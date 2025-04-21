Biodiversity Treaty Preparatory Commission Hears Summary of Work to Date, Resumes Discussions on Financing, Procedural Rules

The commission tasked with preparing for the entry into force of a new treaty on marine biodiversity began today the second and final week of its first session, resuming its discussions on financial rules to govern the instrument’s operationalization, provisions concerning the Global Environment Facility trust fund and rules of procedure for bodies established under the accord.

Many delegations also took the floor to remember Pope Francis, who passed away today, reflecting on his virtues and his historic role as the first Latin American pontiff.

The gathering, formally known as the “Preparatory Commission for the Entry into Force of the Agreement under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea on the Conservation and Sustainable Use of Marine Biological Diversity of Areas beyond National Jurisdiction and the Convening of the First Meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Agreement”, is being held from 14 to 25 April in New York. It will focus on practical issues, addressed in a series of informal working groups involving Member States and stakeholders.

The Agreement under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea on the Conservation and Sustainable Use of Marine Biological Diversity of Areas beyond National Jurisdiction, as it is formally known, was adopted on 19 June 2023. The Preparatory Commission opened its first session on 14 April, which continued on 15 April, 16 April and 17 April.

Co-Chairs Present Oral Summaries of Discussion Thus Far

At the meeting’s outset, the Commission’s Co-Chairs presented oral reports summarizing discussions so far. On those of the first informal working group, which is tasked with governance matters, it was reported that participants generally agreed that the rules of procedure for the Conference of the Parties should be clear, predictable, fair in decision-making and inclusive.

Further, they should provide legal certainty, ensure full, meaningful participation for all parties and guarantee that different categories of developing States are represented. There was also agreement that meetings should be held in person and either at the secretariat’s seat or at United Nations Headquarters. Such meetings would be held annually during the initial years and move to a biennial schedule at a later stage.

On the secretariat’s functioning, there was some support for linking it to the United Nations, while keeping it largely independent. Both a bespoke model and the model employed by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change could be considered, though some preferred a standalone secretariat. Regarding legal capacity, many supported giving the secretariat the ability to conclude agreements, convene meetings and receive funds. However, opinions differed on whether it should be able to act as an international legal entity.

Turning to modalities for subsidiary bodies established under the Agreement, it was reported that discussions showed general agreement on several aspects, including: member nominations by Parties and election by the Conference of the Parties; the need for equitable geographical representation and gender balance; universal membership for the Scientific and Technical Body; and limited membership for most other bodies.

Support was also expressed for staggered elections, the possibility of a single re-election, term limits and rules for both observer participation and cooperation with other relevant organizations. Divergent views emerged, however, regarding representation modalities for developing States and holders of traditional knowledge; the specific expertise required for each body; and the extent to which the rules of procedure for the Conference of the Parties should apply to all subsidiary bodies.

As for the third informal working group — which considered the financial rules for the funding of the Conference of the Parties and the funding of the secretariat and any subsidiary bodies — delegations recognized that the model on which these rules will be based depends on the arrangements chosen for the secretariat. Additionally, delegates emphasized the need for transparency, accountability and stable financial management, as well as robust oversight and auditing. Moreover, speakers stressed the need to avoid creating burdensome requirements for access to funding and reporting.

On the payment of assessed contributions, the inclusion of measures for parties in arrears to incentivize prompt payment received some support. There was also support for the provision of flexibility to developing States affected by situations beyond their control. Preference was expressed for a biennial financial period, with accounting and auditing occurring annually. And on the issue of arrangements with the Global Environment Facility, the need to ensure that the financial mechanism provides adequate, accessible and predictable financial resources for the effective implementation of the Agreement was underscored.

Delegates Discuss Financial Rules to Govern Agreement Bodies

Following the presentation of oral reports, delegations resumed their consideration of the financial rules governing the funding of the Conference of the Parties, the Agreement’s secretariat and any subsidiary bodies established under the accord.

