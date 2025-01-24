Security Council Adopts Presidential Statement Reaffirming that Acts of Terrorism Constitute among Most Serious Threats to International Peace, Security

The Security Council today unanimously adopted a presidential statement reaffirming that acts of international terrorism constitute one of the most serious threats to international peace and security in the twenty-first century, calling on all Member States to summon the requisite political will to denounce all acts of terrorism.

Through the text (to be issued as document S/PRST/2025/2), the Council — recognizing that terrorism will not be defeated by military, security, law-enforcement and intelligence measures alone — underlined the need to address the conditions conducive to the spread of terrorism. This includes strengthening efforts for the successful prevention and peaceful resolution of prolonged conflicts and promoting the rule of law, human rights, fundamental freedoms, good governance, tolerance and inclusiveness.

The Council also underlined the importance of supporting socioeconomic development for sustaining peace in Africa, including through transnational and transregional infrastructure development, industrialization, poverty eradication, job creation, agricultural modernization and promotion of entrepreneurship. The organ also expressed the need for continued support to African countries that accounts for their national priorities and needs. Further, it recognized civil society’s importance in increasing awareness of — and more effectively tackling — the threat of terrorism.

Expressing concern over the alarming increase in terrorist attacks, fatalities and geographic spread of terrorism — particularly in the Sahel and West African coastal States — the Council also underscored the need for Member States to strengthen their criminal-justice, law-enforcement and border-control capacities. Further, such States need to develop their capacity to investigate, prosecute, disrupt and dismantle trafficking networks to address the linkages between terrorism and organized crime.

By the statement, the Council reiterated Member States’ obligations to prevent and suppress the financing of terrorist acts, suppress terrorist recruitment and eliminate the supply of weapons to terrorists. Additionally, it urged States to consider the effects of counter-terrorism measures on exclusively humanitarian activities carried out by impartial humanitarian actors in a manner consistent with international humanitarian law. The organ also reaffirmed that Member States must ensure that any measures taken to counter terrorism comply with the Charter of the United Nations and international law.

Acknowledging African Union efforts to strengthen institutional counter-terrorism architecture and enhance intelligence-sharing, the Council encouraged Member States and relevant international organizations to contribute to bolstering the capacity of the Union in conflict prevention, crisis management and post-conflict stabilization. It also commended the progress made in the partnership between the African Union and the United Nations, stressing that this should further develop into a systematic, operational and strategic partnership.

Further, the Council — recognizing the terrorist threat in Africa — underlined the importance of prompt, effective implementation of its resolutions related to the fight against terrorism, as well as all sanctions measures against designated individuals, groups, undertakings and entities associated with Da’esh, Al-Qaida and their affiliates. Additionally, it recognized the significant need to build and strengthen Member States’ capacities — on their request and with a view to supporting national ownership — to more effectively counter terrorism and terrorist financing.