Security Council Press Statement on Terrorist Attacks in Republic of Benin

The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Amar Bendjama (Algeria):

The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the heinous terrorist attacks resulting in the loss of lives in the Point Triple area in the Republic of Benin on Wednesday, 8 January. This attack was claimed by an Al-Qaida-affiliated militant group known as Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal Muslimin (JNIM).

The members of the Security Council express their deepest condolences to the families of the victims and to the Government and people of Benin and wish those injured a speedy and full recovery.

The members of the Security Council reiterated their solidarity to the people of Benin and of other countries of the region in their fight against terrorism. They underline the need to hold the perpetrators, organizers, financers and sponsors of these reprehensible terrorist acts accountable and bring them to justice.

The members of the Security Council expressed concern over the security situation in Benin and the transnational dimension of the terrorism threat in the Sahel region.

The members of the Security Council reaffirm that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security. They urged Member States to prioritize enhanced international cooperation in combating terrorism in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions.

The members of the Council reiterated that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed. They reaffirmed the need for all States to combat by all means, in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations and other obligations under international law, including international human rights law, international refugee law and international humanitarian law, threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts.