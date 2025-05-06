Field Operations Official Presents ‘Most In-Depth, Nuanced and Differentiated’ Review of Support Account as Fifth Committee Reviews Peacekeeping Backstopping Arrangements

As peacekeeping missions continue to evolve in complexity and size and mandates, the Fifth Committee began its consideration of the budget for the support account for those operations during the upcoming fiscal cycle and listened to the findings of a comprehensive review of that account.

In 2023, the General Assembly, by the terms of resolution 77/304, asked the Secretary-General to establish a methodological link between support requirements in Headquarters and the needs of peacekeeping missions. In January 2024, the Secretariat launched a review of the support account — a separate mechanism that provides for staffing, technology and other programmatic and operational support from Headquarters to the UN’s 17 missions in the field.

“This is the most in-depth, nuanced and differentiated review of the support account since its establishment. It is grounded on a rigorous methodology and an empirical, data-driven approach,” Kelvin Ong, Director of the Field Operations and Finance Division of the Office of Programme Planning, Finance and Budget, told the Committee.

He introduced the Secretary-General’s reports on the support account’s budget performance for the period from 1 July 2023 to 30 June 2024 (document A/79/680); budget for 1 July 2025 to 30 June 2026 (document A/79/783); and on the support account and related funding issues (document A/79/781).

An external consultancy supported the review, and it was complemented by an internal advisory group. Mr. Ong reported that the review concluded that support requirements depend both on the scale of operations, as well as on a range of other workload factors.

Functions also include a small minimum capacity requirement. “Accordingly, the Secretariat will use a new staffing model to right-size the staffing levels in the support account [and] continue strengthening the culture of efficiency,” he said.

2023/24 Support Account Budget Implementation Rate

On the financing of the support account, he said the budget implementation rate was 99.6 per cent of the approved $386.2 million during 2023/24. The underexpenditure of $1.6 million was attributable to lower requirements for Umoja maintenance and support costs ($2.2 million), after-service health insurance ($0.5 million), and death and disability claims for closed peacekeeping operations ($0.06 million), partially offset by higher requirements for peacekeeping capability readiness ($0.08 million).

This was offset by the increased requirements for post resources of $0.3 million due to higher actual common staff costs in the Office of Internal Oversight Services (OIOS) and United Nations Office to the African Union, lower actual average vacancy rates in the UN Office to the African Union, post-adjustment increases across Headquarters locations for international staff, and the revised salary scales for the general service and related categories, as well as higher requirements for consulting services.

2025/26 Budget Proposal: 11.2 Per Cent Increase from Previous Cycle

Turning to the $427.1 million proposal for the 2025/26 period — reflecting an increase of $42.9 million, up 11.2 per cent from the 2024/25 period, he said this amount provides for 1,534 posts, general temporary assistance and United Nations Volunteer positions. The $40.2 million increase under core resources is attributable primarily to the net effect of the standard adjustments in salary costs and the proposed cost-neutral transfer of tenant units from the UN Regional Service Centre in Entebbe and the UN Logistics Base to the support account budget, and the creation of 10 new general temporary assistance positions in support of Security Council resolution 2719 (2023).

The overall increase is offset in part by the proposed abolishment of one post and the discontinuation of one general temporary assistance position, as well as reductions related to proposed reassignments and redeployments. The overall increase of $2.7 million under the peacekeeping share of the Organization’s initiatives (corporate costs) relates to increased requirements for after-service health insurance, death and disability claims for closed peacekeeping operations, enterprise resource planning and Umoja maintenance and support costs.

Advisory Committee on Administrative and Budgetary Questions (ACABQ) Presents Its Reports

Juliana Gaspar Ruas, Chair of the Advisory Committee on Administrative and Budgetary Questions (ACABQ), introducing ACABQ’s related reports (documents A/79/830 and A/79/842), acknowledged that the implementation of Council resolution 2719 (2023) will require preparatory work to set the necessary framework for a strengthened collaboration with the African Union. Noting the Advisory Committee’s recommendation approving six posts, she said it recommends against the proposed restructuring of the Office of Military Affairs at this stage. ACABQ also acknowledged the review of the support account and the development of a new staffing model — “the adoption of the new model would represent a positive change if strictly and diligently applied”, she said.

The Fifth Committee Chair drew attention to the report of the Independent Audit Advisory Committee on the proposed OIOS budget under the support account for 2025/26 (document A/79/805), as well as to the related introductory statement of the Chair of the Independent Audit Advisory Committee, available on the Fifth Committee website.

Delegates Stress Backstopping Capacity Must Be Predictable, Based on Need

The representative of Iraq, speaking on behalf of Group of 77 and China — whose countries are among the largest troop- and police-contributors, as well as hosts to several peacekeeping operations — emphasized the importance of effective and efficient structures to underpin field missions. The increase of approximately $43 million is primarily driven by standard cost adjustments, evolving operational requirements and the need to reinforce support capacities in critical areas. “The provision of backstopping capacity must be predictable, needs-based and aligned with [Council and Assembly] mandates,” she said, supporting the call for an evidence-based methodology for workload distribution across support entities.

However, such efforts must not result in a staffing reduction or compromise the quality and timeliness of support to peacekeeping operations, she emphasized. Further, the support account must remain responsive and scalable to reflect the complexity and geographical spread of peacekeeping mandates. Noting the importance of maintaining clear accountability and oversight mechanisms, she reiterated that “reforms must be implemented in a manner that strengthens, rather than undermines, the enabling role of the Secretariat”. She also underscored the importance of the broad representation of troop- and police-contributing countries, particularly at senior levels, within the peacekeeping support structure.