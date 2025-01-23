‘Make Female Genital Mutilation History,’ Secretary-General Urges ahead of International Day

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for the International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation, observed on 6 February:

Female genital mutilation is a horrific act of gender-based violence. More than 230 million girls and women alive today are survivors of this abhorrent practice.

As one of the most brutal manifestations of gender inequality, female genital mutilation inflicts profound, lifelong physical and mental harm, carries life-threatening health risks, and violates the rights of women and girls to bodily autonomy, safety, and dignity.

Eradicating this vicious human rights violation is urgent, and it is possible.

As this year’s theme reminds us, we are making progress, but we must pick up the pace. We must strengthen global movements to break down harmful attitudes, beliefs and gender stereotypes. And we need to bolster strong partnerships between Governments, grassroots organizations and survivors to supercharge efforts and eliminate this scourge by 2030.

The Pact for the Future, agreed at the United Nations last September, includes a commitment by Member States to eliminate female genital mutilation by tackling negative social norms and gender discrimination.

Let’s join forces to make female genital mutilation history and ensure a brighter, healthier, and more just future for all women and girls everywhere.