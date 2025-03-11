Security Council Debate Sparks Praise for European Union’s UN Commitment, Criticism for Alleged Russophobia

The European Union remains the United Nations’ reliable partner of choice and a cornerstone of its financing, even amid shifting geopolitical dynamics, the Security Council heard today during its annual briefing on cooperation between the two entities.

Kaja Kallas, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, highlighted the bloc’s comprehensive cooperation with the United Nations, including their strategic partnership on peace and security. The Union provides predictable and sustained financing for peacebuilding, including €3 million contribution to the UN Peacebuilding Fund in the current cycle, she said, also noting that its member States account for over a fifth of the UN peacekeeping budget.

European Union Stands by Ukraine

“The UN Charter is sacrosanct for a safer world — be it in Ukraine or any other country,” she said, adding: “That is why the EU has supported Ukraine, in line with its right to self-defence under the Charter […] Europe has learned from its own history that giving in to aggressors’ demands leads to more violence.”

The Russian Federation continues to kill civilians and spread false narratives, she added, expressing concern about the participation of Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and Iran in its colonial battle. “Ukrainians do not want to be part of Russia,” she stressed.

Highlighting the European Union’s global role, she voiced support for the establishment of a future State of Palestine with Gaza as an integral part, adding that Israel’s security is also crucial to a political solution. “Boosting multilateralism is obviously a matter of teamwork,” she said, highlighting problem-solving partnerships with the African Union and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). Turning to humanitarian work, she said: “Though others pulled back, the EU will always step up,” with almost €2 billion provided this year alone. The Union and its member States also demonstrate an “unparalleled commitment to the UN's financial stability, by paying on time and by paying in full”, she pointed out.

European Union, United Nations ‘Born Out of Ideals of Peace’

When the floor opened for discussion, several speakers from her continent highlighted the values shared by the United Nations and the European Union, while those from other regions welcomed that partnership. “Both the UN and EU were born out of ideals of peace, unity and collaboration,” Slovenia's delegate said. The interconnectedness of the world means the war in Ukraine is felt around the world through the availability of grain, while the war in Gaza impacts the availability of goods travelling through the Red Sea. There will be no just and lasting peace in Ukraine unless it is seated at the negotiation table, she said, adding that her country will support Ukraine on its path to the European Union.

“The European continent’s security is at stake,” France’s delegate said, stressing that the Union is mobilized “now more than ever before” to support Ukraine against the Russian Federation’s aggression. He also highlighted its efforts to respond to crises around the world, citing the €2 billion mobilized at the Paris humanitarian conference for Sudan and neighboring countries. “The European Union places its partnership with the United Nations at the heart of its external action,” he said. Its member States — the largest contributors to the UN’s regular budget and the third largest to the peacekeeping budget — pay their dues “in full and on time”, he said.

The representative of Denmark, Council President for March, spoke in her national capacity to reaffirm the importance of multilateralism and international law to the European Union. She added: “Quite frankly, this is our DNA.” She also highlighted two potential areas for stronger cooperation: crisis management and upholding international law.

European Union’s Role around the World

“As a strong partner, the European Union supports and delivers […] Security Council mandates in crisis management, peacekeeping, peacebuilding, humanitarian aid and reconstruction worldwide, from Haiti to Afghanistan,” said the speaker for Greece. In the Western Balkans, the bloc’s coordination with the UN — including through EUFOR Althea — helps to resolve conflicts and promote post-conflict recovery. As well, current naval operations demonstrate that such cooperation is vital uphold freedom of navigation and maritime security, he observed, highlighting the contribution of EUNAVFOR MED “IRINI”.

Panama’s delegate also highlighted the bloc’s commitment to maritime security. Speaking from the perspective of “a maritime country and the world’s main commercial and service transport route”, he underlined the need to ensure the safety and smooth operation of strategic corridors and maritime zones. The representative of the United Kingdom spotlighted the bloc’s efforts to normalize relations between Serbia and Kosovo and provide stability in Bosnia and Herzegovina. His country continues to support the Western Balkans’ “Euro-Atlantic aspirations as a driver for reform and economic growth”, he said.

Sierra Leone’s representative said that the European Union’s engagement — such as its contributions to the African Peace Facility — has been instrumental in “strengthening African capacities to address security challenges on the continent”. Algeria’s delegate welcomed the bloc’s continued support for African Union-led peace support operations, also commending the bloc’s efforts to alleviate the endless suffering of Palestinian civilians. The representative of Somalia urged that priority be given to investments in initiatives that address the root causes of conflict, welcoming the European Union’s “new consensus on the role of development cooperation”.

Guyana’s delegate noted that regional organizations have increasingly “been assuming the role as first responder in various situations”, and stated that enhanced cooperation between the UN and regional and subregional organizations “will become even more vital”. Pakistan’s speaker called for early peace in Ukraine and welcomed the European Union’s humanitarian support in Gaza and the West Bank, as well as its backing for the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) plan for Gaza reconstruction. The representative of the Republic of Korea spotlighted the contributions of his country’s Cheonghae Unit to the European Union’s counterpiracy efforts. He also detailed other matters on which Seoul and the bloc work closely, including the Ukraine war, Gaza conflict and Pyongyang’s “ongoing provocations and destabilizing actions”.

China’s delegate described the European Union as an important pole in a multipolar world, adding that unilateralism and power politics should be jointly resisted. Welcoming Ms. Kallas’ commitment to the UN’s finances, he noted the importance of the bloc’s contributions to the UN at a time when the UN is facing a liquidity crisis. On the war in Ukraine, he called for a shared, lasting peace agreement acceptable to all parties and stated: “There can be no winners in conflict and no losers in peace.”

United States Urges Europe to Be ‘Self-Sufficient’ in Securing Peace

Europe’s greatest security challenge is the Ukraine war, the representative of the United States observed, adding that, 15 days ago, the Council adopted a landmark resolution calling for its end. Reiterating Washington, D.C.’s, commitment to ending the war and achieving a durable peace, she said: “We are counting on Europe and the European Union to help facilitate and to help underwrite that peace.” Once a durable peace has been achieved, it will be “more urgent than ever” for the bloc and its member States to provide security guarantees. “Europe must be strong, resilient and self-sufficient to ensure not just peace and security in Europe, but to be a true partner in ensuring international peace and security,” she asserted, underlining such a role “both in Europe and beyond”.

The Russian Federation’s delegate, however, expressed concern about the European Union's “degradation” from an economic project intended to promote cooperation into a political project doing everything to provoke enmity and war. After extending membership to some States not fully aligned with its own membership criteria, it has focused efforts on “cutting mutually beneficial ties between Russia and its neighbors”, he said. Ukraine was the main victim of its anti-Russian project. The slaughter of the Russian-speaking population compelled his country to begin the special military operation.

“Think long and hard,” he added, whether the UN needs to engage in dialogue with a body which pontificates on human rights while advancing a neocolonial agenda, encourages “pocket dictatorships” and imposes harsh sanctions on those who disagree. Further, as the Prime Minister of Estonia, Ms. Kallas participated in a campaign to squeeze out the Russian language, he said. She believes that “killing Russians is normal”, he said, adding that it is not possible to fathom dialogue between his country and the European Union when it is represented by Russophobe politicians.

During a further exchange of words at the end of the meeting, Ms. Kallas responded: “Phobia is fear.” She listed the countries invaded by the Russian Federation and said the fears of neighboring countries are not ungrounded. The European Union is a peace project, she stressed.