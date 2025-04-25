Situation in Syria ‘Extremely Fragile’, UN Envoy Tells Security Council, Stressing Rule of Law, New Social Contract, Fair Elections Are Yet to Materialize

Over Half Population Food Insecure, Deputy Relief Chief Says, Citing Severe Funding Shortage to Sustain Humanitarian Operations in First Half of 2025

Four and a half months since the fall of the Assad regime, the situation in Syria is “extremely fragile”, the United Nations top official for the country warned the Security Council today. Plans for establishing rule of law, a new social contract, and free and fair elections “remain to be seen”.

“The vital ingredients to address this fragility are clear: genuine political inclusion so that all Syrians can participate meaningfully in shaping the country’s political future, along with countering extremism and terrorism — and real support from the international community to give this transition a chance,” UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir O. Pedersen told the 15-member Council.

He emphasized that Syria’s political transition has reached a “a truly critical juncture”. While the legal vacuum that existed before the Constitutional Declaration has been partially filled, major limitations persist. Syria has moved beyond a caretaker government to a new, more diverse cabinet — but among its 22 members, only 1 is a woman.

Mr. Pedersen noted that many Syrians are still traumatized by the coastal violence in March “sparked by a violent challenge to state authority”. The Alawite community, in particular, shared harrowing accounts of violations. “I talked with [Syria’s Interim President] Al-Sharaa at length about this,” he said, urging that those responsible be brought to justice.

Interim Authority Must Ensure All Syrians Are Protected and Empowered

The interim authority must ensure that all Syrians are not only protected, but also empowered as full participants in political life. Every step towards establishing the rule of law will help restore confidence across Syrian society, he said, warning against vigilante justice. Mr. Pedersen also raised concern over reports of women and girls being abducted, urged Syria’s Foreign Minister to launch thorough investigations and highlighted the political demands surrounding Kurdish rights.

He further explained that Syria’s interim government has committed to ensuring that no weapons remain outside of state control and has addressed Council members’ concerns about foreign terrorist fighters. However, ongoing Israeli violations of Syria’s territorial integrity continue to undermine the country’s fragile transition, he warned, reiterating the need to respect the 1974 Disengagement of Forces Agreement.

Easing of Sanctions Key amid ‘Truly Disastrous’ Economic State

Finally, Mr. Pedersen described Syria’s economic state as “truly disastrous”, noting that humanitarian aid is dwindling. Sanctions-easing, he said, is essential to reviving Syria’s economy. He urged Governments to actively engage with the private sector to ensure that sanctions suspensions in critical sectors like energy and banking are effectively implemented.

Joyce Msuya, Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Deputy Emergency Relief Coordinator, told the Council that more than half of Syria’s population is facing food insecurity, while 7 million are displaced. While welcoming the significant reduction in hostilities, she called for “a clear focus on de-escalating conflict where it persists and ensuring the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure”.

More Funding Key to Sustain Humanitarian Assistance for Millions in Need

The UN continues to maximize limited resources and provide critical assistance to millions of people, she said. The World Health Organization (WHO) is providing essential medicine to health facilities in Aleppo, Hama, Latakia and Tartous. Non-governmental organizations (NGOs) have begun rehabilitating hospitals damaged by years of war in rural Damascus and Idlib. Since the start of the year, 960 trucks have delivered aid through the cross-border operation from Türkiye.

However, the Organization needs “more funding to sustain this work, let alone scale it further”, she said, noting that to date it has received $186 million — less than 10 per cent of the requirements for the first half of 2025. Nearly half of the 122 community centres hosted by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) will close by summer without more funding, while the World Food Programme (WFP) has warned that it needs $100 million to avoid a disruption in food assistance in August.

Millions of refugees and internally displaced persons who have expressed their desire to return home will continue to be dissuaded by a lack of basic services and livelihood opportunities. “We need to sustain momentum for investment in Syria's recovery and development,” she said, adding that, without this the scale of humanitarian needs will far exceed the ability to respond to them.

Delegates Condemn Recent Violence in Coastal Cities, Call for Accountability

During the ensuing discussion, delegates condemned the recent violence in Syria’s coastal cities, voiced deep concern over the country’s deteriorating economy and humanitarian crisis, and urged the new Government to seize this pivotal moment to lead the Syrian people toward a brighter future.

The representative of the United States said that Syrian authorities must be held accountable for the need to exclude foreign terrorist fighters from any official positions, eliminate weapons of mass destruction, prevent Iran from exploiting Syrian territory, and ensure the safety and security of all Syrians. She also called on the interim authorities to bring to justice those responsible for the atrocities committed during the March violence. “The Syrian people also deserve answers about their missing loved ones,” she added, referring to those who were killed or disappeared during the Assad regime.

“After years of war and brutality under the Assad regime, issues of transitional justice and accountability must be prioritized,” echoed the United Kingdom’s delegate, calling on the authorities to provide peace of mind to the families who have paid the ultimate price. “Ultimately when a sense of normalcy and safety begins to return, communities can begin to heal and reconcile,” added Denmark’s representative.

