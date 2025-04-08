Trust-Building ‘Fundamental to Fostering Stable, Prosperous Future for All Communities in Kosovo’, Special Representative Tells Security Council

Several Members Debate Future of UN Mission, Urge European Union Maintain Objective, Neutral Position between Pristina, Belgrade

The Security Council met today to consider the role of the United Nations peacekeeping mission in Kosovo, with some members advocating for its restructuring or gradual drawdown, while others emphasized its ongoing relevance in supporting regional stability and facilitating dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina.

“Trust-building remains fundamental to fostering a stable and prosperous future for all communities in Kosovo,” said Caroline Ziadeh, Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK), as she introduced the Secretary-General’s latest report on the Mission (document S/2025/200) covering developments from 16 September 2024 to 15 March 2025.

UNMIK was established in 1999 through Security Council resolution 1244 (1999) to provide an interim civilian administration, following a brutal conflict in the Western Balkans and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s (NATO) military intervention. It now primarily focuses on political monitoring, facilitating intercommunal dialogue and regularly reporting to the Council, particularly on issues affecting peace and stability.

“Despite the continued challenges which reflect a sense of lack of confidence in institutions and concerns over intercommunal relations, UNMIK stands steadfast in its commitment to bridging divides,” the Special Representative said, detailing the Mission’s initiatives to promote interethnic dialogue and countering divisive narratives to “address the trust deficit”, including the Barabar Centre, which hosted more than 100 events.

She welcomed the peaceful holding of a recent election in Kosovo, expressing hope for the timely formation of the next Government. However, she went on to voice concern about the closures of Serbia-run institutions there, and the consequences they are having on economic and social rights, especially for persons in vulnerable situations. “UNMIK will continue to closely monitor their impacts,” she said, reiterating her call to refrain from unilateral actions and urge outstanding issues to be discussed constructively and in good faith within the European Union-facilitated dialogue.

She also voiced alarm over the destruction of religious symbols, most recently an attack on the Serbian Orthodox Church, as well as violence and security incidents in northern Kosovo.

Serbia, Kosovo Trade Accusations

Marko Đjurić, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Serbia, underscored the need to protect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of internationally recognized States, including his own. “I believe that today — whether we want to admit it or not — we are all aware of the consequences of the precedent set in 2008 by the unilateral declaration of independence of Kosovo,” he said, noting that — since 2008, “we have seen an increasing number of situations questioning statuses of various regions, provinces, territories of sovereign countries, members of this Organization”. He added: “In fact, in the aftermath of the Kosovo precedent, this very Security Council has been overwhelmed with dealing with the consequences thereof.”

He then turned to Pristina’s actions to “systematically dismantle institutions of Serbs throughout Kosovo and Metohija”; to hold elections in which conditions for Serb participation “were anything but free or fair”; and to initiate a “widespread campaign of persecution against prominent Serbs in Kosovo and Metohija for their participation in protests in late 2022”. He underscored: “What [Albin] Kurti is doing to the Serbs in Kosovo and Metohija is not an act of care for citizens — it is targeted, deliberate and systematic ethnic revanchism.” He added that, while Serbia will always support dialogue, “we must not forget that the ‘di’ in ‘dialogue’ stands for participation of two sides”. Against these backdrops, “UNMIK’s role is not only relevant, it is indispensable”, he stressed.

Donika Gërvalla-Schwarz of Kosovo then recalled the NATO intervention on 24 March 1999 “to stop a genocide in Europe”. Now, 26 years later, she said that “the republic of Kosova is a true example of how international intervention against genocide, with sustained international support, has enabled the flourishing of a full European and Western democracy”. However, she said that “Serbia has not changed very much — it continues trying to destabilize our democracy”. It does this not only through rhetoric, but concrete, violent actions. On that, she spotlighted an armed incursion in 2023 led by Milan Radoičić — “a man publicly known to be linked to Serbia’s political leadership”.

This, she stressed, was an “act of open aggression against a neighbouring country, carried out by a military group with military training, equipment and logistics from Serbia”. She also pointed to the November 2024 use of “military-grade explosives” against the Ibër-Lepenc canal. “The objective was unmistakable, designed to terrorize our population, disrupt daily life and cause widespread harm,” she stressed. Calling on Serbia to fully cooperate with international investigations and hand over Mr. Radoičić, she also called on UNMIK to “finally address the reality on the ground: Serbia’s current regime continues to undermine peace — not only in Kosova, but throughout the region”. She added that — given the current state of Kosova’s development — “UNMIK no longer serves a purpose that justifies its continued presence”.

