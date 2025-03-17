Security Council Extends Mandate of United Nations Mission in Afghanistan, Unanimously Adopting Resolution 2777 (2025)

The Security Council today decided to extend the mandate of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) until 17 March 2026, also welcoming its ongoing efforts in the implementation of its mandated tasks and priorities.

Unanimously adopting resolution 2777 (2025) (to be issued as document S/RES/2777 (2025)), the Council stressed the importance of the Mission’s continued presence and called on all relevant stakeholders to coordinate with it to ensure the safety, security and freedom of movement of UN and associated personnel throughout the country. The 15-member organ also requested that the Secretary-General report every three months on the situation in Afghanistan and the implementation of UNAMA’s mandate.

Speaking after the adoption, Afghanistan’s representative expressed support for UNAMA’s vital role, adding that the text rightfully acknowledges his country’s multifaceted challenges, which range from a devastating economic crisis to rampant human rights violations. Further, it highlights “the heartbreaking reality” that Afghan women and girls continue to be deprived of their most basic rights. The presence of UNAMA and other UN agencies is essential for humanitarian aid and delivery, human rights protection and facilitating dialogue.

“The Taliban’s continued failure and unwillingness to address the situation to establish a just, inclusive and representative system of governance” has impeded his country’s prospects for peace and isolated it, he added. Highlighting the need to fight terrorism and strengthen the banking and financial systems, he said it is vital to enable the use of Afghanistan’s Central Bank assets through a legitimate Government. After over three years of political stalemate, initiating an inclusive political dialogue remains a priority, alongside other aspects of the Mission’s mandate, he added.

Council members who spoke today welcomed the unanimous adoption, with the representative of Denmark, Council President for March, who spoke in her national capacity, observing: “In one united, strong voice, we showed the Afghan people that we have not forgotten them.” As the Taliban continues to systematically persecute women and girls, she said, it was important for her delegation that the text reflect their deteriorating human-rights situation.

Somalia’s delegate, also speaking for Guyana, Sierra Leone and Algeria, said the renewal reflects the Council’s united commitment in fostering stability and prosperity in Afghanistan. He encouraged the international community to enhance coordination to address the various challenges Afghanistan faces.

The representative of the Republic of Korea drew attention to the “three key elements” his delegation wanted to see reflected in the renewal, welcoming that all are present in today’s text. First of these was the preservation of UNAMA’s robust, comprehensive mandate. Additionally, updated preambular language reflecting the Council’s views on the various challenges facing Afghanistan “marks the first update of its kind since 2022”, he noted. He also expressed hope that new language on natural hazards will assist UNAMA in addressing the wide-ranging, destabilizing impacts of climate and environmental challenges. Lastly, he emphasized the importance of “maintaining the Council’s vigilance on the situation in Afghanistan through quarterly reporting”.

The text, China’s delegate said, captures the Council’s “positions, expectations and concerns” regarding the current multiple challenges in Afghanistan “in light of the evolving circumstances”. Further, it notes the problems confronting Afghanistan — such as insufficient economic and humanitarian funding, as well as blocked aid — and reiterates the necessity to help rebuild the national banking and financial system. It also emphasizes that women should enjoy equal rights in public life. Underlining the need for “more engagement” with the interim Government to “achieve positive interactions”, he also expressed hope that such Government will respond to the international community’s “legitimate concerns”.

The representative of Pakistan recalled a recent attack on a passenger train in his country, and emphasized: “Throughout the attack, the terrorists were in direct contact with their handlers in Afghanistan, from where the attack was planned and directed.” The Taliban Government “has not been effective” in eliminating Da’esh, has tolerated several other terrorist groups “and is complicit in the cross-border attacks against Pakistan by the TTP [Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan], together with the BLA [Balochistan Liberation Army] and the Majeed Brigade”, he stated.

Noting that the text just adopted expresses concern over the presence of terrorist groups in Afghanistan and demands that the country’s territory not be used to threaten any State, plan or finance terrorism or shelter or train terrorists, he said the Council and its counter-terrorism machinery must secure implementation of such decisions.

The representative of the United States said this adoption ensures that UNAMA remains a partner for the people of Afghanistan. “It is up to the Taliban to demonstrate they are willing to take the necessary steps to meet their counter-terrorism commitments and respect Afghanistan’s international legal obligations,” she added.

The representative of the Russian Federation, however, stressed the need to maintain pragmatic cooperation between the Mission and the de facto authorities. Describing the text as “a collective product emphasizing support for the Afghan people”, she said it was the result of efforts to find “compromise solutions with due regard for the reality on the ground”. “The main thing is that the tasks of UNAMA remain unchanged”, she added.