The representative of France, Council President for April, speaking in his national capacity, recalled the massacres that took place in early March in the coastal region. He stressed that “the conclusions of the [Independent International] Commission of Inquiry [on the Syrian Arab Republic] will be closely looked into, and the credibility of the authorities in Damascus is at stake”. Greece’s delegate expressed concern that the recent political transition was overshadowed by coastal violence, resulting in the deaths of 1,000 civilians, predominantly Alawites and Christians.

Inclusion of Kurds, Other Ethno-Religious Minorities Essential to Syria’s Future

Several speakers said that the inclusion of the Kurdish community is essential to Syria’s future, including the representative of the Russian Federation who noted the recent dialogue between the Syrian authorities and the Kurds, including the agreement signed on 10 March in Damascus. This step, he said, will help advance cohesion and send a positive message to the remaining ethno-religious minorities. However, he also added that questions persist concerning the recent “murky events” in western coastal Syria. Noting the decision to extend the timeline of the fact-finding committee investigating sectarian killings during clashes between the Syrian army and loyalists of ousted President Bashar al-Assad, he said that the time must be used to ensure a transparent and impartial investigation.

Focusing closer on the security situation, Algeria’s delegate, also speaking for Guyana, Sierra Leone and Somalia, called for the dissolution of all of Syria’s military factions and their smooth integration into the new Syrian army. This step is critical for national unity and establishing a stable security environment.

Speakers Denounce Israel’s Continued Aggression against Syria, Foreign Terrorism

Several speakers condemned Israel’s attacks on Syria, including Iran's delegate who highlighted the latest report of the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF), which confirms Israel's illegal incursions into the buffer zone. “At the same time, Israeli military forces are entrenching their presence by establishing military outposts and promoting tourism in the occupied areas,” he said.

Türkiye’s representative said is vital to support Syria’s efforts to fight terrorism, adding that Israel’s continued aggression weakens Syria’s ability to fight Da’esh. “The future of Syria must not be held hostage by terrorist entities and organizations, such as Da’esh and PKK/YPG/the so-called ‘SDF’, must not be allowed to have a role in the country's future,” he said.

Slovenia's delegate said that, while countries in the immediate neighborhood have legitimate security interests, external military interventions will not contribute to a peaceful Syria. China’s delegate stated there can be no double standards on counter-terrorism and called on the Syrian authorities to combat all Council-listed terrorist organizations, including the Turkistan Islamic Party.

Calls to Reassess Sanctions

With Syria’s economy in disarray and humanitarian efforts dwindling, speakers stressed that Damascus still needs international support. Pakistan’s delegate urged a comprehensive reassessment of the sanctions on Syria, saying they limit access to essential goods, services and financial resources. Sanctions “cannot hinder humanitarian relief or national recovery”, he added. The Republic of Korea, having formally established diplomatic relations with Syria two weeks ago, said that Seoul will provide $35 million in humanitarian assistance this year — a three-fold increase from the previous year.

Speakers Urge Smooth Transition Home for Displaced Syrians

Delegates also stressed the need to ensure that the transition for 1 million internally displaced Syrians coming back to their hometowns and cities is a smooth one. “We must ensure that these returns are genuinely voluntary safe and sustainable,” Panama’s delegate said. Libya’s delegate, on behalf of the Arab Group, said the international community and aid agencies in Syria can begin to move from the stage of relief to the recovery and development stages. This applies to investments in housing, health and education sectors.

‘I’m to Represent the New Syria’, New Foreign Minister Says, Citing Steps towards Constitutional Reform, Ending Sectarian Strife

Asaad Hasan al-Shaibani, Syria’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, recalled that hundreds of thousands of Syrians were killed or disappeared under the Assad regime and pledged to seek clarity for their loved ones. “The brutal policies of that era deepened divisions and forced entire families to relocate,” he added, emphasizing: “I’m here to represent the new Syria”. Mr. al-Shaibani described a country reopening itself to the world. Syrians abroad are considering returning home, and for the first time, international institutions have been granted genuine access to the country. “Airplanes are now dropping flowers instead of barrel bombs,” he stressed.

Over the past four months, Syria’s interim authorities have preserved national institutions, unified military factions and taken constitutional steps towards reform. Yet, he lamented, last month’s “horrific massacres” in the coastal region — targeting security personnel and civilians — sought to ignite sectarian strife. Those responsible, he vowed, would be brought to justice. “Syria is for all Syrians,” he declared, including those who were once silenced or displaced. Highlighting signs of Syria’s renewal, he noted that, over the past months, Muslims had celebrated Eid al-Fitr, Christians had observed Easter, and for the first time in decades, some Syrian Jews had returned home to visit their Synagogues.

Turing to the issue of sanctions, Mr. al-Shaibani warned that restrictive measures inherited from the previous regime continue to block much-needed capital and expertise from entering Syria, while fueling illicit networks. “Those who demand more from Syria are the same ones who insist maintaining many sanctions imposed against it,” he said. He concluded by saying that Syria poses no threat to any of its neighboring countries, including Israel.