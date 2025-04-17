Marine Biodiversity Treaty's Preparatory Commission Begins Discussions on Funding Rules

The commission assigned to prepare for the entry into force of a high-seas biodiversity treaty continued its first session today, addressing financial rules governing the instrument’s operationalization. Among the key proposals presented were consideration of the special circumstances of small island developing States and least developed countries, as well as a multi-year budget cycle.

The treaty, formally known as the Agreement under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea on the Conservation and Sustainable Use of Marine Biological Diversity of Areas beyond National Jurisdiction, was adopted on 19 June 2023. The first session of the Preparatory Commission for the entry into force of the Agreement and for the first meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Agreement is being held from 14 to 25 April in New York. It will focus on practical issues, addressed in a series of informal working groups involving Member States and stakeholders (See Press Releases SEA/2208, SEA/2209 and SEA/2210 for previous coverage.)

Unique Vulnerabilities of Certain Countries Must Be Taken Into Account

As the Commission began discussions on ways to articulate financial rules governing the funding of the Conference of the Parties, the secretariat, and any subsidiary bodies, the representative of Nigeria, speaking for the African Group, emphasized they “must at a minimum” provide for adequate, accessible and additional predictable funding for the secretariat, subsidiary bodies and Conference of Parties — as well as capacity-building projects, including training related to transfer of marine technology. Provisions should operationalize the special requirements of least developed countries, landlocked developing countries, geographically disadvantaged States and small island developing States — as well as coastal African States, archipelagic States and developing middle-income some countries. He further sought provisions offering flexibility for developing States facing economic constraints and those affected by natural disasters and/or severe circumstances.

A number of delegates concurred, with the representative of Papua New Guinea, speaking for the Pacific small island developing States, calling for a financial mechanism responsive to the needs and constraints of those countries. He emphasized the need to include small island developing States into the cap on assessed contributions to ensure fairness and avoid disproportionate burdens on those with constrained resources. He further suggested appropriate provisions to ensure the voluntary trust fund will be available for the full and effective participation of representatives from small island developing States.

In that vein, Iraq’s delegate, speaking for the Group of 77 developing countries and China, underscored the importance of developing countries’ full, effective participation in the activities of the Conference of the Parties and implementation of the Agreement — particularly for least developed countries, landlocked developing countries and small island developing States. To that end, he called for “effective steps” to ensure appropriate, timely funding to support that participation.

Meanwhile, the representative of Maldives, speaking for the Alliance of Small Island States, urged inclusion of provisions ensuring that all small island developing States are eligible and prioritized under the voluntary trust fund for participation; establishing a cap on assessed contributions for such States; and allowing flexibility to States affected by “an act of God”, such as a tropical cyclone, with regard to such contributions.

Saint Lucia’s delegate, speaking for the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), echoed that call, further citing the need to include elements on the eligibility and prioritization of small island developing States under the voluntary trust fund for participation, and their inclusion in the rule outlining the cap on their assessed contributions in line with least developed countries. Similarly, Australia’s delegate expressed support for additions to the draft financial rules that “take into account the special circumstances of SIDS [small island developing States]”. He also agreed with several previous speakers on the need to consider the issue of arrears with regard to assessed contributions.

Assessments Must Be Based on States’ Capacity to Pay

In line with other delegates, the representative of Chile, speaking for the Core Latin American Group, observed that it is “premature” at this stage to conduct a detailed assessment of proposed financial provisions “when we still have no clarity on related topics that could have a determining role in decisions we make”. Nevertheless, he underscored that a State’s capacity to pay is a main principle used by the UN for prorating expenditures. “Thus, any discussion on the distribution of future financial efforts must start with the scale of assessment approved by the General Assembly,” he said, stressing: “Any decision must have budgetary backing.”

In a different register, Timor-Leste’s delegate emphasized the need to develop instruments that regulate access and outline potential hosting arrangements — essential to ensure a seamless and adequate flow of financial resources, with particular attention to streamlining access through simplified application and approval procedures — taking into consideration the special situations of small island developing States.

