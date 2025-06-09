The following is a near-verbatim transcript of today’s briefing by Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesman for the Secretary-General.

All right, good afternoon, everyone.

** Secretary-General — Ocean Conference

The Secretary-General delivered remarks this morning at the opening of the UN Ocean Conference in Nice, which is co-hosted by France and Costa Rica. In his remarks, the Secretary-General said that although the sea has sustained life for millennia, we are failing to protect the ocean — thanks to overfishing, plastic pollution and rising temperatures.

He urged all countries that have not yet ratified the Agreement on Marine Biological Diversity of Areas beyond National Jurisdiction to do so. He also issued a strong call to all countries to agree on an ambitious and legally binding treaty on plastic pollution this year.

Underscoring his support for the work of the International Seabed Authority, the Secretary-General said the deep sea cannot become the Wild West.

Mr. [António] Guterres urged Member States to advance progress on Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 14, which is unfortunately one of the least funded SDGs. He encouraged the conference participants to be bold in all their efforts, saying, “The ocean of our ancestors — teeming with life and diversity — can be more than legend. It can be our legacy.”

In the afternoon, the Secretary-General spoke at the Africa for the Ocean event, co-hosted by Morocco and France. In his remarks, the Secretary-General said that with over 30,000 kilometres of coastline and 38 coastal States, Africa is a maritime powerhouse. “Its future is also written in its waters,” he said, adding that this blue wealth is too often undervalued and overexploited. He said that investments have too often bypassed Africa, even as its marine resources were exploited by others.

Also this afternoon, the Secretary-General had a productive meeting with civil society representatives from around the world active in ocean action. He highlighted the current paradox: despite major breakthroughs — such as the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework and the Agreement on Marine Biological Diversity of Areas beyond National Jurisdiction — the crisis facing the oceans is worsening.

The Secretary-General noted similar dynamics in climate action: while renewable energy is expanding rapidly, emissions continue to rise. The ocean-climate connection, he warned, is deteriorating — marked by rising temperatures, accelerating sea-level rise, glacier melt, coral bleaching and growing plastic pollution. He also pointed to the threat of mass displacement from vulnerable river deltas.

He emphasized the importance of civil society perspectives, momentum and insights to accelerate progress and increase global attention on ocean, climate and biodiversity action.

On the sidelines of the Conference, the Secretary-General held a number of bilateral meetings. We’ve shared the readouts of those meetings with you.

** Occupied Palestinian Territory

Turning to the worsening emergency in Gaza, the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) says that the crisis has reached unprecedented levels of despair as people continue to go hungry across Gaza. Many are forced to risk their lives in search of food, as we receive more reports of people being killed and injured near non-UN distribution sites.

According to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), just this morning, 29 casualties arrived at the ICRC field hospital in west Rafah, eight of whom were dead. Almost all had explosive trauma wounds, with two others admitted with gunshot wounds. The UN reiterates that civilians must always be protected. No person, anywhere, should be forced to choose between risking one’s life and feeding one’s family.

Fuel stocks in Gaza are critically low — putting further strain on critical services and humanitarian operations. Over the weekend, some 260,000 litres of fuel were looted in northern Gaza. Prior to this, the UN had repeatedly attempted to reach these stocks to retrieve them, but these attempts were denied by the Israeli authorities.

Since 15 May, the missions to retrieve this fuel were denied by the Israeli authorities 14 times. Our attempts to reach fuel supplies in Rafah, in the south of Gaza, also continue to be denied. The UN warns that unless a solution is found in the coming days, the entire aid operation could come to a standstill.

Since the Israeli authorities allowed limited amounts of aid to enter Gaza on 19 May, the UN and our partners have only been able to collect about 4,600 metric tons of wheat flour from the Kerem Shalom crossing. Most of it was taken by desperate, starving people before the supplies reached their destinations. In some cases, the supplies were looted by armed gangs.

We reiterate that Israel, as the occupying Power, bears responsibility with regards to public order and safety in Gaza. That should include letting in far more essential supplies, through multiple crossings and routes, to meet humanitarian needs and help reduce looting.

