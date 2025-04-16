As Displacement, Sexual Violence Surge in Democratic Republic of Congo, Redoubled Peace Efforts Key to End Decade-Long Conflict, UN Envoy Tells Security Council

As eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo remains gripped by violence, mass displacement and grave human rights violations, especially of women and children, the United Nations top official for the Great Lakes region urged the Security Council to support and encourage peace efforts — “messages of hope” — to end the decade-long conflict.

Presenting to the 15-member body the Secretary-General’s latest report on the implementation of the 2013 Peace, Security and Cooperation Framework for the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Region (document S/2025/202), Special Envoy of the Secretary-General Huang Xia noted that, despite the statement of intent for ceasefire, fighting continues in the eastern part of the country. “This sombre reality means we need to redouble efforts to see how, together, we can transform recent political and diplomatic progress into an irreversible shift to peace,” he stressed.

Outlining the progress achieved in the Nairobi and Luanda peace processes, the efforts of the African Union, as well as the joint initiative of the East African Community (EAC) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC), giving new impetus to resolve the crisis, he underscored: “We need to recognize these, we need to encourage them and support them despite the challenges that still exist.” Efforts such as the peace discussions in Doha, Qatar. and the resumption of exchanges between the Burundi and Rwandan security services show that peace is still possible.

Therefore, it is critical for the warring parties to demonstrate good faith and be prepared to compromise, he said. “Obtaining an immediate unconditional ceasefire and reaching agreement on reopening humanitarian corridors should be the primary issue on the agenda,” he stated, adding that women of Goma, Bukavu and Beni “want arms to be laid down”.

Citing some authorities in the region, he called for greater coordination between different international peace initiatives, adding that these should “dovetail with efforts from the region” to “create complementarity” and achieve a robust, uncontested peace accord. He further warned that peace efforts will remain in vain if real political resolve to tackle the root causes of the region’s chronic instability do not exist. The Council should urge stakeholders in the Great Lakes to work together “sincerely” to bring about a definitive lasting settlement to the crisis by promoting the respect for international law, dialogue and compromise, he concluded.

Child Raped Every 30 Minutes during Most Intense Phase of Conflict

“The intensifying violence [in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo] has created one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises, leaving millions of children at risk,” said Catherine Russell, Executive Director of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF). Over the past four months, conflict in Ituri, North Kivu and South Kivu has displaced over 1 million people — 400,000 of them children — adding to the more than 5 million already in camps. However, “the most defining and horrifying feature of this conflict is the rampant violence being committed against children and women,” she said, with UNICEF estimating that a child was raped every 30 minutes during the most intense phase of this year’s conflict in the region.

“This clearly points to a systemic crisis in which rape and other forms of sexual violence are being used as a weapon of war to destroy lives, families and communities,” she lamented, adding that child abduction cases have also increased six-fold between December 2024 and February 2025. With the Democratic Republic of the Congo remaining the epicentre of the outbreak of the new Mpox strain, repeated mass displacement and the disruption of essential services have created ideal conditions for the spread of endemic diseases, placing already chronically malnourished children at further risk.

Despite these challenges and a “critical funding shortfall”, UNICEF is staying and delivering for children and families, she said, calling for the funding crisis to be urgently addressed. The Council should urge all parties to the conflict to constructively engage with the UN to sign action plans to end and prevent grave violations against children, she stressed, adding: “If we fail to act with urgency, we condemn a generation of children to fear, to trauma and to a future defined by violence.”

Humanitarian Situation Worsening as M23 Rebel Group Occupies New Territory

Also briefing the Council was Téte António, Minister for External Relations of Angola and Chairperson of the Executive Council of the African Union, who warned that the occupation of important cities, such as Goma and Bukavu, by the 23 March Movement (M23) rebel group and the advancement of its forces into new territory threatens the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s territorial integrity and worsens the humanitarian situation of the local population. A recent meeting of the African Union Peace and Security Council urged all parties to take advantage of progress achieved within the framework of the Luanda Process. The meeting stressed that there is no military solution to the conflict and “urged for the immediate resumption of negotiations with all State and non-State actors”.

Direct negotiations between representatives of M23 and Government of Democratic Republic of the Congo were planned, but were “aborted by the M23” because of sanctions imposed on them by “some countries and organizations outside of the continent”, Mr. António continued. He welcomed the diplomatic efforts of the UN and other countries committed to supporting the well-being of African nations, provided their initiatives align with African Union goals.

