise their political rights, including safety and security.

Over 19.9 million people in Myanmar — more than one third of its population — need humanitarian assistance, compared to 1 million before the military took over four years ago. Unimpeded access must be assured to enable the UN and its partners to continue to deliver humanitarian assistance and essential services.

The Secretary-General renews his calls for greater cooperation among all stakeholders to bring an end to the hostilities and help the people of Myanmar forge a path towards an inclusive democratic transition and return to civilian rule. The Secretary-General also appeals to countries in the region to grant access to safety and protection for those fleeing conflict and persecution and for the international community to provide greater support to countries, including Bangladesh, hosting refugees from Myanmar.

The Secretary-General’s Special Envoy, Julie Bishop, remains actively engaged with all stakeholders, in close cooperation with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), in the search of a Myanmar-led resolution to the crisis.

A viable future for Myanmar must ensure safety, accountability and opportunity for all its communities, including the Rohingya, and address the root causes of conflict, discrimination and disenfranchisement in all its forms. The Secretary-General reaffirms the unwavering support of the United Nations to the people of Myanmar in these efforts.