Our partners working on food security in Gaza estimate that between 8,000 and 10,000 metric tons of wheat flour is required to reach all families across the Strip with at least a single bag of flour to ease the pressure on markets and reduce desperation — alongside other diverse food supplies. Beyond this, the sustained and unrestricted flow of aid into Gaza must resume as soon as possible.

Over the weekend, there were no missions to collect supplies from the Kerem Shalom crossing. The Israeli authorities informed us that the crossing would remain closed on Friday and Saturday. We also continue to face major impediments that hamper our ability to conduct these operations. These impediments include unacceptably dangerous routes, a severe shortage of vetted drivers, and delays — with our teams having to wait, often for hours, for military activities to pause.

Today, the UN is leading a mission to deliver supplies that entered via Kerem Shalom to Gaza City. That movement is still ongoing, so we won’t have more to share before tomorrow.

Meanwhile, in the West Bank, operations by the Israeli forces in the north have continued over the past week, destroying roads and disrupting Palestinians’ access to essential services. The UN and our humanitarian partners continue to respond, including by providing water, sanitation and hygiene assistance to tens of thousands of displaced Palestinians in the northern West Bank.

** Lebanon

Turning to Lebanon, the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs remains gravely concerned by the humanitarian impact of ongoing military activities on civilians, including in the wake of Israeli air strikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs late last Thursday — just ahead of Eid Al-Adha. Additional strikes were recorded in the southern village of Ain Qana that same night.

Thousands of residents from the densely populated neighbourhoods targeted by the Israeli air strikes on 5 June fled their homes following displacement orders. This marks the fourth such strike on Beirut since the cessation of hostilities came into effect in November 2024. Civilians in Lebanon continue to be affected by Israeli military operations, exacerbating protection concerns, impeding the safe return of displaced people, hindering humanitarian access and further driving needs.

Along the Blue Line, hostilities have persisted on a near daily basis, including artillery shelling, demolitions and air strikes, particularly in areas where the Israeli army maintains a military presence and has erected physical barricades and warning signage.

Preliminary official assessments by the Beirut Area Reconstruction Committee indicate extensive damage from the air strikes, including to a school for people with disabilities. Nine residential buildings were completely destroyed, while more than 70 sustained partial damage. Some 115 housing units were destroyed, reportedly resulting in the displacement of about 300 families, who have been hosted by relatives. Continued military operations by Israel in Lebanon remain a driver of humanitarian needs, particularly in the South.

According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), more than 82,000 people remain displaced across the country, while over 981,000 people have returned to their communities of origin.

** Security Council

This morning, the head of our Office for Central Africa, UNOCA, Abdou Abarry, spoke by videoconference to the Security Council. He first highlighted progress accomplished in the past months, including in Chad, which concluded its political transition, and in Gabon, where progress towards full restoration of the constitutional order was achieved.

But, against this backdrop, he also highlighted the impact of budgetary constraints on humanitarian operations, notably in Chad, where the 2025 humanitarian response plan is currently funded at only 9.3 per cent, compared with 19.5 per cent at the same time last year.

Turning to the work of his office, Mr. Abarry said the current financial situation is impacting his office and forcing him and his team to rethink their plans and working methods — in a context where several electoral processes are planned in the region this year and in 2026.

Mr. Abarry, said the countries of the region are resolutely committed to the principles and values of the United Nations, as well as to the Pact for the Future. He called on Security Council members for their continued support, particularly at this critical time.

** Nigeria

Turning to north-east Nigeria, Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher has released $6 million from the Central Emergency Response Fund — or CERF — to respond to the worst malnutrition crisis to hit the region in five years. Mr. Fletcher stressed that we need to get food to those in urgent need and get systems in place to reduce the risk of future crisis.

Our colleagues from the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs are deeply concerned about the impact of escalating food insecurity in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states — in the north-east of the country — during the lean season between June and August. This year, 1 million children under 5 in these areas are at risk of severe acute malnutrition — that’s double last year’s figure and the highest number in at least five years.

