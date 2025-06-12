Security Council Press Statement on Sudan

The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett (Guyana):

The members of the Security Council expressed deep concern over escalating violence in different parts of the country, including in and around El Fasher, North Darfur. They recalled resolution 2736 (2024), which demands that the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) halt the siege of El Fasher and calls for an immediate halt to the fighting and for de-escalation in and around El Fasher.

Council members strongly condemned the attack on 2 June 2025 near Al Koma in North Darfur on a joint World Food Programme (WFP) and United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) humanitarian convoy, which killed five humanitarian workers, injured several people, damaged life-saving humanitarian supplies and burned multiple trucks. They expressed their deepest condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims and to the people of Sudan, and wished a speedy and full recovery to those injured. Security Council members reiterated the Secretary-General’s call for an urgent investigation and for the perpetrators to be held to account.

The members of the Security Council also condemned repeated shelling by the RSF on 29 May 2025 that damaged a WFP facility in El Fasher.

Council members also expressed deep concern over the impact of the conflict, including attacks, on humanitarian operations. This includes reports of recent air attacks by the RSF damaging critical civilian infrastructure, mainly in Port Sudan, Kassala and Khartoum.

Council members further reminded the parties to the conflict to ensure the safety and security of UN and humanitarian personnel and their premises and assets, in accordance with international law and in line with resolution 2730 (2024). Council members reiterated that deliberate attacks against humanitarian personnel, their premises and assets may constitute war crimes. They called on parties to abide by their commitments under the Jeddah Declaration as well as by their obligations under international law, in particular international humanitarian law and, as applicable, international human rights law.

The members of the Security Council reaffirmed their strong commitment to the sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of Sudan.