Security Council Speakers Urge Israel to Withdraw from Lebanon, Golan Buffer Zone, Allow Peacekeepers to Operate without Obstruction

With 10 days until the end of the 60-day period for the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanon, its airstrikes and demolitions continue, a senior United Nations official warned the Security Council today, underscoring that the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) peacekeepers must be allowed to carry out their mandated tasks without obstruction.

“The cessation of hostilities between Lebanon and Israel, while fragile, continues to hold,” said Jean-Pierre Lacroix, Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations, noting that the Lebanese authorities are committed to upholding their commitments under Council resolution 1701 (2006).

The Lebanese Armed Forces have deployed to 93 locations south of the Litani River as of 15 January and — as part of a plan to deploy an additional 6,000 troops south of the Litani — have deployed 262 newly recruited personnel to the South Litani Sector. A plan for a carefully sequenced withdrawal of Israel Defense Forces and deployment of the Lebanese Armed Forces was presented at the meeting of the cessation of hostilities mechanism on 6 January, he noted, urging the former to withdraw from Lebanese territory without delay.

He further commended the Lebanese Armed Forces’ “increased resolve” in dealing with the significant presence of unauthorized armed personnel, assets and weapons related to Hizbullah and other non-State armed groups south of the Litani. UNIFIL has located 116 caches of weapons and ammunition, including rocket-propelled grenade launchers, rockets, anti-tank mines and rifles, and observed some potential tunnels and Hizbullah sites. Additionally, the mission is stepping up its operational activities in areas where the security situation allows, including further north of the Blue Line in Sector West. It will also seek to utilize technology to enhance its monitoring capacity along the Blue Line and throughout its area of operations.

However, UNIFIL’s operational activities are constrained due to the presence of unexploded ordnance, roadblocks at various locations, and interference from local individuals, he cautioned, underlining the critical importance of the mission’s unrestricted freedom of movement and full access throughout its area of operations.

“While challenges remain, there is reason for optimism, coupled with strong determination that there be no return to the past,” he said, stressing that “confidence in security and stability along the Blue Line is necessary for the communities of southern Lebanon and northern Israel”.

Also briefing the Council today was Patrick Gauchat, Head of Mission and Chief of Staff of the United Nations Truce Supervision Organization (UNTSO) and Acting Head of Mission and Force Commander of the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) in the Golan, who stated: “The fall of the Assad Government on 8 December has had an impact.” Nevertheless, UNDOF is working to establish stable communication channels with the caretaker authorities. And, noting such authorities’ recent public statements regarding their commitment to the 1974 Disengagement of Forces Agreement, he stated that UNDOF personnel, supported by UNTSO military observers, “remain at all their positions occupied before December 2024”.

He also reported that “the Israel Defense Forces remain present in the area of separation”, where they continue to carry out construction work and set up communication equipment. For its part, UNDOF has informed Israel that its presence and actions in that area violate the 1974 Agreement. Yet, the presence of the Israel Defense Forces and its roadblocks have impacted the operational movements of UN personnel, and residents in the area of separation have appealed for UNDOF’s assistance in asking the Israel Defense Forces to leave their villages and lift roadblocks impacting agriculture.

Further, he said that such residents have reported damage to roads, water pumping stations and solar panels, “allegedly by IDF [Israel Defense Forces] battle tanks”, as well as searches and arrests. “There should be no military forces or activities in the area of operation other than UNDOF,” he said, stressing that all parties must respect their obligations under the 1974 Agreement “to preserve stability on the Golan”.