Calls to Coordinate, Align Peace Initiatives with African-Led Frameworks

In the ensuing debate, several delegates further emphasized the importance of “coherence and alignment” of peace initiatives with the representative of Kenya stressing that efforts of international partners “must complement — not supplant — African-led frameworks”. The recent appointment of five facilitators for the merged Nairobi and Luanda mediation process “reflects deep regional commitment to restoring peace through the Congolese homegrown solutions”, he said.

Echoing this position, Somalia’s delegate, also speaking for Algeria, Guyana and Sierra Leone, underscored the need to avoid duplicate tracks, which can undermine the peace process.

Democratic Republic of the Congo Minister Urges Reconfiguration of Special Envoy’s Mandate

Thérèse Kayikwamba Wagner, Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, stressed that “only a centralized coordination, backed by strong and recognized African leadership, can avoid the dilution of efforts and bolster the credibility and impact of regional commitments.” She further urged to reconfigure the role of the Special Envoy, whose mandate should be “to anticipate crises, support African-led mediation and ensure alignment between regional initiatives and the international response”.

Noting that, 50 days after the adoption on resolution 2773 (2025), tensions are worsening and peace remains “out of reach”, she detailed a strengthened monitoring mechanism for the text’s implementation, which will rely on reports of the Group of Experts under the Council’s 1533 sanctions regime, working in coordination with the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) and the Special Envoy.

Meanwhile, Rwanda’s delegate said that, despite over 20 Council resolutions calling for the disarmament and disbandment of the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR) since 2003, the group continues to recruit, train and commit atrocities, including sexual violence, ethnic cleansing and mass killings. “Now it has graduated to being integrated in the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo before your own eyes,” he said. The Special Envoy’s role should be strengthened. He further urged Kinshasa to confront its internal contradictions as “externalizing and scapegoating Rwanda for its own problems will not solve them”.

Council Members Stress M23 Must Withdraw from Seized Territories

Describing the situation as complex, Denmark’s representative, said M23 must halt and reverse its territorial control and the establishment of parallel administrations, even as the Democratic Republic of Congo should effectively neutralize FDLR. For its part, Rwanda must withdraw its forces from Democratic Republic of the Congo territory and cease its support to M23. Further, any agreement reached must address hate speech and xenophobia and foster long-term community cohesion.

Underscoring diplomacy and dialogue as “the only way forward”, Pakistan’s delegate urged both countries — the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda — to “return to the negotiating table to find a political situation to the crisis”. Similarly, Greece’s delegate called for de-escalation and avoiding a spillover of the conflict and destabilization within the Great Lakes region.

Calling on M23 to withdraw from the communities it has seized and from the occupied territories, the representative of the Russian Federation voiced support to “the decision of our African colleagues to merge the Luanda and Nairobi tracks” in hopes that it would develop measures to cease any State interactions with illegal armed formations in the region. “All the key parameters for a lasting inter-State cooperation have long been agreed upon by the States of the Great Lakes region as part of the Framework Agreement for Peace, Security and Cooperation,” he observed.

The United States’ representative also condemned the continued violence, including by M23, calling for those who have committed human rights abuses to be held accountable. “We are encouraged by the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s willingness to hold direct talks with the M23,” he said, adding that a “cohesive African-led process remains the most viable path towards a lasting solution”.

Likewise, the Republic of Korea’s delegate strongly condemned abductions, summary executions and forced recruitment of children by M23. “Accountability must be ensured,” he said, voicing hope for the contribution of the Human Rights Council’s fact-finding mission to this end. France’s speaker, Council President for April, speaking in his national capacity, said the horrors being witnessed call for action, just as the scope of violence against women and children are not only shocking, but must end. For its part, the 15-nation organ must be prepared to shoulder its responsibilities in the absence of progress, he added.

The speaker for the United Kingdom, expressing support for regional leadership’s ability to deliver a durable resolution of the conflict, called on all parties to respect international humanitarian and human rights laws and allow safe and unimpeded passage of humanitarian assistance by lake, road and through the reopening of key airports including Goma and Kavumu.

Focus on Addressing Root Causes of Conflict

The representatives of China and Slovenia stressed the importance of addressing the root causes of instability, with the former adding that the recurring outbreaks of violence show that “the underlying issues remain unresolved”. The latter stressed that addressing the conflict’s root causes — including the illicit exploitation of natural resources, historical grievances, and ethnic tensions — must be at the heart of all peace initiatives. On that, Panama’s delegate called for more investment in sustainable development to bolster resilience.