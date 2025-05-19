Opening 2025 Resumed Session, Non-Governmental Organizations Committee Recommends 72 Entities for Consultative Status, Defers Action on 64 Others

The Committee on Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) opened its 2025 resumed session at UN Headquarters today, recommending 72 entities for special consultative status with the Economic and Social Council and deferring action on 64 others.

The 2025 regular session is expected to consider 258 new applications for consultative status and 356 applications deferred from previous sessions of the Committee. The Committee will also review new quadrennial reports and the session’s recommendations will be sent to the Economic and Social Council for its approval during Council’s management segment from 10 to 11 June 2025.

Wook-Jin Chang, Chief of the NGO Branch, said that the inclusion of civil society in important meetings is more critical than before. “Over the past several years, applications for consultative status have remained consistently near 1,000 annually — five times the volume received a decade ago,” he added. Today, nearly 6,500 non-governmental organization hold consultative status with Economic and Social Council.

“However, our staffing and resources have remained unchanged for more than a decade,” he also stated. Due to liquidity constraints, the long-awaited resources have not been made available. The office has also been unable to fill several vacancies, impacting its ability to process and present applications of non-governmental organizations in a timely manner. This has resulted in a deep backlog, he warned.

In the discussion that followed, many speakers emphasized the importance of civil society participation within the UN system, with the delegates from India and Israel emphasizing the need to create an inclusive space for non-governmental organizations. Türkiye’s delegate said that the role of civil society is indeed growing, and their participation is vital as long as their objectives are aligned with the Charter of the United Nations.

Several other speakers made proposals on improving the Committee’s working methods and efficiency, with Algeria’s delegate stating that non-governmental organizations which are not clearly eligible should not be put on the list of consideration. “China supports improving the Committee’s working methods to keep up with the times but the aim of which should not be to lower the standards of NGOs applying for consultative status,” added China’s delegate. In recent years, a “certain member of the Committee” has repeatedly posed difficult questions for organizations from China and other developing countries, politicizing the process, she added.

Other Member States also warned against politicization, with the representative of the United Kingdom adding that politized deferrals and repeated questions continue to obstruct civil society’s access to the UN. “This pattern of arbitrary blocking over such a sustained period” is contrary to fostering meaningful collaboration with civil society and the UN. Cuba’s delegate also warned against politicizing this process.

Next, the representative of Azerbaijan, taking to the floor in regard to the non-governmental organization Christian Solidarity International, said the organization in its responses stated that it respects State sovereignty, but its own records contradict that. A Christian Solidarity International panellist recently tried to “discredit the legitimate measures of a sovereign State”, he added. He requested the Committee give careful consideration to this non-governmental organization’s non-compliance. “No further communication or response is needed from them at this point,” he added.

Türkiye’s delegate said that Christian Solidarity International is carrying out politically motivated actions against Azerbaijan. Pakistan’s delegate echoed concerns made against Christian Solidarity International, emphasizing that politically motivated actions by a non-governmental organization is contrary to the principles outlined in the Charter of the United Nations.

On the other hand, Armenia’s delegate expressed deep concern over attempts to discredit Christian Solidarity International — whose work, she said, is dedicated to advancing human rights all over the globe. Attempts to bluntly censor and silence civil society will have chilling effect. Upholding the fundamental values of the United Nations in regard to its collaboration with civil society is a key duty of this Committee. “No measures must be taken to restrict civil society space within the United Nations system,” she said.

Special Consultative Status

The Committee on Non-Governmental Organizations recommended the Economic and Social Council grant special consultative status to the following entities:

African Transport and Logistics Supportive Foundation;

Aids for Women, Adolescents, and Children International Organization;

Alliance Africaine pour la Gouvernance Participative (AAGP);

Alliance For Reproductive Health Rights;

Altar Relief Foundation ;

Arab Youth Climate Movement Qatar LLC(G) ;

Asia Philanthropy Circle L td;

Asido Ohieku Foundation ;

Association Mauritanienne pour l'Aide aux enfants pauvres ;

Association for Dalit Women Advancement of Nepal ;

Association pour la citoyenneté, le développement et la solidarité au Sahel ;

Associação Data Privacy Brasil de Pesquisa ;

Child Care Association ;

Child’s Destiny and Development Organisation (CHIDDO) ;

Civil Society Network on Migration and Development ;

Coordinadora Latinoamericana y del Caribe de Pequeños Productores de Comercio Justo ;

Corporación Makaia Asesoría Internacional ;

CrimsonBow Sickle Cell Initiative ;

EEGAI (Guarantee) Limited ;

Federation of Entrepreneurs ;

Foyer de l'humanite pour un futur meilleur (FHFMasbl) ;

