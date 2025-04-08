New Tour Guide Uniforms for United Nations Headquarters in New York: Young Talent from Sweden Paving Way for Sustainable Fashion

The United Nations and the Swedish School of Textiles are pioneering a groundbreaking collaboration to redefine the future of sustainable fashion. The School, part of the University of Borås, has become the first higher education institution to design and develop a new collection of Tour Guide uniforms for the UN Headquarters in New York.

Approximately 20 design students are working together to create a collection that embodies sustainability, high fashion standards, and innovation. The new uniforms, set to debut on 22 April, will be showcased at a fashion show at UN Headquarters before being officially adopted by UN Tour Guides.

“As a key partner to the UN, Sweden is proud to contribute to the SDG [Sustainable Development Goal] agenda in this unique and tangible way. The uniforms are a fantastic showcase of Swedish innovation, sustainability, and our tradition of cutting-edge design. The Swedish School of Textiles and the students have excelled, and I am proud of their outstanding work,” said Benjamin Dousa, Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade, sharing his thoughts on the collaboration.

United Nations Deputy Secretary-General Amina J. Mohammed highlighted the significance of the project: “The UN Tour Guides are the first faces millions of visitors see when they come to the United Nations, bringing to life our work for a better future for all. Their new sustainably made uniforms designed by young people are more than just fabric — they embody our commitment to sustainability and the power of youth to drive change.”

Beyond aesthetics, the new uniforms are designed to serve as a storytelling medium for sustainability. Each year, over 200,000 visitors will have the opportunity to learn from Tour Guides about the sustainable practices embedded in the collection, reinforcing how individual lifestyle choices can contribute to global sustainability goals.

In Sweden, the goal of responsible development is well established. A strong set of fashion brands and initiatives with a clear sustainability agenda positions Sweden at the forefront of this movement.

Mats Tinnsten, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Borås, emphasized the role of the Swedish School of Textiles in the global fashion landscape: “This collection confirms that the Swedish School of Textiles is one of the best fashion schools in the world. I am incredibly proud of the students and the project team who have worked so hard. Through this project and our expertise, we can show the world that it is possible to create sustainable fashion. This collection is fully in line with the university's values: togetherness, sustainability and innovation.”

About the Project

This initiative was enabled by the UN Department of Global Communications and the UN Office for Partnerships, in collaboration with Sofia Hedström de Leo, an advisory board member of the UN's Fashion and Lifestyle Network and former Head of Sustainability at the Swedish Consulate in New York. The project is supported by the Swedish Government and funded by the University of Borås and the Paul Frankenius Foundation for the Swedish University of Fashion & Textiles.

About the Swedish School of Textiles

The Swedish School of Textiles is one of the world’s top-ranked fashion schools and plays an important role in making Sweden a leader in sustainable fashion and a key player in shaping future textiles.

