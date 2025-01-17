Security Council Speakers Urge Israel to Withdraw from Lebanon, Golan Buffer Zone, Allow Peacekeepers to Operate without Obstruction

Speakers in the Security Council urged Israel today to respect its long-established ceasefire agreements with Lebanon and Syria and stay clear of the areas where United Nations peacekeeping missions are deployed to carry out their duties.

“The cessation of hostilities between Lebanon and Israel, while fragile, continues to hold,” said Jean-Pierre Lacroix, Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations, noting the 27 November 2024 ceasefire agreement.

He said that the Lebanese authorities are committed to upholding their commitments under that agreement and Council resolution 1701 (2006). However, with 10 days until the end of the 60-day period for the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanon, its airstrikes and demolitions continue, he warned, underscoring that the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) peacekeepers must be allowed to carry out their mandated tasks without obstruction.

The Lebanese Armed Forces have deployed to 93 locations south of the Litani River as of 15 January and — as part of a plan to deploy an additional 6,000 troops south of the Litani — have deployed 262 newly recruited personnel to the South Litani Sector, he reported. A plan for a carefully sequenced withdrawal of the Israel Defense Forces and deployment of the Lebanese Armed Forces was presented at the meeting of the cessation of hostilities mechanism on 6 January, he noted, urging the former to withdraw from Lebanese territory without delay.

He further commended the Lebanese Armed Forces’ “increased resolve” in dealing with the significant presence of unauthorized armed personnel, assets and weapons related to Hizbullah and other non-State armed groups south of the Litani. UNIFIL has located 116 caches of weapons and ammunition, including rocket-propelled grenade launchers, rockets, anti-tank mines and rifles, and observed some potential tunnels and Hizbullah sites. Additionally, the mission is stepping up its operational activities in areas where the security situation allows, including further north of the Blue Line in Sector West. It will also seek to utilize technology to enhance its monitoring capacity along the Blue Line and throughout its area of operations.

However, UNIFIL’s operational activities are constrained due to the presence of unexploded ordnance, roadblocks at various locations, and interference from local individuals, he cautioned, underlining the critical importance of the mission’s unrestricted freedom of movement and full access throughout its area of operations.

“While challenges remain, there is reason for optimism, coupled with strong determination that there be no return to the past,” he said, stressing that “confidence in security and stability along the Blue Line is necessary for the communities of southern Lebanon and northern Israel”.

Also briefing the Council today was Patrick Gauchat, Head of Mission and Chief of Staff of the United Nations Truce Supervision Organization (UNTSO) and Acting Head of Mission and Force Commander of the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) in the Golan, who stated: “The fall of the Assad Government on 8 December has had an impact.” Nevertheless, UNDOF is working to establish stable communication channels with the caretaker authorities. And, noting such authorities’ recent public statements regarding their commitment to the 1974 Disengagement of Forces Agreement, he stated that UNDOF personnel, supported by UNTSO military observers, “remain at all their positions occupied before December 2024”.

He also reported that “the Israel Defense Forces remain present in the area of separation”, where they continue to carry out construction work and set up communication equipment. For its part, UNDOF has informed Israel that its presence and actions in that area violate the 1974 Agreement. Yet, the presence of the Israel Defense Forces and its roadblocks have impacted the operational movements of UN personnel, and residents in the area of separation have appealed for UNDOF’s assistance in asking the Israel Defense Forces to leave their villages and lift roadblocks impacting agriculture.

Further, he said that such residents have reported damage to roads, water pumping stations and solar panels, “allegedly by IDF [Israel Defense Forces] battle tanks”, as well as searches and arrests. “There should be no military forces or activities in the area of operation other than UNDOF,” he said, stressing that all parties must respect their obligations under the 1974 Agreement “to preserve stability on the Golan”.

“The Middle East stands on the precipice of monumental change”, said Denmark’s delegate, noting the fall of the Assad regime in Syria and the election of a new Lebanese President. And, after 15 months of violence and instability, the realization of a ceasefire in Gaza “rekindles hope for a more peaceful year ahead for the [region],” added the representative of the Republic of Korea.

However, Slovenia’s delegate cautioned that “while witnessing changes in the region that give us hope, it is important to note that peace is fragile if commitments are not upheld”.

Several delegates emphasized that there is no conceivable justification for deliberately attacking UN peacekeepers committed to the restoration of peace and security in Lebanon and Syria, with Greece’s representative stating: “In a world trapped in the vortex of regional tensions and increasing instability, peacekeeping missions often operate in areas where simply there is no peace to keep.”

