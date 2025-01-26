International Science Council ‘an Indispensable Bridge between Science, Policy’, Stresses Secretary-General

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message to the General Assembly of the International Science Council, in Muscat today:

Uniting through science is key to tackling our common challenges — from addressing the climate crisis, to combating global pandemics, to taking on the untold risk posed by emerging technologies.

The International Science Council is an indispensable bridge between science and policy, connecting researchers to the work of global decision-makers.

Your crucial role is the reason I invited the Council to contribute to the work of the United Nations through the Scientific Advisory Board. By uniting experts across disciplines, the Board connects UN leaders to global networks representing thousands of scientists and academics, especially in developing countries. And it helps ensure that science shapes policy solutions for people and planet.

This spirit is central to the Pact for the Future, adopted at the United Nations by Member States last September. The Pact recognizes the crucial role of science and technology cooperation to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and supercharging progress around the world.

We need your insights and expertise in this important task. Together, let’s harness the power of science to build a more peaceful, sustainable and healthy future for all.