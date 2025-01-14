Marking Anniversary, Secretary-General Commends United Nations University for ‘Uniting World through Knowledge Partnerships to Address’ Global Challenges

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message for the fiftieth anniversary of the United Nations University (UNU), in Tokyo today:

This year we mark a historic milestone: 50 years of the United Nations University.

For half a century, university leaders, staff, students and alumni have driven peace and progress.

By bridging the worlds of education, research and policy.

By acting as a trusted source for evidence-based policymaking.

And by uniting the world through knowledge partnerships to address our most pressing global challenges.

The United Nations University is truly multilateralism in action.

Now is the time to look ahead at the next 50 years. And to build a future of prosperity and equality for all humanity.

I look forward to UNU’s continued success and commitment in this essential work.