The representative of the European Union, in its capacity as observer, said that the duration of any intersessional period should be considered when choosing the relevant financial period. However, he suggested a process of planning and allocating financial resources over a two- or three-year period, rather than a one-year cycle. Moreover, the financial period should be synchronized with important and relevant UN and financing processes, including the Global Environment Facility replenishment.

The representative of Chile, speaking for the Core Latin American Group, similarly said that there is some merit in having a two-year financial cycle. While not objecting to the funding of certain arrangements with assessed contributions, he said that the Conference of the Parties should be flexible in exceptional circumstances when the trust fund is insufficient to ensure the institution’s normal operations. He also voiced support for the establishment of a working capital reserve, provided there is a policy in place to ensure its transparent and sustainable use.

Türkiye’s delegate, meanwhile, endorsed rules to ensure the participation of developing States, including a reminder mechanism for contributions to the voluntary trust fund. She also called for the inclusion of language concerning cost estimates for new actions, which she called “critical” for fiscal discipline. She also cautioned that “broad language” on voluntary contributions risks undue influence by major donors, calling for clear safeguards in this regard.

Arrangements with Global Environment Facility

Another topic discussed today was arrangements with the Global Environment Facility to give effect to relevant provisions on funding.

The Republic of Korea’s delegate expressed flexibility with respect to the memorandum of understanding between the Conference of the Parties and the Facility, while underscoring the importance of establishing a procedure for parties to raise concerns about funding decisions taken by the latter. On reporting arrangements, she noted that annual reports may not be reviewed in a timely manner — therefore, she voiced support for aligning reporting with the frequency of the Conference of the Parties’ regular meetings.

The Russian Federation’s representative, meanwhile, requested clarification on the status of the memorandum of understanding, noting that it is unclear whether the document creates legal rights and obligations. As the Conference of the Parties is a political organ, it cannot create legal rights and obligations, she emphasized. Regarding reporting to the Conference of the Parties, she cautioned that this could pose risks for developing States.

The representative of the Global Environment Facility’s secretariat also took the floor today, stating that the Facility ensures its decisions are consistent with the Conference of the Parties’ guidance and decisions. Moreover, all participating countries can provide comments on all projects it approves. He also provided an overview of the Facility’s ninth replenishment process, with two meetings to be held thereon in 2025, and a further two in 2026.

Delegates also Address Rules of Procedure

The Commission then resumed its discussion on the rules of procedure that will govern the functioning of the Conference of the Parties and any subsidiary bodies established under the Agreement.

Morocco’s delegate, speaking for the African Group, said that the Conference’s Bureau must remain a procedural body, reflect regional balance and facilitate effective participation — especially for small delegations. “The rules must include safeguards to ensure adequate representation of African States,” he added.

Meanwhile, Singapore’s delegate — speaking for the Alliance of Small Island States — underscored that it is “critical” to include language ensuring the representation of small island developing States on the Bureau. He also voiced support for such States’ representation among all officers of subsidiary bodies.

Jamaica’s representative, speaking for the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), said that term limits for such officers must allow for substantive work, capacity-building and room for experts from other regions to sit on those bodies — suggesting, to this end, a six-year term.

While Japan’s delegate urged greater clarity regarding the size of the Bureau, Viet Nam’s representative said that expanding its membership to at least two representatives from each regional group is necessary. An enlarged Bureau would contribute to more effective coordination and management of the extensive and diverse agenda of the Conference of the Parties, and enable it to share responsibilities more efficiently, facilitate broader consultations and provide greater support to the president.

The United Kingdom’s delegate, for her part, aligned with comments advocating for a smaller Bureau for greater efficiency. Echoing other delegations, the representative of Saudi Arabia underscored the need for geographic representation in the Bureau. Its size should align with equitable geographic representation, striking a balance between developing and developed countries. On the issue of whether chairs of subsidiary bodies enjoy the right to vote, he stated that they should not — “as they must remain neutral”.