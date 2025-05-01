Secretary-General Appoints Hao Zhang of China United Nations Resident Coordinator in Maldives

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres appointed Hao Zhang of China as the United Nations Resident Coordinator in the Maldives, with the host Government’s approval, on 1 May.

Mr. Zhang brings more than 27 years of professional experience to the role, including over 17 years with the Asian Development Bank (ADB). He joined ADB in January 2008 as a procurement specialist and held a series of positions of increasing responsibility, including Senior Adviser to the Vice President for South, Central and West Asia, Principal Urban Development Specialist in the Urban Development and Water Division (CWUW), Deputy Country Director in China, OIC Director and Adviser in the East Asian Development Department, and Adviser to the Director General of Portfolio Procurement and Financial Management Department.

Prior to joining ADB, he was a municipal engineer and project officer at the World Bank Resident Mission in Beijing from 2002 to 2008.

Mr. Zhang holds a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Warwick in United Kingdom, a master’s degree in civil and environmental engineering from Hong Kong Polytechnic University, and a university degree in civil and environmental engineering from Tongji University in China.