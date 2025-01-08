Caretaker Authorities Should Extend Hand of Reassurance, Trust to All Communities in Syria, Special Envoy Tells Security Council

As Syria seeks to chart a new course after the fall of the former regime, there are great opportunities and real dangers in the current moment, the Security Council heard today, while that country’s representative said its people are eagerly turning the page on oppression.

Geir O. Pedersen, Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Syria, noted that over the past month, the “caretaker authorities” in Syria, who are formed largely of individuals from the former Idlib-based Government, have been consolidating their authority. They have appointed several governors and held meetings with various Syrian groups and foreign officials. However, there are signs of instability, he pointed out, noting reports of violent incidents in the coastal region and Homs and Hama in particular, as well as “combing operations” in which former Administration officials or elements are arrested. The caretaker authorities “need to extend a hand of reassurance and trust to all communities in Syria”, he underscored.

Drawing attention to continuing conflict in significant areas outside the control of the caretaker authorities, he said the north-east, as well as parts of Aleppo city, remain under the control of SDF [Syrian Democratic Forces] and YPG [People’s Protection Units], while Türkiye has indicated that its military operations could intensify in the north-east. Israel is violating the 1974 disengagement agreement, and there are reports of the Israel Defense Forces using live ammunition against civilians, while the United States-led coalition continues its operations against Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL/Da’esh).

Stressing the importance of broad political participation, he said “there are significant decisions being taken that many Syrians feel should be left to a more inclusive transitional phase”. These include positions on the character of the State and long-term policy decisions on security and education. While Ahmed al-Sharaa stated in an interview that there would be a national dialogue process, some Syrians have expressed concern about the lack of transparency on the timing, framework, goals and procedures of the dialogue conference.

Meanwhile, resolution 2254 (2015) cannot be applied literally, he said, since the former regime will not be a party to any future process. “There is a need for new approaches and modes of thinking on many fronts,” he said, stressing the need for transparent Syrian-led and owned transition. It is vital to find common ground on all these issues in dialogue with the caretaker authorities. Further, the international community must ensure that Syria quickly receives the economic support it desperately needs, which requires a smooth end to sanctions and major funding, including for reconstruction, he added.

Also addressing the Council today was Tom Fletcher, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, who echoed the call for longer-term financial support. Sanctions should not impede humanitarian support, he said, noting that $20 million is urgently needed to scale up humanitarian operations. Close to 13 million people are still facing acute food insecurity at a time when World Food Programme (WFP) has been forced to reduce food assistance by 80 per cent in the past two years.

While many of those uprooted in November and December have returned to their homes, more than 620,000 people remain displaced “as harsh winter conditions arrive”, he added. In the north-west alone, 2 million people remain in camps and informal sites. In Idlib, most civilians at an internally displaced persons camp want to return home but cite a lack of adequate services and infrastructure damage, as well as unexploded munitions. Health services — already weakened by conflict — have been further closed or scaled back, while the fighting in eastern Aleppo has affected water and electricity supply for more than 400,000 people. In the south, Israeli incursions have forced civilians, including children, to evacuate.

The United Nations is “continuing our engagement with the caretaker authorities on putting in place new ways of working”, he emphasized, adding that that the partnership seems “to be serious and genuine, but security remains a challenge”. The Council must provide “clear assurances” that international humanitarian law will be respected, civilians protected and humanitarian organizations allowed to operate freely, he said.

Delivering a statement “based on the instructions of the Government of Syria”, that country’s delegate said “one month has passed since the dawn of freedom has broken”. Having removed the “chains of oppression”, Syrians look forward to achieving the aspirations “for which they sacrificed so much pure blood”, he said. The “smooth transition of State institutions to the caretaker Government” until next March will prevent their collapse, he said, highlighting preparations for a national dialogue conference to discuss next steps. “The new Syria is willing to play a positive role in the international arena,” he affirmed, adding that “it will not engage in any conflict or war”.

