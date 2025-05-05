Urging Strict Oversight of UN Resources amid Severe Liquidity Crisis, Fifth Committee Delegates Consider Proposed $5.5 Billion Peacekeeping Budget, as Session Resumes

As the Fifth Committee (Administrative and Budgetary) opened the second part of its resumed session today, delegates began consideration of the proposed $5.5 billion budget for United Nations peacekeeping operations for the period from 1 July 2025 to 30 June 2026, emphasizing the need for stringent oversight of the Organization’s resources amid a deepening cash crisis.

“It is alarming that the cash balance of peacekeeping operations reached historically low levels during the financial year,” said the representative of the European Union, speaking in its capacity as observer. The Organization’s liquidity constraints have resulted in a hiring freeze and delays in payments to troop- and police-contributing countries, she noted, urging all Member States to meet their financial obligations to UN peacekeeping — “in full, on time and without conditions”.

China’s delegate noted that, while the overall peacekeeping budget has declined due to the closure of United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA), the budgets of other missions have gone up significantly. “The Peacekeeping Support Account tops the list with an unprecedented increase of $43 million - 11.2 per cent growth,” she said, voicing support for an in-depth review of all peacekeeping budget proposals, with a view to providing the necessary resources while strengthening budgetary performance management.

“The liquidity crisis remains a serious concern and could potentially deepen,” observed Japan’s speaker, noting that the proposed overall peacekeeping budget, excluding MINUSMA, increased by about 2 per cent, or $108 million, from the previous fiscal year, despite the significant efforts made by the Secretariat to prepare a budget proposal grounded in realistic assumptions.

Calls for Data-Driven Methodologies and Calibrated Budget Planning

The representative of the United States said that his delegation will review the proposed $5.5 billion budget for 2025/26, noting that, while this amount is 2 per cent less than the 2024/25 approved budget, it is $100 million greater in active missions, following the closure of MINUSMA. Stressing the importance of use of data-driven methodologies to justify budgets, he said that “in a time of increasingly scarce resources, the need for close scrutiny is increasingly important”. Washington, D.C., intends to scrutinize oversight for high-risk and high-cost activities and staff structures.

The Russian Federation’s delegate stressed the need for “calibrated” budgetary planning, adding that the quest for additional savings needs to be balanced with enhancing the performance of peacekeeping operations. Reductions that undermine the implementation of Security Council mandates should not be carried out, he stressed. When making decisions on staff and financing levels, it is important to consider the specific features of each peacekeeping operation. The Committee has “work to do on the draft resolution regarding the improvement of the financial situation within United Nations”, he said, calling on delegates to “pool our efforts”.

Focus on Responsible, Differentiated Budgeting through Mission-by-Mission Approach

Mexico’s speaker urged the Committee to have a frank and constructive exchange regarding the Organization’s financial situation, stressing the need for responsible and differentiated budgeting through the mission-by-mission approach.

Cross-Cutting Issues Must Demand Close Attention

The Group of 77 and China, represented by Iraq’s delegate, highlighted the importance of considering cross-cutting issues, closed peacekeeping missions, the Support Account for peacekeeping operations, and the budgets of the Regional Service Centre and the United Nations Logistics Base. “These multifaceted items demand our close attention, with the substantial number of reports and heavy workload that the Committee will face in the coming weeks,” she said.

Canada’s representative, speaking also for Australia and New Zealand, expressed disappointment that the Committee failed to reach consensus on a cross-cutting resolution last year, outlining three priorities, including the continued advancement of the women, peace and security agenda as a cornerstone of the UN’s efforts to promote gender equality and sustainable peace. “Reducing barriers to deployment, creating enabling environments and ensuring the full, equal and meaningful participation of women at all levels in UN peacekeeping remains a priority,” she said, adding: “CANZ is committed to the adoption of a cross-cutting resolution this year.”

The representative of Egypt, speaking for the African Group, said that there are other important items to discuss, including measures to improve the Organization’s financial situation and the strategic heritage plan in Geneva — a major renovation and modernization initiative focused on the historic headquarters of the UN Office at Geneva. He requested that enough time be allocated to all items, including the budget of all peacekeeping missions, many of which are in Africa, as well as cross-cutting issues. However, the Group is of the view that there is no need to “extend the session beyond June to enjoy early summer respite”, he added.

