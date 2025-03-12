Security Council ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee Amends Twelve Entries on Its Sanctions List

On 11 March 2025, the Security Council Committee pursuant to resolutions 1267 (1999), 1989 (2011) and 2253 (2015) concerning ISIL (Da’esh), Al‑Qaida and associated individuals, groups, undertakings and entities enacted the amendments specified with strikethrough and/or underline in the entries below on its ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List of individuals and entities subject to the assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo set out in paragraph 1 of Security Council resolution 2734 (2024), and adopted under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations.

A. Individuals

QDi.006 Name: 1: AIMAN 2: MUHAMMED 3: RABI 4: AL-ZAWAHIRI

Name (original script): أيمن محمد ربيع الظواهري

Title: a) Doctor b) Dr. Designation: na DOB: 19 Jun. 1951 POB: Giza, Egypt Good quality a.k.a.: a) Ayman Al-Zawahari b) Ahmed Fuad Salim c) Al Zawahry Aiman Mohamed Rabi Abdel Muaz d) Al Zawahiri Ayman e) Abdul Qader Abdul Aziz Abdul Moez Al Doctor f) Al Zawahry Aiman Mohamed Rabi g) Al Zawahry Aiman Mohamed Rabie h) Al Zawahry Aiman Mohamed Robi i) Dhawahri Ayman j) Eddaouahiri Ayman k) Nur Al Deen Abu Mohammed l) Ayman Al Zawahari m) Ahmad Fuad Salim Low quality a.k.a.: a) Abu Fatma b) Abu Mohammed Nationality: Egypt Passport no: a) Egypt number 1084010 ([object Object] ) b) 19820215 National identification no: na Address: na Listed on: 25 Jan. 2001 ( amended on 2 Jul. 2007, 18 Jul. 2007, 13 Aug. 2007, 16 Dec. 2010, 22 May 2015, 24 Nov. 2020, 11 Mar. 2025 ) Other information: Leader of Al-Qaida (QDe.004). Former operational and military leader of Egyptian Islamic Jihad (QDe.003), was a close associate of Usama Bin Laden (deceased). Believed to have been in the Afghanistan/Pakistan border area before going to Afghanistan in 2014 . Reportedly killed in drone strike in Kabul, Afghanistan on 31 July 2022. Photo available for inclusion in the INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 21 Jun. 2010. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 24 November 2020. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

QDi.184 Name: 1: MUHSIN 2: FADHIL 3: AYED 4: ASHOUR AL-FADHLI

Name (original script): محسن فاضل عايد عاشور الفضلي

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 24 Apr. 1981 POB: Kuwait Good quality a.k.a.: a) Muhsin Fadhil ‘Ayyid al Fadhli b) Muhsin Fadil Ayid Ashur al Fadhli c) Abu Majid Samiyah d) Abu Samia Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Kuwait Passport no: a) Kuwait number 106261543 b) Kuwait number 1420529, issued in Kuwait (and expired on 31 Mar. 2006) National identification no: na Address: Block Four, Street 13, House #179 , Kuwait City, Al-Riqqa area, Kuwait Listed on: 17 Feb. 2005 ( amended on 23 Jul. 2008, 10 Dec. 2015, 24 Nov. 2020, 11 Mar. 2025 ) Other information: Wanted by the Kuwaiti Security Authorities. Wanted by the Saudi security forces. Fugitive as of Jul. 2008. Reportedly killed in a counterterrorism operation in 2015 in Syria. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 1 Jun. 2010. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 24 November 2020. Photo available for inclusion in the INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

QDi.192 Name: 1: ABD ALLAH 2: MOHAMED 3: RAGAB 4: ABDEL RAHMAN

Name (original script): عبد الله محمد رجب عبد الرحمن

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 3 Nov. 1957 POB: Kafr Al-Shaykh, Egypt Good quality a.k.a.: a) Abu Al-Khayr b) Ahmad Hasan c) Abu Jihad Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Egypt Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: (Believed to be in Pakistan or Afghanistan) Listed on: 29 Sep. 2005 ( amended on 13 Dec. 2011, 1 May 2019, 15 Nov. 2021, 11 Mar. 2025 ) Other information: Member of Egyptian Islamic Jihad (QDe.003). Reportedly killed in Syria in February 2017. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 1 Jun. 2010. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2253 (2015) was concluded on 21 Feb. 2019. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 15 November 2021. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

QDi.193 Name: 1: ZAKI 2: EZAT 3: ZAKI 4: AHMED

Name (original script): زكي عزت زكي احمد

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 21 Apr. 1960 POB: (a) Sharqiyah, Egypt (b) Zaqaziq, Egypt Good quality a.k.a.: a) Rif'at Salim b) Abu Usama Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Egypt Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: (May be on the Pakistani-Afghan border) Syria Listed on: 29 Sep. 2005 ( amended on 13 Dec. 2011, 1 May 2019, 15 Nov. 2021, 11 Mar. 2025 ) Other information: Father’s name is Ahmed Ezat Zaki. Member of Egyptian Islamic Jihad (QDe.003). Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 1 Jun. 2010. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2253 (2015) was concluded on 21 Feb. 2019. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 15 November 2021. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

