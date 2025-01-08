Security Council Delegates Trade Barbs over Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s Hypersonic-Missile Launch, Military Ambitions

Many Condemn Violations of Council Resolutions while Pyongyang Says Acquiring New Capabilities Is for Deterrence

The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea has been actively working towards acquiring new military capabilities that undermine the global non-proliferation architecture, a senior United Nations official warned the Security Council today, as its members condemned that country’s 6 January launch of a new-type intermediate-range hypersonic ballistic missile.

“While stating that the launch had no negative impact on the security of neighboring countries, [Pyongyang] regrettably did not issue airspace or maritime safety notifications,” said Khaled Khiari, Assistant Secretary-General for Middle East, Asia and the Pacific, Departments of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs and Peace Operations.

According to the country’s official statement, the system can “deal a serious military strike to a rival by effectively breaking any of its dense defensive barriers”, he said, adding that hypersonic glide vehicles travel at least five times the speed of sound and make evasive maneuvers, making defence measures against the weapon much more difficult.

Pyongyang’s current five-year military development plan — entering its final year in 2025 — has called for the development of tactical nuclear weapons, “super-large” nuclear warheads, various intermediate- and long-range ballistic missile capabilities, military reconnaissance satellites and a nuclear submarine. “The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s persistent pursuit of its nuclear and ballistic-missile programmes continues to undermine […] global nuclear disarmament,” he cautioned, noting that such conduct escalates tensions and contributes to the country’s isolation.

Underscoring that diplomatic engagement remains “the only pathway to sustainable peace and the complete and verifiable denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula”, he welcomed offers to engage in dialogue with that country without preconditions and called on Pyongyang to expedite the return of the UN country team.

In the ensuing discussion, many speakers condemned Pyongyang’s recent missile test as a clear violation of Council resolutions that exacerbates an already unstable situation. Several — including the representatives of Greece and France — pointed out that Moscow’s veto of the renewal of the Panel of Experts assisting the 1718 Sanctions Committee has weakened the Council’s ability to monitor and address sanctions violations.

“We cannot overlook the fact that each missile test violates relevant Security Council resolutions,” noted Somalia’s representative, while adding that such resolutions must be implemented “in a manner that minimizes unintended consequences”. He thus urged an approach that balances “security imperatives with humanitarian considerations”. The representative of Pakistan added: “Provocations such as missile tests on the one hand — and coercive actions and threats on the other — must be ended.”

Panama’s representative, while noting that the current situation on the Korean Peninsula parallels “mistakes of the past”, said Pyongyang’s recent launch jeopardizes air and maritime transport in the region. Accordingly, he called on the Council to end these “destructive dynamics” and prioritize the well-being of the most vulnerable. The representative of Guyana echoed that, stressing that “divestment of the ballistic-missile programme would free up resources for human development in the country”.

Sierra Leone’s representative called both for increased diplomatic efforts to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula and on the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea to fully comply with the numerous Council resolutions that prohibit its “continuous and increasingly alarming” weapons programmes. Further, he called for concerted, concrete efforts to combat Pyongyang’s “proliferation actions, which — if not addressed comprehensively — might lead to unimaginable consequences of nuclear proportions”.

Amid its intensified illegal military cooperation with the Russian Federation, the world’s most isolated and impoverished regime — under stringent Security Council sanctions — is increasingly having access to high-end dual-use technology and material, said the speaker for the Republic of Korea. Pointing to “significant losses” suffered by Democratic People’s Republic of Korea troops that joined Moscow’s illegal war, he stressed that the human rights situation in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea remains “intrinsically linked” to international peace and security.

His counterpart from Denmark also denounced Pyongyang’s illegal supply of weapons and ammunition to support Moscow’s war of aggression against Ukraine. Voicing concern over the deployment of thousands of Democratic People’s Republic of Korea troops to fight alongside Russian troops, she emphasized that Indo-Pacific and Euro-Atlantic security are “closely linked”.

“This is not merely a regional issue, but is fundamentally related to global non-proliferation, about which we should all be united,” said Japan’s delegate, criticizing the Council’s failure to show its resolute stance against the repeated provocations by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. Warning against the systemic danger of the irresponsible “loosening-up sanctions approach”, he stated: “Our silence would only send the wrong message — not just to Pyongyang, but to the entire world, including potential proliferators.”

Also criticizing the international community’s inability to unite against the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s continued flouting of the global non-proliferation architecture, the United Kingdom’s delegate underscored the need to “remain clear-eyed on the cost of this Council’s silence”. Slovenia’s delegate concurred that the Council’s inaction “only fuels further expansion of Democratic People’s Republic of Korea's illegal nuclear-weapons and ballistic-missile programmes”.

“It is no mystery why the DPRK [Democratic People’s Republic of Korea] feels emboldened,” underlined the representative of the United States, stating that the Russian Federation and China have “muzzled” the Council on this issue. Urging Pyongyang to engage in “meaningful dialogue”, she also called on all Council members to support a “clear denunciation” of Pyongyang’s behaviour and work to prevent the procurement activities and revenue flows supporting its illegal weapons programmes.

However, the representative of the Russian Federation — emphasizing that relevant Council resolutions stipulate that issues in the Korean Peninsula must be resolved “exclusively through peaceful means” — said that Western States’ practice of “pumping weapons into the region” and participation in military exercises are “nothing other than systematic violations of international law”. Further, he stressed that the Moscow-Pyongyang “strategic partnership” is designed to “become one of the components of a robust security architecture in the region”.

Along those lines, China’s representative urged those present to pay attention to the “legitimate security concerns of all regional countries and push for a balanced, sustainable security architecture”. Pointing to the United States’ approach of provoking confrontation by increasing its military presence in the region, he stressed that this is “counterproductive to resolving the issue”. Urging relevant parties to “draw lessons from history”, he called on Washington, D.C., to display flexibility to create conditions for dialogue and political settlement.

For his part, the representative of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea stressed that the test-fire of a new-type intermediate-range hypersonic ballistic missile is part of the plan to develop national defence capabilities to enhance the sustainability of the strategic deterrent, in conformity with the changing security environment of the region. As such, it had no negative impact on the neighbouring countries’ security.

He further pointed out that — despite the civilian death toll in Gaza — the United States embellishes Israel’s nefarious mass atrocities as “the right to self-defence”. Meanwhile, it takes issue with Pyongyang’s legitimate exercise of the right to self-defence, he observed, rejecting such “nuclear blackmail”. If “physical conflict” is created on the Peninsula due to “the reckless mania kicked up by the United States and the Republic of Korea”, the Council should be held accountable for criminalizing the just exercise of his country’s sovereign right by applying double standards, he asserted.

“The path forward — though difficult — is clear,” said the representative of Algeria, Council President for January, speaking in his national capacity. “It requires the courage to choose dialogue in the face of mounting tensions, patience when progress seems distant and commitment when obstacles appear insurmountable,” he stated, adding: “This is the only route to lasting peace.”

...