Security Council Extends Al-Shabaab Sanctions Regime, Renews Panel of Experts in Resolution 2776 (2025)

The Security Council today extended its authorization for Member States to intercept vessels transporting banned items to and from Somalia, including illegal arms imports and charcoal exports, until 13 December 2025, also renewing the mandate of the Panel of Experts assisting the Al-Shabaab sanctions regime until 13 January 2026.

Unanimously adopting resolution 2776 (2025) (to be issued as document S/RES/2776(2025)), the 15-member Council — acting under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations — decided that “all States shall, for the purposes of preventing Al-Shabaab and other actors intent on undermining peace and security in Somalia and the region from obtaining weapons and ammunition, take the necessary measures to prevent all deliveries of weapons, ammunition and military equipment to Somalia.”

It further decided that these measures shall not apply to deliveries or supplies to the Government of the Federal Republic of Somalia, the Somali National Army, the National Intelligence and Security Agency, the Somali National Police Force and the Somali Custodial Corps.

Several Council members spoke after the vote. The representative of Guyana, also speaking for Algeria, Sierra Leone and Somalia, said they supported the Council’s decision “because we continue to ascribe importance to these elements in the fight against Al-Shabaab”. However, such regime should be assessed to determine its fitness to support the Government’s efforts to combat the group.

In that regard, she welcomed the mandate given to the Secretary-General to assess the relevant arms embargo and report to the Council on this by 1 November 2025. She also welcomed the Council’s intention to review the propriety of the sanctions regime once that report is received. She added: “We urge the Council’s continued support and attention to the priorities identified by the [Government] during that review.”

“This resolution retains a powerful package of sanctions designed to further degrade Al-Shabaab, disrupt its finances, strengthen international collaboration, and support Somalia in building its own capabilities,” observed the United Kingdom’s delegate. The adopted resolution also recognizes the particular concern posed by flows of weapons from Yemen to Somalia. Al-Shabaab’s links to the Houthis are part of a wider pattern of Houthi destabilising activity beyond Yemen’s borders, she said, adding that the 2713 and 2140 sanctions committees “should coordinate closely to monitor and counter this trend”.

Other speakers also expressed concern for the flow of arms from Yemen to Somalia, with France’s saying the movement violates the relevant arms embargo. “It is vital to prevent Al-Shabaab from establishing and exploiting ties with groups under sanctions in the region — including the Houthis,” he stressed.

Echoing a similar sentiment, the representative from the United States expressed concern about growing ties between Al-Shabaab and the Houthis. He encouraged dialogue between the Yemen and Al-Shabaab sanctions panels and countries in the Horn of Africa and the Arabian Peninsula “to shed light on and ultimately sever the ties between the Houthis and Al-Shabaab”. If fully implemented by Member States, the measures in this resolution will curb Al-Shabaab’s and other non-State actors’ access to funds and weapons needed to carry out attacks. “We urge our fellow Council members to support additional designations, including those of Al-Shabaab operatives,” he added.

However, the representative of the Russian Federation countered that “the Yemen issue needs to be considered separately”. The draft contains elements that meet the aspirations of the Somalian side regarding the upcoming review of the sanctions regime, which has been in effect since 1992, she said, welcoming the restriction on access to weapons acquisition by non-State bodies. She further stated: “The Council should pay greater attention to the positions expressed by African States, especially when parameters are being determined for the sanctions regime used against the terrorists which are active on their territories.”

“Al-Shabaab's ability to radicalize, recruit, raise funds via extortion and piracy and procure weapons must be disrupted,” stressed Pakistan’s delegate. Continued humanitarian assistance and support for economic development of Somalia is vital to addressing the root causes of terrorism. “Fighting the scourge of terrorism would require a united regional and global effort,” he emphasized.