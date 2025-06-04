Meetings Coverage and Press Releases
Meetings Coverage
9929th Meeting (PM)
SC/16078

Security Council to Vote on Resolution on Gaza

The Security Council will meet this afternoon to vote on a resolution on the war in Gaza.

According to the draft, initiated by Algeria, Denmark, Greece, Guyana, Pakistan, Panama, Republic of Korea, Sierra Leone, Slovenia and Somalia, the text demands:  an immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire in Gaza respected by all parties; the immediate, dignified and unconditional release of all hostages held by Hamas and other groups; and the immediate and unconditional lifting of all restrictions on the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Middle East
Israel
State of Palestine
Palestinian issues