European Union’s Role

“The future of the Western Balkans is in our European Union,” said the bloc’s representative, speaking in his capacity as observer, welcoming that Belgrade and Pristina reaffirmed their commitment to dialogue facilitated by the Union and the process of normalizing their relations — essential conditions for the parties to join the European Union. He urged both sides not to risk losing this opportunity.

However, the Russian Federation’s delegate questioned the European Union’s role as an “honest broker”. Brussels ignores the tragedy of anti-Serb ethnic cleansing in Kosovo and encourages Pristina to continue oppressing the Serbian population. “The [European Union] mediation has completely failed,” he said, also warning against continued deliveries of military products to Kosovo from NATO countries in violation of resolution 1244 (1999). “Given the lack of progress in the settlement, the international community’s attention to Kosovo should not wane,” he said, rejecting any attempt to reduce the frequency or changing the format, of Council meetings on Kosovo. He also opposed reducing UNMIK’s budget and personnel.

China’s delegate also called on the European Union to maintain an objective, neutral position, underscoring the need for the United Nations and the Security Council to maintain their attention on the Kosovo issue and respect the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Serbia. Greece’s delegate supported the continuation of UNMIK’s mandate “as necessary”, arguing that its coordination with the NATO-led peacekeeping force and the European Union rule of law mission in Kosovo is vital for achieving long-lasting peace and stability in the region. Similarly, Panama’s representative said that UNMIK and the European missions on the ground remain crucial for progress towards peacebuilding in the region.

The representative of France, Council President for April, spoke in his national capacity to state that the Mission’s mandate is “linked to the normalization of Serbia and Kosovo”. He therefore expressed support for the Mission’s extension.

Calls to Draw Down UN Kosovo Mission

However, “the time to draw down UNMIK has arrived”, the representative of the United States said, recommending that the Mission transfer its functions to other UN agencies on the ground so the process towards ultimately terminating the Mission is deliberate and gradual, rather than sudden. Washington, D.C., is committed to rooting out unnecessary spending in international organizations. “UNMIK is a peacekeeping mission without peacekeepers, with 81 per cent of its budget going to staff salaries,” he pointed out. Future meetings on UNMIK should be held in a closed format to foster a more candid and less performative discussion. These briefings should be further reduced to annual meetings, he added.

The United Kingdom is “a long-standing friend of Kosovo”, said its representative, expressing its support for Kosovo’s statehood, Euro-Atlantic aspirations and an inclusive and multiethnic democracy. Welcoming Kenya’s recent recognition of Kosovo, he encouraged other States to do so if they haven’t. With conditions on the ground that existed in 1999 now unrecognizable, “it is time for the Council to review UNMIK’s role and responsibilities to ensure it can continue to effectively support security, stability and human rights in Kosovo in a way that reflects the world of 2025”, he added. On that, the Republic of Korea’s delegate said that a “more streamlined division of roles” between UNMIK and partners “could enhance overall effectiveness”.

The representative of Denmark said that 10,000 Danish soldiers have served in Kosovo since 1999. She also emphasized that Denmark was among the first countries to recognize Kosovo as an independent State, adding: “We fully support its European path and integration in the international system.” Concurring, the representative of Sierra Leone stated that accession to the European Union is the “most viable route” for Kosovo’s development.

The representative of Slovenia welcomed the “peaceful, competitive and inclusive” parliamentary elections held in Kosovo in February as a “positive step forward in strengthening Kosovo’s democratic credentials”. He also highlighted the role of youth: “If for no one else, it is for Kosovo’s youth that things need to start moving forward.” The representative of Guyana welcomed a new election law designed to promote transparency and greater representation for women, but expressed concern over “reports of harsh rhetoric — including hate speech — and attempts to politicize key institutions”.

Caution against Unilateral Actions

The representative of Algeria underscored: “Maintaining peace and security in Kosovo is critical to avoid any escalation of tensions.” It is therefore important, he stressed, to refrain from any steps that could lead to escalation — “including unilateral actions that affect the socioeconomic situation of non-majority communities”. Pakistan’s delegate welcomed the European Union’s continued efforts to facilitate dialogue, calling on Belgrade and Pristina to “demonstrate their sincere commitment to the political process”, fulfil their obligations under relevant agreements and “refrain from unilateral actions that could escalate tensions”.

“Lasting stability requires not only patience and sustained commitment but also the wisdom to choose diplomatic engagement over unilateral measures,” stressed Somalia’s representative.