Foreign actors, he stressed, should not go against the interest of the Syrian people or sow chaos and disunity. Stressing the need for financing to meet humanitarian needs, he pointed out that electricity, in particular, is essential to support early recovery projects. Noting the United States’ expansion of the scope of exemptions for the unilateral coercive measures imposed on his country, he called for those measures to be fully lifted as “they originally targeted the previous regime and its criminal tools”. Further, it is crucial to ensure that the Israeli occupation entity does not take advantage of the current circumstances to violate Syria’s sovereignty, he said, adding that its forces should withdraw from areas they recently entered.

Representatives from the region also weighed in, with Iran’s delegate reaffirming commitment to Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. “Decisions about Syria’s future must be made exclusively by the Syrian people, free from any external interference or imposition,” he said. “The resurgence of terrorism in Syria, particularly the covert operations of sleeper cells linked to Al-Qaida and ISIS [Islamic State of Iraq and Syria], remains a serious and escalating challenge,” he continued, also noting that Israel, exploiting the current situation, “has expanded its occupation by occupying over 500 additional square kilometres of Syrian territory”. Türkiye’s delegate also condemned Israel’s continued military operations on Syrian territory and called for accountability for human rights violations and uses of chemical weapons by the Assad regime. “There is no place for terrorist organizations such as PKK/YPG and Da’esh in Syria,” he went on to say.

Egypt’s delegate, speaking on behalf of the Arab Group, expressed support for the current political process. Arab countries “never abandoned Syria during its past plight”, he said, adding that “our current support reflects honest intentions towards the Syrian people”. Kuwait’s delegate, speaking for the Gulf Cooperation Council, said “the stability of Syria is a cornerstone for the stability and security of the Middle East”, and reaffirmed the group’s determination to assist Damascus at the political, economic, developmental and humanitarian levels. Both these speakers also condemned the repeated attacks by the Israeli occupation forces against Syria, as did the representatives of China and the Republic of Korea.

“Syria is a land of timeless history and the cradle of civilizations”, said Algeria’s delegate, Council President for January, speaking in his national capacity and also on behalf of Guyana, Sierra Leone and Somalia. Underscoring faith in the “Syrian people’s resilience and capacity to shape their future”, he called on donors to fully fund its humanitarian response plan. But aid alone is not enough, he said, adding that lifting unilateral sanctions is crucial to facilitate recovery.

The representative of the United States said her Government recently issued a license to expand authorization for transactions in Syria, in order to ensure that sanctions do not impede meeting basic human needs. Welcoming positive messages from Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, she said her country will look for tangible actions that prioritize the well-being of the Syrian people. Interim authorities must work closely with Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) and the International, Impartial and Independent Mechanism. It is also important to identify and destroy the elements of the remaining chemical weapons programme, she added.

Syria’s events did not take place in a vacuum, the representative of the Russian Federation said. They took place against the backdrop of unprecedented violence that began in Gaza and extended to the West Bank, Lebanon and Yemen. Millions in Syria lack food and medical care and the country’s economy is under extreme pressure. Washington, D.C., has occupied the most resource-rich region of Syria and enables Israeli air strikes and unlawful actions in the occupied Golan Heights. “The new authorities need to go a long way in order to rectify the dire socioeconomic situation and establish effectively functioning State organs,” he said, adding that assistance must be provided to “all Syrians, in all parts of the country, without politicization, discrimination or preconditions”.

Panama’s delegate stressed that stability in Syria is crucial for guaranteeing stability in the region. It is vital that the new Syria leave no room for extremism and terrorism, France’s delegate stressed, while Pakistan’s delegate noted the danger of terrorism within and from Syria, “especially in view of the still unsettled parts of the country”. The representative of Slovenia added that the remaining stock of chemical weapons and explosive remnants of war must be destroyed.

Overall, speakers today echoed the call for an inclusive political transition. The representative of Greece highlighted the situation of religious minorities such as Orthodox Christians and said Syria must demonstrate that it can protect its vulnerable populations. Denmark’s delegate pointed out that including women in political processes is not only the right thing to do — it is the smart thing to do. “This is a moment of hope for Syria and the Syrian people, but rebuilding a country is not a place for quick fixes,” the United Kingdom’s delegate said, calling on “all involved to focus on the opportunity to build a democratic State”.