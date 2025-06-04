Secretary-General Appoints Major General Diodato Abagnara of Italy Mission Head, Force Commander, United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres announced today the appointment of Major General Diodato Abagnara of Italy as Head of Mission and Force Commander of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

Major General Abagnara succeeds Lieutenant General Aroldo Lázaro Sáenz of Spain. The Secretary-General extSecretary-General appoints Major General Diodato Abagnara of Italy Mission Head, Force Commander, United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres announced today the appointment of Major General Diodato Abagnara of Italy as Head of Mission and Force Commander of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

Major General Abagnara succeeds Lieutenant General Aroldo Lázaro Sáenz of Spain. The Secretary-General extends his sincere gratitude to Lieutenant General Aroldo Lázaro Sáenz for his dedication and leadership of UNIFIL during one of the mission’s most challenging periods.

Major General Abagnara brings to the position over 36 years of military service, including extensive leadership roles within the Italian Armed Forces. Most recently, he served as Commander and Chair of the Military Technical Committee for Lebanon, where he oversaw multinational coordination efforts in support of the Lebanese Armed Forces. Prior to that, he held several key appointments, including Personnel Division Chief and Adviser to the Chief of Defence Staff in the Defence General Staff, Commander of an infantry brigade, and Chief of the Officers’ Employment Office. From 2018 to 2019, he was also UNIFIL Sector West Commander. In addition, he chaired the Joint Gender Perspective Council within the Defence General Staff, underscoring his commitment to inclusive leadership and institutional reform.

Major General Abagnara holds four bachelor’s degrees: in political science from the University of Turin; in international and diplomatic sciences from the University of Trieste; in business management and communication from the University of Teramo; and in strategic sciences from the University of Turin, all in Italy. He also holds six master’s degrees: in law from the University of Rome; in strategic sciences from the University of Turin; in international strategic-military studies, advanced studies in intelligence and security, and cybersecurity and information security from the University of Rome; and in strategic leadership and digital transformation from the Luiss Business School, Rome, all in Italy. He is fluent in English and Italian, and speaks French and Spanish.ends his sincere gratitude to Lieutenant General Aroldo Lázaro Sáenz for his dedication and leadership of UNIFIL during one of the mission’s most challenging periods.

Major General Abagnara brings to the position over 36 years of military service, including extensive leadership roles within the Italian Armed Forces. Most recently, he served as Commander and Chair of the Military Technical Committee for Lebanon, where he oversaw multinational coordination efforts in support of the Lebanese Armed Forces. Prior to that, he held several key appointments, including Personnel Division Chief and Adviser to the Chief of Defence Staff in the Defence General Staff, Commander of an infantry brigade, and Chief of the Officers’ Employment Office. From 2018 to 2019, he was also UNIFIL Sector West Commander. In addition, he chaired the Joint Gender Perspective Council within the Defence General Staff, underscoring his commitment to inclusive leadership and institutional reform.

Major General Abagnara holds four bachelor’s degrees: in political science from the University of Turin; in international and diplomatic sciences from the University of Trieste; in business management and communication from the University of Teramo; and in strategic sciences from the University of Turin, all in Italy. He also holds six master’s degrees: in law from the University of Rome; in strategic sciences from the University of Turin; in international strategic-military studies, advanced studies in intelligence and security, and cybersecurity and information security from the University of Rome; and in strategic leadership and digital transformation from the Luiss Business School, Rome, all in Italy. He is fluent in English and Italian, and speaks French and Spanish.