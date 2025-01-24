Security Council Decides to Hold Election for Filling New Vacancy in International Court of Justice on 27 May, Unanimously Adopting Resolution 2770 (2025)

Following the resignation of Judge Nawaf Salam of the International Court of Justice on 14 January 2025, the Security Council today set the date for an election to fill this vacancy.

Unanimously adopting resolution 2770 (2025) (to be issued as document S/RES/2770(2025)), the 15-member organ — in accordance with article 14 of the Statute of the International Court of Justice — decided that the election to fill the vacancy will take place on 27 May 2025 at a meeting of the Security Council and at a meeting of the General Assembly at its seventy-ninth session.

The newly elected judge’s term will begin the date that the successful candidate is elected by both bodies, and in accordance with article 15, serve for the remainder of his or her predecessor’s term, expiring on 5 February 2027.

Mr. Nawaf resigned from his Court position on 13 January 2025 after being designated as the Prime Minister of Lebanon and tasked with forming a new government by Joseph Aoun, who was elected President of Lebanon on 9 January 2025.