Fundación Barranquilla+20 ;

Fundación para el Desarrollo Integral en Género y Familia ;

Green Africa Youth Organization ;

Green Crescent South Africa ;

HATOF Foundation LBG ;

Health Aid for All Initiative ;

HomeNet South Asia Trust ;

Iniciativa Negra por Uma Nova Política de Drogas ;

Instituto Brasileiro de Direito e Religião ;

Instituto Rede Mulher Empreendedora ;

International Organisation for Development and Environment ;

International Water Management Institute ;

Jumeaux Republicains du Togo ;

Kadana Foundation ;

Manluku Youth Development Initiatives Tanzania ;

ONG Cœur en Éveil ;

Organisation Humanitaire pour le Développement Local ;

Philippine Center for Islam & Democracy Inc. ;

Pink Africa Foundation ;

Qendra “Durrësi Aktiv” ;

Red Latinoamericana de Acogimiento Familiar ;

Resource Centre for Human Rights & Civic Education ;

STS International Solidarity ;

Sino-Phil Asia International Peace Awards Foundation Inc. ;

Sommac ;

United Nations Association of Tchad ;

United Peace Organization ;

Vulnerable Persons Rights Protection Foundation ;

Women Of Uganda Network Development ;

World Humanity Commission ;

Young Global Leaders Network LBG ;

Youth and Conflict Resolution Initiatives ;

Youths and Environmental Advocacy Centre ;

Age Platform Korea ;

Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs Secretariat Inc. ;

Association Sine Qua Non ;

Associazione ONLUS Missione Calcutta Hélène Ehret Children’s Home ;

CMI Martti Ahtisaari Peace Foundation ;

Camminiamo oltre l'Orizzonte ;

Center for Migration, Gender, and Justice ;

Coordinamento Donne nel Mondo…Rights in the Word ;

Cranstoun ;

DaN Basel (Dienst am Nächsten Basel) ;

Deafblind International ;

European Union of the Natural Gas Industry ;

Egale Canada ;

Elevate International ;

European Alliance for the Self-Determination of Indigenous Peoples ;

European Forum for Primary Care ;

Fondation Global Challenges Forum ; and

Fundação EurOcean .

The Committee postponed consideration of the following organizations:

“Azerbaijani students and Alumni Platform” Public Union — as the representative of Armenia asked the organization to provide a list of specific countries and a partners it has collaborated with the last two years;

“Sancaq Media Group” Məhdud Məsuliyyətli Cəmiyyəti — as the representative of Türkiye asked how the organization ensures its financial sustainability;

African Belt and Rroad Development initative — as the representative of the United States requested an updated financial statement and a list of all key projects;

Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association of China — as the delegate of the United States asked the organization to provide a list of funding sources since its inception;

Association Impact pour le Développement — as China’s delegate requested additional details and explanation on how the non-governmental organization maintains its independence;

Association des jeunes entrepreneurs du Cameroun — as the delegate of Cameroon requested additional information of its contributions and specific amounts of contributions of individual members;

Ban Animal Trading South Africa — as Cameroon ’s delegate asked for a list of financial contributors;

Center for Peace Advocacy and Sustainable Development — as Türkiye ’s delegate requested further elaboration on the impartiality of the Organization;

Chinese Doctors Association — as the representative of the United States requested a list of funding sources for projects from the inception of the organization;

Dr. Reddy’s Foundation — as Pakistan ’s delegate requested additional information on its work on persons with disabilities;

Environment Conservation Society — as Pakistan ’s delegate requested information on how the organization maintains independence when it receives funding from the Government;

Environment and Food Foundation — as Cameroon ’s delegate requested details of its financials for 2024; and

Environment and Social Development Organization — as India ’s delegate requested additional information on budget and financing.

Fundación Huésped — as the representative of the United States asked for information on its planned engagement with the UN in 2025 and 2026;

Gender Links — as the representative of Israel asked for the names of the international organizations providing its funding, as well as information on its relationships with them;

Internet Freedom Foundation — as the representative of Pakistan asked for details on one of its projects;

Jingshi International Consulting Services (Hainan) Co., Ltd. — as the representative of the United States asked for a written list of funding sources for all projects since its inception;

L’instance nationale des droits de l’Homme — as the representative of China asked for information on its activities in 2024, especially those relating to the UN;

Reality of Aid Network Asia Pacific, Inc. — as the representative of China asked it to explain why it received funding from the European Commission;

Slum Dwellers International — as the representative of Cameroon asked for information on its activities funded by Governments in 2024;

Society of Entrepreneurs & Ecology — as the representative of the United States asked for information on its activities carried out in relation to the “Communist Party of China”;

