Marking Lunar New Year, Secretary-General Urges Renewed Commitment to Peace, Equality, Justice ‘In These Trying Times’

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message on the occasion of the Lunar New Year 2025, observed on 29 January:

Happy Lunar New Year. I am pleased to send my warmest wishes to everyone celebrating Lunar New Year — and this Year of the Snake.

The snake symbolizes wisdom, resilience and renewal. In these trying times, let us be guided by these qualities and renew our commitment to peace, equality and justice.

Let us embrace this time of new beginnings with hope and determination to create a better future for all. May the Year of the Snake bring good health, happiness, prosperity and new beginnings.