The new funding from CERF will help partners meet the most urgent nutrition and health needs of vulnerable people in north-east Nigeria, particularly women and children.

Our humanitarian colleagues note that it comes at a critical time, as brutal funding cuts by key donors disrupt humanitarian response efforts. In Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states, these cuts mean humanitarians no longer have the capacity to prevent a further worsening of the situation. Just over a month ago, the UN and the Government of Nigeria launched a plan for the lean season that seeks $160 million to 2 million people with life-saving assistance.

** Questions and Answers

Deputy Spokesman : That’s it for me. Do we have any questions? Yes. Dezhi?

Question : Actually, several questions. Before last weekend, it’s been reported by New York Times and multiple outsource that Israeli Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu said Israel is arming… is arming the opposition in Gaza against Hamas. Would that solve the problem of the situation in Gaza to give more guns in there?

Deputy Spokesman : It’s clear that what Gaza needs least is more ammunition. What we need, and we’ve said this over and over again, is a lasting ceasefire, the release of all hostages and unimpeded humanitarian assistance. Having more guns, having more armed parties increases the risk to the population.

Question : And a follow-up: Another question. Greta Thunberg and the charity ship has been detained by Israeli authorities. I don’t know, what’s the position of the Secretary-General on this incident?

Deputy Spokesman : Well, you’re aware that prior to the flotilla travelling into the area, our main concern was about the safety of those onboard the ship. As far as we’re aware, the people onboard the Madleen appeared to have been unharmed, and we hope that continues. Obviously, we’ll continue to monitor the situation. Yes, Adla?

Question : Farhan, there are reports circulating in Israeli media that the US is thinking of pulling its support from UNIFIL (United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon). Have you heard anything? Does UN have any comment?

Deputy Spokesman : Well, we haven’t actually heard anything about this. I mean, we’re aware of the media reports. But, as you know, the mandate of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon — and indeed of all UN missions — is in the hands of the Security Council, and we’ll leave it to the members of the Security Council to determine the future of the mission. Obviously, the work that UNIFIL has done since the 1970s speaks for itself. It’s been a very crucial component to the safety and the stability of southern Lebanon. You saw from the note I just read that, in fact, the unrest and activity across the Blue Line continues even now. So, the situation has not returned to a position of stability. But having said that, the current mandate goes until the end of August, and we’ll have to see what discussions the Security Council has. Yes, please?

Question : Just a follow-up on the flotilla: So, Amnesty International has described the interception of the flotilla as illegal and that the Israel has basically flaunted ICJ (International Court of Justice) rulings by intercepting it, and also its obligations as the occupying Power. Is this a position that the UN shares?

Deputy Spokesman : Well, I just talked about what Israel’s position as an occupying Power entails. I mean, to reiterate, it’s very clear that it bears responsibility for the safety of the population. It bears responsibility to making sure that essential supplies get in to meet humanitarian aid needs, and so we will hold them to that. Above and beyond that, what we have made clear, and the Secretary-General has said this repeatedly, is that humanitarian aid must be able to enter Gaza swiftly and at scale to reach all people in need, wherever they are in the Strip. That is something that the activists on the Madleen were also talking about, and this is something that deserves to be at the forefront of international attention. There’s 2 million people, and we’ve said that the entire population of Gaza is at risk of hunger. That’s an overwhelming amount of humanitarian need, and we need to have this dealt with as soon as possible.

Question : Just a follow-up. There are reports also in the CNN media that the activists have been detained, and they’re going to deport them. But there are reports saying that they are sending them to individual prison cells, and they are going to be interrogated. I don’t know if you have a comment on that and if this is actually a legal, if it’s legal for Israel to do this.

Deputy Spokesman : We would have to examine exactly what’s happening and what the legal basis for this is. Obviously, we have always stood in favour of peaceful protest and believe that authorities should allow peaceful protesters to go about their activity without harm. It would be a tremendous concern if that was being flouted, but having said that, of course, we’re going to continue to monitor the situation. We’ll need to see what the relevant procedures are in place. Edie?

