Speakers Urge Greater Action, Accountability in Protecting Shared Marine Resources, at Panel on Promoting Cooperation at Regional Level

NICE, FRANCE, 12 June — Regional cooperation is emerging as the cornerstone of effective ocean governance, with leaders from island nations, least developed countries and coastal States at the Ocean Conference today urging accelerated action, stronger accountability and climate-resilient solutions to protect shared marine resources and the communities that depend on them.

The eighth panel discussion of the Conference focused on “Promoting and supporting all forms of cooperation, especially at the regional and subregional level” and was moderated by Cynthia Barzuna, Deputy Director, Ocean Program, World Resources Institute.

Wesley Simina, President of the Federated States of Micronesia, underscored that the complexities of ocean governance — marked by overlapping jurisdictions and competing interests — demand that the international community reaffirm and recommit to sharing marine resources sustainably.

He pointed to regional tuna commissions as vital platforms for cooperation in managing a key global seafood commodity, valued at over $11 billion in 2024. “In the same way that a balanced marine ecosystem depends on the interwoven roles of predators, prey and habitat, the Tuna Commissions function as living reefs of cooperation, where diverse members come together to sustain not only tuna stocks but the integrity of the entire oceanic web,” he said.

With climate change reshaping tuna migration patterns, he stressed that static quotas and fixed boundaries are no longer sufficient. Regional strategies that assess and respond to climate-driven shifts in tuna distribution are critical for developing informed, adaptive responses. Regional cooperation, he noted, is essential to designing solutions that protect coastal communities and stakeholders around the world whose livelihoods and food security depend on healthy tuna populations.

All five Tuna Commissions have now adopted climate change mandates or integrated climate science into their core research agendas, reflecting a growing global commitment to adaptive fisheries management.

Rabab Fatima, High Representative for the Least Developed Countries, Landlocked Developing Countries and Small Island Developing States, emphasized that regional solidarity can amplify impact, overcome capacity constraints and unlock shared solutions. For the 44 least developed countries, she said, regional cooperation helps fill vital gaps in science and technology, finance and governance.

She highlighted that regional frameworks have enabled these countries to collaborate on marine resource management and strengthen preparedness and response to coastal disasters.

She noted that the Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries, to be held in Turkmenistan in August, will be a key opportunity to embed cooperation at every level of ocean use across all three groups of countries. “It is through regional research alliances that countries are improving data access and it is through regional networks that communities are becoming better prepared”, she said.

Ms. Fatima stressed that critical mechanisms are often underfunded and understaffed, calling for efforts to formalize cross-regional dialogue. “There is great potential in interregional knowledge exchanges where small island developing States share their strategies and blue innovation”, she added.

Enrique Ochoa Martínez, Undersecretary for Multilateral Affairs and Human Rights of Mexico, highlighted the immense challenges facing our oceans today, including overfishing, climate change and pollution. He emphasized that frameworks such as the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and the Agreement on Marine Biological Diversity of Areas beyond National Jurisdiction provide a common foundation to coordinate actions, strengthen governance and ensure accountability.

He noted that regional and subregional cooperation serves as a crucial link between high-level ambition and real-world implementation. Referring to the vast scale of the Great Pacific Garbage Patch — which spans over 1.6 million square kilometres — he underscored that marine waste originates from across the globe.

“In order to truly address cooperation, we must be honest and constructive about what is not working and focus our efforts on improving this”, he said. Mr. Ochoa Martínez called for enhanced accountability, aligned metrics and integrated monitoring systems to improve coherence and accelerate implementation.

“We have to strengthen these systems and fully harness the potential of technology”, he added, affirming that multilateralism and international law “are not optional — they are indispensable”. He concluded by acknowledging that while gaps and challenges remain, “what we now need is political will and the partnerships to take them further.”

Filimon Manoni, Pacific Ocean Commissioner at the Office of the Pacific Ocean Commissioner, emphasized that the ocean is not just a resource — it is our common heritage, our lifeline and the legacy we leave for future generations. “While we often refer to small island developing States, smallness is a state of mind”, he noted. For generations, Pacific peoples have traversed these vast waters to fish, trade and explore.

“Just as our societies have evolved, so too must our systems of governance”, he added, explaining that his role was established by Pacific leaders to foster regional coordination and collective solutions. “What happens in one part of the ocean can have far-reaching impacts elsewhere”, he warned, underlining the interconnectedness of marine ecosystems.

Manoni expressed hope for the swift entry into force of the Agreement under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea on the Conservation and the Agreement on Marine Biological Diversity of Areas beyond National Jurisdiction. He acknowledged the difficulty of uniting diverse ocean sectors and stakeholders, but stressed its urgency: “Without proper management of areas beyond national jurisdiction, the good work we do within our own zones will ultimately be in vain.”

Tatjana Hema, Barcelona Convention, presented the outcome of the twenty-fourth Global Meeting of the Regional Seas Conventions and Action Plans. At the meeting, held on 11 June during the UN Ocean Conference in Nice, participants reaffirmed the importance of regional and subregional cooperation in tackling ocean-related challenges. Convened by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the meeting emphasized multilateralism, enhanced coordination and alignment with global frameworks. Those networks include the Agreement on Marine Biological Diversity of Areas beyond National Jurisdiction, the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework and the upcoming Plastics Treaty — to better address climate change, marine biodiversity loss and pollution.

The panel was co-chaired by Leila Benali, Minister for Energy Transition and Sustainable Development of Morocco, and Claudio Barbaro, Undersecretary of State for Environment and Energy Security of Italy. Funmi Balogun, Resident Coordinator in Timor-Leste, served as lead discussant. The panel was followed by an interactive discussion featuring representatives of Member States, as well as civil society speakers.