New UN Mediator for Libya — Tenth in 14 Years — Must Avoid Past Failures, Delegate Warns Security Council

UN Political Chief Says Libyans’ Dream Unfulfilled after February Revolution 14 Years Ago

Libya’s leaders and security actors are prioritizing political and personal gain over national interests, the United Nations’ top political official told the Security Council today, as the country’s delegate blamed proxy wars for its instability.

Fourteen years on since the 17 February 2011 Revolution in Libya, “the dream of a civil, democratic and prosperous Libya remains unfulfilled” due to “entrenched divisions, economic mismanagement, continued human rights violations and competing domestic and external interests”, said Rosemary DiCarlo, Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs. Highlighting efforts by the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) to revive the political process, she noted the establishment of an Advisory Committee comprising legal and constitutional experts to provide proposals supporting efforts towards holding national elections.

Pointing to the lack of progress on a unified budget or an agreed spending framework, as well as disagreement over the leadership of the Libyan Audit Bureau, she said it is critical to support the Central Bank’s efforts to stabilize the financial situation. The dispute over the position of President of the High Council of State remains unresolved. “Politicization and political divisions are also hindering progress on national reconciliation,” she said, noting that amendments to a draft law on that topic have raised concerns over the independence of a future National Reconciliation Commission.

Following successful local elections in 56 municipalities in November 2024, the High National Elections Commission is preparing for the next 63 elections. “Funding from the Government is crucial to enable the High National Elections Commission to implement this next phase of municipal council elections,” she stressed. On the security front, the activities of non-State and quasi-State armed actors continue to pose a threat to Libya’s fragile stability, she said, noting that the 2020 Ceasefire Agreement has only been partially implemented.

She also expressed concern about the continuing trend of arbitrary arrests and enforced disappearances across Libya. Drawing attention to “the alarming and tragic discovery of mass graves” earlier this month in north-east and south-east Libya, she said: “This is yet another reminder of the urgent need to protect migrants and combat human trafficking.” Calling for support to the 2025 Libyan chapter of the Sudan Refugee Regional Response Plan, which requires $106 million, she urged Council members to support the newly appointed Special Representative Hanna Tetteh, who will be taking up her functions in Tripoli on 20 February.

In December 2024, a senior UN official announced a new UN-mediated process aimed at breaking the political deadlock — marked by the presence of rival Governments — and facilitating elections. (See Press Release SC/15938.)

Libya Battleground for Proxy Wars

Libya’s delegate, who spoke at the end of today’s meeting, pointed out that Ms. Tetteh will be the tenth Special Representative of the Secretary-General assigned to his country in 14 years, calling this “a record”. The Council must reflect on whether this indicates a “problem” with the imposition of solutions, UN mechanisms or the officials themselves. He added: “We hope that she will harness the lessons from the past and will not repeat the same misgivings by trying the same things and expecting different results.” He also raised several concerns about the Advisory Committee established by UNSMIL, including whether it was expected to put forward a single proposal or numerous proposals, and how exactly political stakeholders would contribute to this process.

“My country has become a ground for the settlement of disputes” in proxy wars, he said, adding that it is influenced by instability in the region, including “political and security-based changes”. However, he pointed out, the recent holding of municipal elections around the country is a good example of Libya’s ability to ensure electoral processes where there is support and political will. Any reconciliation must be based “on transitional justice, on accountability, on truth and on redress and compensation”, he stressed, while reiterating a request for the removal of individuals on the Sanctions List for humanitarian reasons or if their “listing was erroneous, or because their file was used to further political friction”.

Many Council members welcomed the establishment of the Advisory Committee and the appointment of the new Special Representative as positive steps towards relaunching the political process.

The representative of the United States said Ms. Tetteh’s prior experience in Sudan and South Sudan can inform her approach in Libya. A political solution is the path to long-term stability, and time is of the essence, she said, noting “destabilizing activities from external actors” and the need for “east-west security integration”. Recalling the visit of a delegation from her country to Libya, she urged all parties to reach agreement on a unified budget to end persistent conflicts over revenue-sharing.

The Russian Federation’s delegate expressed hope that the new Special Representative will adopt an impartial approach, informed by a sober assessment of the political climate. Ms. Tetteh will have the difficult task of redressing imbalance and revitalizing UN mediation efforts, he said. This month marks the fourteenth anniversary since the “egregious Western intervention and the virtual destruction of Libyan Statehood”, he observed, adding: “The collapse of the country took place and is ongoing to this date.”

Updating Sanctions Regime

The United Kingdom’s delegate welcomed the recent adoption of new designation criteria for the UN sanctions regime to hold those exploiting Libyan crude oil and petroleum accountable and help to safeguard its resources. “Until a unifying political agreement is achieved in Libya, it will be impossible to unlock its great potential,” she added. (See Press Release SC/15967.) Along similar lines, France’s delegate said: “Libyan money needs to benefit the Libyan people”, adding that a unified budget and a unified Government go hand in hand. Such a Government, capable of organizing presidential and legislative elections as soon as possible, is crucial.

“Good-faith engagement and demonstrating compromise” will be essential in overcoming all outstanding, contentious issues, Slovenia’s speaker advised, adding that the political process must include Libyans from all walks of life, with women and young people. Denmark’s delegate added: “No woman should fear reprisals as a consequence of political engagement — neither online, nor offline.” Further, organizations promoting women’s rights should be able to operate freely.

The representative of Panama acknowledged the enormous political challenges in Libya, where “the crisis has fragmented the social fabric and institutions in the country”, as he expressed support for efforts to hold elections representing different factions of Libyan society. Greece’s delegate pointed out that stability in Libya remains key for the region, and even more so for immediate neighbours like his own country which are impacted by the significant increase of irregular migration flows.

Communications between East-West Security Institutions

On security, the representative of Pakistan highlighted the reported agreement between Eastern and Western security institutions to establish a joint centre for communication and information exchange. Noting that these are preliminary steps, he added: “This will need a well-defined comprehensive peacebuilding and reconciliation strategy”. Also welcoming the establishment of the joint centre for border security, the representative of the Republic of Korea noted that efforts to unify military institutions will be essential for strengthening Libya’s security. Calling on “foreign Powers” to refrain from providing arms to Tripoli “for their narrow geopolitical interests”, he said that those weapons destabilize the broader region and bolster terrorism.

Several speakers echoed the need to avoid external interference and respect the leadership of the Libyan people. The representative of Guyana, also speaking for Algeria, Sierra Leone and Somalia, said the Advisory Committee’s proposals are meant to foster further consultations between UNSMIL and the relevant Libyan decision makers and stakeholders. She called for “careful attention to how this work is undertaken, so that it “avoids creating any additional challenges”. She also expressed concern about the lack of progress in convening national elections.

The representative of China, Council President for February, speaking in his national capacity, stressed the need to avoid undue external interference, while Libya is on the path to elections and national reconciliation. UNSMIL must strengthen its communication with Libyan parties and put forward practical proposals, he said, hoping that the Special Representative will advance the political process. The Mission should monitor the ceasefire, he said, noting that improving the security situation and fighting the crime trajectory are imperative.