QDi.268 Name: 1: ABDUL 2: HAQ 3: na 4: na

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 10 Oct. 1971 POB: Hetian Area, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China Good quality a.k.a.: a) Maimaitiming Maimaiti b) Abdul Heq c) Abudu Hake d) Abdul Heq Jundullah e) 'Abd Al-Haq f) Memetiming Memeti g) Memetiming Aximu h) Memetiming Qekeman i) Maiumaitimin Maimaiti j) Abdul Saimaiti k) Muhammad Ahmed Khaliq Low quality a.k.a.: a) Maimaiti Iman b) Muhelisi c) Qerman d) Saifuding Nationality: China Passport no: na National identification no: China 653225197110100533 (Chinese national identity card number) Address: a) Afghanistan (current location as at Jul. 2016) b) Pakistan (previous location as at Apr. 2009) Listed on: 15 Apr. 2009 ( amended on 13 Dec. 2011, 20 Jun. 2017, 24 Nov. 2020, 11 Mar. 2025 ) Other information: Overall leader and commander of the Eastern Turkistan Islamic Movement (QDe.088). Involved in fundraising and recruitment for this organization. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 24 November 2020. Photo available for inclusion in the INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

QDi.282 Name: 1: QASIM 2: MOHAMED 3: MAHDI 4: AL-RIMI

Name (original script): قاسم محمد مهدي الريمي

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 5 Jun. 1978 POB: Raymah village, Sanaa Governorate (ريمة), Yemen Good quality a.k.a.: a) Qasim Al-Rimi b) Qasim al-Raymi c) Qassim al-Raymi d) Qasim al-Rami e) Qasim Mohammed Mahdi Al Remi f) Qassim Mohammad Mahdi Al Rimi Low quality a.k.a.: a) Qasim Yahya Mahdi 'Abd al-Rimi b) Abu Huray r ah al-Sana'ai c) Abu 'Ammar d) Abu Hurayrah Nationality: Yemen Passport no: Yemen passport number 00344994, issued on 3 Jul. 1999, issued in Sanaa National identification no: Yemeni national identification number 973406, issued on 3 Jul. 1996 Address: Yemen Listed on: 11 May 2010 ( amended on 15 Apr. 2014, 24 Jun. 2016, 24 Nov. 2020, 11 Mar. 2025 ) Other information: Mother’s name: Fatima Muthanna Yahya. Photo available for inclusion in the INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice. Leader of Al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula (QDe.129) since Jun. 2015, pledged loyalty to Aiman al-Zawahiri (QDi.006). As of February 2020, reportedly killed in a counterterrorism operation in Yemen. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 24 November 2020. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

QDi.299 Name: 1: IBRAHIM 2: AWWAD 3: IBRAHIM 4: ALI AL-BADRI AL-SAMARRAI

Name (original script): إبراهيم عواد إبراهيم علي البدري السامرائي

Title: Dr. Designation: na DOB: 1971 POB: Iraq Good quality a.k.a.: Dr. Ibrahim ‘Awwad Ibrahim ’Ali al-Badri al-Samarrai’ (born in 1971 in Samarra, Iraq (Ibrahim ‘Awad Ibrahim al-Badri al-Samarrai; Ibrahim ‘Awad Ibrahim al-Samarra’i; Dr. Ibrahim Awwad Ibrahim al-Samarra’i)) Low quality a.k.a.: a) أبو دعاء ((Abu Du’a; Abu Duaa’) prominently known by this nom de guerre) b) Dr. Ibrahim c) أبو بكر البغدادي الحسيني القريشي (Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi al-Husayni al-Quraishi; Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi) Nationality: Iraq Passport no: na National identification no: Ration card number: 0134852 Address: a) Iraq b) Syrian Arab Republic Listed on: 5 Oct. 2011 ( amended on 20 Jul. 2012, 10 Dec. 2015, 24 Nov. 2020, 15 Nov. 2021, 11 Mar. 2025 ) Other information: Description: Height: 1.65 m. Weight: 85 kg. Black hair and eyes. White skin. Leader of Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant, listed as Al-Qaida in Iraq (AQI) (QDe.115). Was Currently based in Iraq and Syria. Declared himself “caliph” in Mosul in 2014. Responsible for managing and directing AQI large scale operations. Wife's name: Saja Hamid al-Dulaimi. Wife’s name: Asma Fawzi Mohammed al-Kubaissi. Wanted by the Iraqi security forces. Photo available for inclusion in the INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice. Killed in October 2019 during a counterterrorism operation. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 24 November 2020. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 15 November 2021. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

