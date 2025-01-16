Security Council Updates Sanctions Regime on Libya, Extends Mandate until May 2026, Adopting Resolution 2769 (2025) with 14 Members in Favour, 1 Abstaining

Updating its sanctions regime concerning Libya today, the Security Council exempted certain activities from the arms embargo on that country, allowed for the investment of its frozen assets and created new sanctions designations for those involved in the illicit trade in Libyan petroleum products.

Adopting resolution 2769 (2025) (to be issued as document S/RES/2769(2025)) by a vote of 14 in favour to none against, with one abstention (Russian Federation), the Council — acting under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations — demanded full compliance with that arms embargo, called on all Member States not to exacerbate or intervene in the conflict and reiterated that those individuals or entities determined to have violated the provisions of resolution 1970 (2011) are subject to designation.

Through the text, the Council also decided that the relevant arms embargo shall not apply to any technical assistance or training provided by Member States to Libyan security forces intended solely to promote the process of Libyan military and security institutions’ reunification. Further, it asserted that such arms embargo is not to be applied to military aircraft or naval vessels temporarily introduced into Libya’s territory solely to deliver items or facilitate activities otherwise exempted or not covered by the embargo.

The resolution also saw the Council decide to allow the Libyan Investment Authority’s frozen cash reserves to be invested in low-risk time deposits with appropriate financial institutions selected by the Authority according to specified conditions. Additionally, the Council decided that certain travel-ban and asset-freeze provisions in resolution 1970 (2011) shall also apply to individuals and entities determined to have provided support for armed groups and criminal networks through illicit exploitation or export of crude oil or refined petroleum in or from Libya.

Mandate of Panel of Experts Extended Until 15 May 2026

Among other measures, the Council decided to extend, until 1 May 2026, the authorizations and measures in resolution 2146 (2014), which relate to the inspection of vessels designated as attempting to illicitly export crude oil from Libya. The Council also decided to extend, until 15 May 2026, the mandate of the relevant Panel of Experts.

Delegates Welcome New Designation Criteria and Exemptions

Speaking after the vote, the representative of the United Kingdom said that today’s adoption is an important step towards ensuring that the relevant sanctions regime “remains fit for purpose and in service of the Libyan people”. The new exemption to the arms embargo will support military and security reunification in Libya and, for the first time, the Libyan Investment Authority will be allowed to reinvest frozen cash reserves. Further, she welcomed the new designation criteria, “which will enable us to hold accountable those who exploit crude oil and refined petroleum — a natural resource that should benefit all Libyans”.

The representative of the United States also welcomed the updated designation criteria for individuals and entities destabilizing Libya through the illicit exploitation and export of petroleum. “Fuel smuggling is leading to the massive transfer of Libyan wealth outside the country,” she stated. Additionally, she expressed support for the text’s establishment of an exemption from the arms embargo for vessels and aircraft to deliver items or facilitate activities not covered by the blockade — “most importantly the provision of humanitarian assistance”.

Greece’s representative, similarly, welcomed both the arms-embargo exemption and the adoption of designation criteria for those determined to have provided support for armed groups and criminal networks through illicit exports. He added that, as Libya’s neighbour, his Government echoes the need to advance the political process towards a strong, stable and unified Libya free from foreign interference. Denmark’s representative added: “We hope these sanctions measures will aid in stabilizing Libya and pave the way for a prosperous future for all Libyans.”

The representative of the Republic of Korea, too, expressed hope that today’s adoption will “help create a conducive environment for nurturing Libya’s overdue political process”. Joining others in welcoming the Council’s approval of the provision of technical assistance and training to Libyan security forces to enhance coordination in counterterrorism, as well as border and maritime security, he also expressed support for the Council’s “gradual, meticulous approach” regarding Libya’s frozen assets.

Russian Federation, Only Member to Abstain, Regrets Insufficient Efforts to Make Text More Balanced

However, the representative of the Russian Federation — whose delegation abstained — stressed that the adopted text does not fully guarantee that projects implemented by foreign partners in Libya to help unify local law enforcement will have the support of the Government and internal players. Expressing regret that efforts to make the resolution more balanced “unfortunately proved to be insufficient”, he nevertheless underscored that external actors must not impinge on Libya’s sovereignty — otherwise the general security crisis that has existed since the “gross interference by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in 2011 will only worsen”.

Calls for Sanctions to Be Targeted and Clear, Not Punitive

On that, Panama’s representative — while underscoring his country’s support for the renewal of sanctions established in resolution 1970 (2011) — stressed that “the Libyan people are the ones who should enjoy the sovereign right to manage their resources — including their financial wealth”. Economic sanctions, he observed, can adversely impact the Libyan people, who are already weathering difficulties owing to the current situation in the country. He therefore urged that sanctions be “targeted, with a clear and precise focus” against those threatening peace and stability in Libya.

“The Libyan people’s destiny should be in their own hands,” stressed the representative of Pakistan, stating that the asset freeze was not meant to be punitive in nature. Rather, it exists to protect such assets, which should be allowed to be reinvested to preserve their value. China’s representative also pointed to the asset freeze’s original protective purpose, calling on relevant international financial institutions to increase communication with the Libyan Investment Authority to implement today’s resolution without delay.

Council President Stresses 15-Member Body Must Support Libyan People in Every Possible Way

The representative of Algeria, Council President for January, spoke in his national capacity — and also for Guyana, Sierra Leone and Somalia — to welcome the Council’s “first-ever decision to finally allow the Libyan Investment Authority to reinvest its frozen assets in order to preserve their value for the benefit of the Libyan people”. Expressing concern over the “continuous erosion” of such assets due to “misuse or mismanagement by certain international financial institutions”, he urged that such institutions be held accountable and that the Libyan people benefit from full reparation and compensation for these violations.

Calling for the immediate withdrawal of foreign forces, fighters and mercenaries — as well as full respect for Libya’s unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity — he expressed solidarity with the Libyan people, “who have endured tremendous hardship due to miscalculations and hasty decisions made in the past by this august Council”. He therefore called on the organ to take responsibility and support the Libyan people “in every possible way” — including by creating a conducive environment for free, transparent and inclusive elections “that will enable them to shape a brighter future for their country”.