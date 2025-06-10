Effective Ocean Governance Critical for Survival, Sustainability of Small Island Developing States, Many Speakers Underline, as Nice Conference Continues

NICE, FRANCE, 10 June — At the United Nations Ocean Conference, small island developing States made an urgent plea for effective ocean governance — a necessity for their survival and sustainability. Speakers from these nations also called on the international community to renew commitments to protect ocean-based life and livelihoods.

The high-level 2025 United Nations Conference to Support the Implementation of Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 14 — to conserve and sustainably use the oceans, seas and marine resources — continued its general debate on the second day. Held under the theme “Accelerating action and mobilizing all actors to conserve and sustainably use the ocean”, the Conference runs from 9 to 13 June.

Ministers from many small island developing States addressed the plenary, emphasizing that although their nations are especially vulnerable to climate change, they are also powerful actors in ocean innovation and resilience.

Mauritius’ delegate warned that without integrating conservation into development and food security strategies, long-term national well-being would remain out of reach. “National commitments to conservation will not be enough to safeguard national interests and those of coastal communities in the face of these challenges”, he said. He stressed the need to strengthen maritime surveillance and highlighted Mauritius’ commitment to enshrining nature’s rights in its constitution, stating: “This all depends on a coordinated international response, particularly for resource mobilization and establishing a knowledge network for oceans.”

The representative of Maldives declared: “We are not only on the front lines of risk, but we are also on the front lines of action.” Emphasizing the leadership and solutions small island developing States offer, he added: “We do not ask for handouts; we offer leaderships and tools to show real progress.” For Maldives — a large ocean State — ocean governance is deeply personal. “Every thread of our national fabric is woven into the oceans”, he said, describing their “schools of tuna” as more than a market product, but “a symbol of culture and sustainability”.

Highlighting economic value, John Briceño, Prime Minister of Belize, said his country’s barrier reef generates $1 billion annually and protects its coastline from hurricanes. Belize’s “blue economy model” is guided by a balanced approach: “We believe that we should take nothing more than what we need,” he said. Belize emits no carbon but suffers disproportionately. “This is not just about in the water; it’s about life above it,” he said, calling on major emitters to enact meaningful change. “Change must be fair; we all have different capacity”, he added, citing Belize’s structural limitations.

Echoing each other, several small island developing States speakers’ expressed a profound historical, personal and spiritual connection to the ocean. “The health and wealth of the ocean is intertwined with the people of Kiribati”, that nation’s President, Taneti Maamau, noted, stressing the delicate balance between conservation and development.

Wesley Simina, President of the Federated States of Micronesia, pointed to intertwined crises — overfishing, climate change and pollution — saying: “We hold a deep cultural and spiritual connection to our ocean and our land.”

India’s delegate reminded the audience that “the ocean is our shared heritage.” Marine pollution, especially plastic, remains a challenge for the country, which has launched awareness campaigns and early warning systems for coastal communities. India also backs the Nice Ocean Action Plan and is committed to building “a sustainable, resilient and equitable ocean future for mankind”.

The delegate of Mauritania emphasized that today’s pressing challenges demand both ambitious commitments and concrete action. “Economically, we must adopt responsible marine models; scientifically, we must support research and the exchange of knowledge”, he said, stressing that political will is essential to meeting these goals. Given its location along the Atlantic coast, Mauritania understands firsthand the ocean’s critical role in driving economic and social development. However, the country is grappling with ocean acidification, overfishing, ecosystem degradation and coastal erosion — all of which pose a direct threat to the livelihoods of its people. In response, the Government has strengthened marine governance and expanded marine protected areas to safeguard its resources for future generations.

However, some warned that progress was backsliding. Afioga Fiame Naomi Mataafa, Prime Minister of Samoa, said: “International trade is on the edge, attack on multilateralism is of particular concern”, and systems meant to protect the vulnerable are being dismantled. With sea-level rise, ocean warming, acidification and overfishing threatening their existence, she emphasized: “These planetary changes leave no room for middle ground”, calling for “astute political leadership”.

Antigua and Barbuda’s delegate emphasized the need to scale up investment in the blue economy. His country, despite limited resources, has launched an innovation center to promote economic development and community leadership. He stressed that “dealing with these growing threats requires scaled up and predictable financing”.

Looking to the future, Francisco Kalbuadi Lay, Deputy Prime Minister of Timor-Leste, said: “Intergenerational justice means ensuring a healthy environmental future for the generations to come.” He underscored the disadvantage small island developing States face in the current financial system, stating it is “unjust to demand the same commitment from all countries”.

Australia is an island nation, with nearly 9 in 10 people living near the coast, said the country’s delegate, stressing that “the ocean is critical to our economic prosperity, health and social well-being, and it connects us with our region and the rest of the world”. Since the last Ocean Conference in 2022, his country has expanded its marine parks from 37 per cent to 52 per cent, far exceeding the target. “This means we now protect more ocean than any other country on Earth”, he said. Australia is very fortunate to be home to both First Nations peoples’ traditional knowledge and world-leading marine science.

Other ministers also highlighted the UN’s role in fostering ocean governance. Norway’s representative noted that her country ratified the Biodiversity beyond National Jurisdiction Agreement last week. “The ocean can bounce back, and it will if we let it — that is our job together”, she said, noting Norway’s strong record on sustainable fisheries and ocean economy investments.

Singapore’s delegate praised the foresight behind the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea and the flexibility of the Marine Biodiversity Agreement, which his country quickly ratified. Highlighting coral and seagrass initiatives, he said Singapore will transplant 100,000 corals and restore seagrass — “the lungs of the sea” and crucial for carbon sequestration.

Germany’s delegate reported that global warming is hitting the Baltic Sea hard. With 46 per cent of its marine area protected, Germany is committed to sustainable offshore wind and removing munitions from its seas. Calling for a precautionary pause on deep-sea mining, he advocated for a strong global plastics agreement. “The gaps in our knowledge of the deep sea are still far too large,” he said.

Several countries shared bold conservation initiatives. The representative of Chile announced it will expand its protected marine areas around the Juan Fernandez Archipelago, raising the total to 50 per cent of its exclusive economic zone. Chile, the second country to ratify the marine biodiversity agreement, offered Valparaíso as the future host of the Agreement’s Secretariat and proposed, alongside the Republic of Korea, to host the next Ocean Conference.

The Russian Federation’s delegate reiterated that the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea ensures balance and stability. “All international initiatives in this area have to strike a fair balance,” he said. Marine protected areas should not undermine fishing rights guaranteed by the Convention. The Russian Federation is expanding Arctic protected areas and supports a new plastics treaty — but warned, “the priority should not be on the banning of plastic as such”, but on improving infrastructure for its transformation.

Qatar’s representative stressed the importance of ensuring that oceans remain stable. “This is a challenge that requires all of us to work together”, he said. For its part, his country has carried out measures to preserve its maritime and coastal areas while also ensuring tertiary wastewater treatment. Wastewater is reused in agricultural industrial sectors. Noting that 20 per cent of its coasts are protected, he said that Qatar adopted a national strategy to protect 30 per cent of its marine areas and ensure the restoration of 30 per cent of degraded areas.

Iceland’s delegate drew attention to the deep biodiversity in the North Atlantic: “Our waters are home to rich and diverse ecosystems: vibrant coral gardens, towering seamounts, geothermal vents and fragile habitat.” Iceland supports the 30 by 30 goal and is mapping out its most critical marine zones.

Denmark’s delegate closed with a vision of restoration: “Many people around the world have become used to a sea with fewer fish. But our children and grandchildren should get used to something new: an ocean filled with life.”