The Union of Palestinian National Organizations — as the representative of the United States asked for a written list of member organizations;

The YP Foundation — as the representative of Pakistan asked for details on a specific project;

Ukrainian Peace Council — as the representative of China asked it to clarify how it functions with no expenses;

Urban Planning Society of China — as the representative of the United States asked it to explain its relationship with Chinese Government ministries;

Vanke Foundation — as the representative of the United States asked for an updated list of its leaders and their affiliations;

Accountable Impact Corp. — as the representative of China asked how the organization operates without administrative costs;

Agora Partnerships — as the representative of China asked how it sustains its projects while spending 44 per cent of its resources on administrative costs;

American Clean Power Association — as the representative of China asked for more details on how it plans to contribute to the work of the Economic and Social Council;

American Geophysical Union — as the representative of China asked for more details about its participation in the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change;

Arab Foundations Forum USA — as the representative of China asked for clarification regarding its relationship with another non-governmental organization;

Artistic Freedom Initiative Inc. — as the representative of China asked for a written breakdown of its funding sources for 2023 and 2024;

Association Jeunesse pour Christ International — as the representative of China asked for details on the usage of $425,000 loan received from the United States in 2020;

Autonomous Non-Profit Organization “International and Comparative Law Research Center” — as the representative of the United States asked for a list of the projects, dates and sources of funding for initiatives undertaken in certain countries;

Business and Professional Women Cyprus — as the representative of Türkiye asked for information on a certain over-expenditure;

Crisis Simulation for Peace — as the representative of China asked how it maintains its independence while receiving funding from the German Government;

Campaign for Human Rights Inc. — as the representative of Pakistan asked for information about its board of directors;

Centre De La Promotion Des Droits De L'homme — as the representative of China asked for information on its participation in UN events in the years following 2021;

Centre Internacional Escarré per les Minories Ètniques i les Nacions — as the representative of Türkiye , noting a specific geographic reference in the organization’s documentation, asked how it will contribute to the UN’s work while violating the UN Charter in its application;

Citizens’ Alliance for North Korean Human Rights — as the representative of China asked for information on the funding it receives from Governments;

ClientEarth — as the representative of China asked the organization to abide by correct UN terminology in its references to “Taiwan”;

Climate Conservation — as the representative of China asked for information on its relationship with the United States Government;

Coalition For Americas’ Health, Inc. — as the representative of China asked for information on its contribution to a specified event held in 2018;

Communitywide Charities Incorporated — as the representative of China asked how it maintains financial stability without membership fees;

Connection — as the representative of China asked for information on the mechanism used for its “consultations with persons refusing military service in different countries”;

Conrad N. Hilton Foundation — as the representative of China asked for a list of the organizations to which it provides grants;

Cornell University — as the representative of Cuba asked for information on projects covering Latin America and the Caribbean;

Global Energy Interconnection Development and Cooperation Organization — as the representative of the United States asked for detailed examples of UN meetings, bodies and processes in which the organization would participate, as well as a written breakdown of its funding sources from 2023 to 2025;

Dress for Success Worldwide — as the representative of China asked how it operates without administrative costs;

Drug Policy Alliance — as the representative of China asked whether the organization aims to realize decriminalization of personal drug use;

ELNET Europe-Israel — as the representative of Pakistan asked for details on a specific project;

Edmond de Rothschild Partnerships — as the representative of Nicaragua asked for details on projects it undertook between 2022 and 2024;

Educating for Excellence — as the representative of Cuba asked how the organization guarantees independence in its operations;

Eli Adewole Foundation Incorporated — as the representative of China asked whether it has branches or field offices in Nigeria;

Environmental Defense Fund — as the representative of China asked how the organization plans to contribute to the work of the Indigenous Forum;

European Centre for Democracy and Human Rights Limited — as the representative of Bahrain asked how the organization operated with a financial deficit in 2023, also requesting a financial statement for 2024;

EverFree — as the representative of China asked about grants it has received from UN entities or trust funds;

Face Equality International LBG — as the representative of China asked for details on its participation in the 2023 Conference of States Parties to the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities;

Federal Research and Methodological Center for Psychology and Pedagogy of Tolerance — as the representative of the United States asked for the names and affiliations of its leadership;

Fondation United People Global — as the representative of Cuba asked for information on the functions and tasks its members undertake in Switzerland and whether it has offices outside of that country;

Foundation for the Ban Ki-moon Centre — as the representative of China asked why it has administrative costs totalling 73 per cent of its expenditures;

Freedom House Detroit — as the representative of China asked for details on its work in 2024 and its planned work for 2025;

Fundación F.A.B.R.E — as the representative of Cuba asked how it maintains independence while receiving Government funding; and