QDi.306 Name: 1: MUSTAFA 2: HAJJI 3: MUHAMMAD 4: KHAN

Name (original script): مصطفى حجي محمد خان

Title: na Designation: na DOB: (a) (Between Aug. and Sep. 1977) (b) 1976 POB: (a) Al-Madinah, Saudi Arabia (b) Sangrar, Sindh Province, Pakistan Good quality a.k.a.: a) حسن غول (Hassan Ghul; Hassan Gul; Hasan Gul) b) Khalid Mahmud Low quality a.k.a.: a) Ahmad Shahji b) Mustafa Muhammad c) Abu Gharib al-Madani d) أبو شيماء (Abu-Shaima; Abu- Shayma) Nationality: a) Pakistan b) Saudi Arabia Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: na Listed on: 14 Mar. 2012 ( amended on 15 Nov. 2021, 11 Mar. 2025 ) Other information: Al-Qaida (QDe.004) facilitator, courier and operative. As of 2010, facilitated activities for senior Pakistan-based Al-Qaida operatives. Reportedly killed in a drone strike on 1 October 2012 in Waziristan, Pakistan. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 15 November 2021. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

QDi.324 Name: 1: ABDUL MOHSEN 2: ABDALLAH 3: IBRAHIM 4: AL CHAREKH

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 13 Jul. 1985 POB: Saqra, Saudi Arabia Good quality a.k.a.: a) Abdul Mohsen Abdullah Ibrahim Al-Sharikh b) Sanafi al Nasr Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Saudi Arabia Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: na Listed on: 15 Aug. 2014 (amended on 1 May 2019, 15 Nov. 2021, 11 Mar. 2025 ) Other information: A long time facilitator and financier for Al-Qaida (QDe.004), appointed as a regional leader of Jabhat al-Nusrah, listed as Al-Nusrah Front for the People of the Levant (QDe.137). Reportedly killed in a counterterrorism operation in Northwest Syria in October 2015. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2253 (2015) was concluded on 21 Feb. 2019. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 15 November 2021. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

QDi.325 Name: 1: ABOU 2: MOHAMED 3: AL ADNANI 4: na

Title: na Designation: na DOB: Approximately 1977 POB: Binnish, Syrian Arab Republic Good quality a.k.a.: a) Yaser Khalaf Nazzal Alrawi b) Jaber Taha Falah c) Abou Khattab d) Abou Sadeq Alrawi e) Tah al Binchi f) Abu Mohammed al-Adnani g) Taha Sobhi Falaha h) Yasser Khalaf Hussein Nazal al-Rawi i) Abu Baker al-Khatab j) Abu Sadek al-Rawi k) Taha al-Banshi l) Abu Mohamed al-Adnani m) Abu-Mohammad al-Adnani al-Shami n) Hajj Ibrahim Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Iraq Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: na Listed on: 15 Aug. 2014 ( amended on 1 May 2019, 15 Nov. 2021, 11 Mar. 2025 ) Other information: Was the Official official spokesman of Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), listed as Al-Qaida in Iraq (QDe.115), and emir of ISIL in Syria, closely associated with Abu Mohammed al-Jawlani (QDi.317) and Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, listed as Ibrahim Awwad Ibrahim Ali al-Badri al-Samarrai (QDi.299). Reportedly killed in August 2016 in air strike near al-Bab, Syria . Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2253 (2015) was concluded on 21 Feb. 2019. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 15 November 2021. Photo available for inclusion in the INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

QDi.355 Name: 1: SOFIANE 2: BEN GOUMO 3: na 4: na

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 26 Jun. 1959 POB: Derna, Libya Good quality a.k.a.: Sufyan bin Qumu Low quality a.k.a.: Abou Fares al Libi Abou Farai al Libi Nationality: Libya Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: Libya Listed on: 3 Sep. 2015 ( amended on 24 Nov. 2020, 11 Mar. 2025 ) Other information: Leader of Ansar al Charia Derna (QDe.145). Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 24 November 2020. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

QDi.421 Name: 1: HAMZA 2: USAMA 3: MUHAMMAD 4: BIN LADEN

Name (original script): حمزة أسامة محمد بن لادن

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 9 May 1989 POB: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia Good quality a.k.a.: na Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: na Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: na Listed on: 28 Feb. 2019 ( amended on 13 Mar. 2019, 11 Mar. 2025 ) Other information: Son of Usama bin Laden (deceased). Announced by Aiman Muhammed Rabi al-Zawahiri (QDi.006) as an official member of Al-Qaida (QDe.004). Has called for followers of Al-Qaida to commit terror attacks. Was Is seen as the most probable successor of al-Zawahiri. Reportedly killed in a counterterrorism operation as of September 2019 in the Afghanistan/Pakistan region. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

The ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List is updated regularly on the basis of relevant information provided by Member States and international and regional organizations. An updated List is accessible on the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee’s website at the following URL: www.un.org/securitycouncil/sanctions/1267/aq_sanctions_list .