The Special Court for Sierra Leone “was the first” tribunal to convict perpetrators for their attacks against UN peacekeepers, said that country’s representative, underscoring that the Council must prioritize accountability for such crimes.

Expressing concern over reported violations by the Israel Defense Forces in Lebanon and Syria, the representative of Somalia stated: “Each violation erodes the trust that is essential for a sustainable peace.” Pakistan’s representative added that the UNDOF and UNIFIL must be equipped with adequate resources and modern technology to enhance their operational efficiency and ensure peacekeepers’ safety. The United Kingdom’s delegate underscored that Israel’s presence in the areas of separation is limited and temporary, reiterating that the Golan Heights are occupied territory.

Speakers for Panama and Guyana called on the Council to provide robust financial support and political backing to the Missions, with the latter adding that “while both UNDOF and UNIFIL have operated in an exemplary manner, we should not expect the Missions to operate under these unstable and dangerous circumstances without the necessary resources.”

For his part, France’s representative noted that his country has deployed almost 700 soldiers within UNIFIL and is currently working to strengthen the Force’s engineering capacity.

China’s delegate noted the fragility of the agreements reached so far between Israel and Lebanon, as well as the Israel Defense Forces’ continued military operations in Gaza. He also stressed that Israel must respect Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Relatedly, his counterpart from Algeria cautioned against piecemeal approaches in the region and called for holistic solutions rooted in peace and justice.

The representative of the United States noted the “dynamic and, at times, volatile” operating environment surrounding the 10,000 peacekeepers serving with UNIFIL and over 1,200 peacekeepers serving with UNDOF. Expressing support for the 27 November agreement between Israel and Lebanon, she reiterated Israel's right to self-defence. Taking note of comments by Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham that “Syria should not pose a threat to any of its neighbours,” she stressed the importance of regional stability.

The Russian Federation’s delegate highlighted Israel's “high-handed acts” and said that country’s leadership “even demanded that peacekeepers withdraw from South of Lebanon”. It is “to the credit of peacekeepers” that they did not waver against these direct threats, he said, adding that many provisions of the agreement between Israel and Lebanon are far from being implemented, as Israel continues to violate the airspace. He reiterated support for the Algerian initiative to send a Security Council mission to Lebanon. Turning to Syria, he observed that Israel is taking advantage of the Government change to damage the country’s military capabilities and seize land.

Syria’s delegate highlighted UNDOF’s role in monitoring and documenting the continued Israeli attacks and violations of the 1974 agreement, stressing the need for the Mission’s immediate return to its deployment locations. Condemning the repeated Israeli raids on his country’s infrastructure as well as incursions into its territory since 8 December 2024, he said the occupation forces have advanced dozens of kilometres beyond the ceasefire line; they have attacked Syrian citizens, confiscated their homes and displaced large numbers of people. He also rejected the Israeli Prime Minister’s declarations, claiming that the 1974 agreement has collapsed. The Council must compel the Israeli occupation authorities to immediately withdraw from areas of their recent incursions. Reaffirming Syria’s inalienable right to recover the occupied Syrian Golan in full, he said: “We reject Israeli attempts to impose a new occupation reality.”

“At a time when Lebanon has confirmed its commitment to respect the cessation of hostilities,” said that country’s representative, “Israel continues to violate it”. The number of attacks — both by land and air — between 27 October and 22 December reached 600, she said, adding that Israel continues to bomb border villages and block roads, preventing the return of Lebanese to their homes and undermining the process of reconstruction. These repeated violations represent “a great threat” to international efforts aimed at ensuring security and stability in the region and erode efforts to restore calm around the borders, she asserted, urging Israel to withdraw from all Lebanese territory without further delay.

“For years, Israel has warned of the growing threats in our region,” said that country’s representative, pointing to Hizbullah’s buildup in southern Lebanon and violations of the 1974 agreement in Syria. “For years, these warnings were dismissed,” he added. Nevertheless, he noted recent developments, such as Israel’s “decisive blow” to Hizbullah, the ceasefire now in place and the election of a new President in Lebanon — a significant step forward after years of chaos. “But let us not mistake quiet for peace,” he said, as “the scars of Hizbullah’s aggression remain etched into the land and lives of those who endured it”.

The Council must recognize that Israel’s actions have provided “the opportunity to free Lebanon from being a failed State held hostage by a terrorist organization,” he urged. Stressing that “UNIFIL and UNDOF must learn from their past failures and ensure that their mandates are robustly implemented”, he stated: “Israel has shown what is possible when actions replace silence; the Council must follow that example.”