Question : Two follow-ups on that: Does the United Nations have any comment on the fact that this boat was intercepted and boarded in international waters? And secondly, what would the United Nations like to see happen with the aid that was on board this vessel, which is now detained in Israel?

Deputy Spokesman : Obviously, all aid that is intended to go to the people of Gaza needs to go to the people of Gaza. They are in a situation of critical need, and it would be terrible if there’s a further hindrance being placed on aid that’s meant to go to them. Regarding where the ship was held, we would need to be able to verify where exactly the ship had been detained. But, obviously, the importance of ensuring that ships travel without hindrance on international waters is a critical part of international law.

Question : And on Gaza, what has Israel’s Government told the United Nations about why they keep blocking fuel imports to Gaza?

Deputy Spokesman : I would leave it to Israel to explain its own actions. Obviously, we are aware of the insecurity in Gaza, but that insecurity will only increase if we are not able to give the humanitarian assistance to the population that is needed. And we can only do that if the fuel goes to our appropriate activities. Yes, Gabriel?

Question : Thanks, Farhan. Two questions. The first one, again on the flotilla. Based on the information that the UN knows about what transpired, does the Secretary-General feel that the flotilla was any sort of threat to Israel?

Deputy Spokesman : Again, our basic point is that we encourage all peaceful protest. As far as we are aware, this would fall under that.

Question : And on a separate note, in your remarks you stated that unless a solution is found in the coming days, the entire aid operation could come to a standstill. Solution exactly to what? Was that to the gasoline, petrol?

Deputy Spokesman : I was talking about the fuel issue, that we need fuel for our operations. As I pointed out, some of that fuel was in an area that we were kept from accessing and has since been looted. Obviously, we need to get to our fuel stocks and have more fuel come in. Otherwise, we can’t operate. Yes. Dulcie, and then you.

Question : Yeah. The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) put out a press release yesterday saying that Hamas has explicitly threatened the GHF American and Palestinian workers at their aid hubs. It said that Hamas has also endorsed the United Nations, and it also says that the international community, including UN and other aid groups, must immediately and unequivocally condemn Hamas’ threats. Do you have a response? Are you in touch with the GHF or what are your views?

Deputy Spokesman : We’re not in touch with the GHF. What I can tell you is of course we stand against any activity by Hamas that threatens humanitarian aid. And, of course, we have come out very clearly since the start of this conflict in condemning the 7 October [2023] attacks. Yes, please?

Question : What is your response to the US not attending the Ocean Conference?

Deputy Spokesman : Obviously, it’s every Member State’s right to attend conferences at whatever level they wish to do. We are aiming for as wide a participation, and even those countries that were not present in Nice today, we hope that they will be included in the process as it continues. And with that, I wish… oh, yes, please, and then Dezhi again.

Question : I was just wondering that President [Donald] Trump and President [sic] Netanyahu has been speaking, and also there were some negotiations. So, I was wondering whether the United Nations has been speaking with any of the authorities, both from Hamas or the Israeli authorities to start any negotiations?

Deputy Spokesman : We are not involved in the negotiations between Israel and Hamas, but we have kept apprised of that, and we hope that they will eventually be able to result in an actual lasting ceasefire. Yes. Dezhi?

Question : Yeah. First, I will offer you this information because there’s a tracker of Madleen. It’s been detained in international waters. That’s for sure. So, any response?

Deputy Spokesman : As I told Edie, you know, any efforts to hinder the travel of ships in international waters is a major concern.

Question : Okay. Actually, I have another topic. You see the protest in Los Angeles recently. What is the reaction of Secretary-General on the situation in Los Angeles?

Deputy Spokesman : We certainly hope that all parties on the ground will de-escalate the situation. We do not want to see any further militarization of this situation, and we encourage the parties at the local, state, and federal levels to work to do that.

Question : Is President Trump sending National Guards considered militarization?