For her part, the observer for the International Council of Environmental Law said that, to support “sound, adequate and sustainable funding from a wide range of donors”, the Preparatory Commission could consider “institutional arrangements and processes that could enable effective outreach to donors”. She emphasized that establishing a governing body for fundraising could “save a tremendous amount of time for donors and recipients”, as an organized, easy process for voluntary contributions “would incentivize donors to give”. She added, however, that rules for private contributions must address issues such as potential conflicts of interest.

Annual or Multi-Year Budget Cycle

Addressing timeframe, the representative of the European Union, in its capacity as observer, noted that it might be “cumbersome and time consuming to plan a budget every year”. He therefore suggested a financial period of either two or three years, adding that “accounting and auditing should take place annually”. He additionally called for addressing the lack of reference to the potential consequences of not contributing to the functioning or cost of the Agreement.

Rules Governing Funding Provided by Global Environment Facility

In the afternoon, the session considered financial rules related to the Global Environment Facility trust fund, to be used for capacity-building projects under the Agreement, assist developing States parties in implementing it, and support conservation and sustainable use programmes by Indigenous Peoples and local communities, among other functions.

Iraq’s delegate, speaking for the Group of 77 developing countries and China, called for the arrangement with the Global Environment Facility to take into account the special circumstances of small island developing States and least developed countries. “Needless to say, the effective and full implementation of the Agreement depends on the provision and mobilization of new adequate, predictable and additional resources to developing countries,” he affirmed. Further, the Preparatory Commission should advance on all three operating entities of the financial mechanism — the special fund, the Global Environment Facility trust fund, and the voluntary trust fund.

Echoing those remarks on new resources, Brazil’s delegate, speaking for the Core Latin American Group, noted that the Global Environment Facility, as one of the operative entities of the financial mechanism, should act under the authority of the Conference of Parties, defining guidelines and programming priorities for the funds allocated. The Facility’s reports should afford the Conference a comprehensive panorama of the set of projects under the financing window of the Agreement, with detailed information on modalities of access, programming priorities, financial flows and possible deficiencies. On elements absent, he called for specificity on provisions on cooperation between the Facility and the Secretariat.

The representative of Antigua and Barbuda, speaking for CARICOM, welcomed that elements of the draft memorandum of understanding between the Conference of the Parties and the Global Environment Facility were derived from similar existing documents. Nevertheless, she suggested that references to the Agreement’s provisions concerning complementarity and coherence be incorporated into the memorandum. These principles, she said, must also be exercised in the Facility’s work “as it exercises its crucial function”. Further, she suggested the inclusion of language tasking the Agreement’s finance committee to periodically report on efforts to assess the needs of parties — particularly small island developing States and least developed countries.

Similarly, the representative of the Seychelles, speaking for the African Group, also suggested the inclusion of language relating to complementarity and coherence in the utilization of funds, as well as provisions concerning a periodic review of the Agreement’s financial mechanism. On reporting, he called for an additional provision requiring the Facility to make its annual reports available at least 12 weeks ahead of a meeting of the Conference of the Parties “to allow adequate time for review”.

Norway’s delegate joined others in noting that the draft memorandum of understanding is based on similar memoranda involving the Facility, “with some specific tailoring to the BBNJ context”. As such, the draft is “fit for purpose”, she said. She added that, to avoid duplication, there “may be merit” in including language to ensure that all funds established under the Agreement “can work well together”.

Meanwhile, the representative of the United Kingdom emphasized that there is no need or basis for a different relationship between the Conference and the Facility council from the one that already exists between it and the other conventions for which it serves as a financial mechanism. She supported language that seeks to change the fundamental relationship between the Agreement and the Facility, while, going forward, calling for clarification on its relationship with the special fund.

Türkiye’s delegate, noting that the draft memorandum of understanding enhances oversight through its comprehensive reporting requirements, recommended “maintaining these tailored provisions while ensuring compatibility with [the Facility’s] operational procedures”. She also expressed support for finalizing the memorandum “in a way that both harmonizes with existing [Facility] frameworks and preserves the unique features of the BBNJ Agreement”. This will promote both transparency and access to resources.

The representative of Thailand then announced that, this afternoon, her Government had become the 113th signatory to the Agreement.