The representative of Grenada, speaking for the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), reaffirmed the need for transparent and effective management of the UN’s financial and administrative operations. He welcomed the timely issuance of official documentation as this is important to facilitate efficient deliberations.

Committee Chair Egriselda Aracely González López (El Salvador) urged delegates to work with “commitment and efficiency” to successfully navigate the session.

As the Fifth Committee (Administrative and Budgetary) opened the second part of its resumed session today, delegates began consideration of the proposed $5.5 billion budget for United Nations peacekeeping operations for the period from 1 July 2025 to 30 June 2026, emphasizing the need for stringent oversight of the Organization’s resources amid a deepening cash crisis.

“It is alarming that the cash balance of peacekeeping operations reached historically low levels during the financial year,” said the representative of the European Union, speaking in its capacity as observer. The Organization’s liquidity constraints have resulted in a hiring freeze and delays in payments to troop- and police-contributing countries, she noted, urging all Member States to meet their financial obligations to UN peacekeeping — “in full, on time and without conditions”.

China’s delegate noted that, while the overall peacekeeping budget has declined due to the closure of United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA), the budgets of other missions have gone up significantly. “The Peacekeeping Support Account tops the list with an unprecedented increase of $43 million - 11.2 per cent growth,” she said, voicing support for an in-depth review of all peacekeeping budget proposals, with a view to providing the necessary resources while strengthening budgetary performance management.

“The liquidity crisis remains a serious concern and could potentially deepen,” observed Japan’s speaker, noting that the proposed overall peacekeeping budget, excluding MINUSMA, increased by about 2 per cent, or $108 million, from the previous fiscal year, despite the significant efforts made by the Secretariat to prepare a budget proposal grounded in realistic assumptions.

Calls for Data-Driven Methodologies and Calibrated Budget Planning

The representative of the United States said that his delegation will review the proposed $5.5 billion budget for 2025/26, noting that, while this amount is 2 per cent less than the 2024/25 approved budget, it is $100 million greater in active missions, following the closure of MINUSMA. Stressing the importance of use of data-driven methodologies to justify budgets, he said that “in a time of increasingly scarce resources, the need for close scrutiny is increasingly important”. Washington, D.C., intends to scrutinize oversight for high-risk and high-cost activities and staff structures.

The Russian Federation’s delegate stressed the need for “calibrated” budgetary planning, adding that the quest for additional savings needs to be balanced with enhancing the performance of peacekeeping operations. Reductions that undermine the implementation of Security Council mandates should not be carried out, he stressed. When making decisions on staff and financing levels, it is important to consider the specific features of each peacekeeping operation. The Committee has “work to do on the draft resolution regarding the improvement of the financial situation within United Nations”, he said, calling on delegates to “pool our efforts”.

Focus on Responsible, Differentiated Budgeting through Mission-by-Mission Approach

Mexico’s speaker urged the Committee to have a frank and constructive exchange regarding the Organization’s financial situation, stressing the need for responsible and differentiated budgeting through the mission-by-mission approach.

Cross-Cutting Issues Must Demand Close Attention

The Group of 77 and China, represented by Iraq’s delegate, highlighted the importance of considering cross-cutting issues, closed peacekeeping missions, the Support Account for peacekeeping operations, and the budgets of the Regional Service Centre and the United Nations Logistics Base. “These multifaceted items demand our close attention, with the substantial number of reports and heavy workload that the Committee will face in the coming weeks,” she said.

Canada’s representative, speaking also for Australia and New Zealand, expressed disappointment that the Committee failed to reach consensus on a cross-cutting resolution last year, outlining three priorities, including the continued advancement of the women, peace and security agenda as a cornerstone of the UN’s efforts to promote gender equality and sustainable peace. “Reducing barriers to deployment, creating enabling environments and ensuring the full, equal and meaningful participation of women at all levels in UN peacekeeping remains a priority,” she said, adding: “CANZ is committed to the adoption of a cross-cutting resolution this year.”

The representative of Egypt, speaking for the African Group, said that there are other important items to discuss, including measures to improve the Organization’s financial situation and the strategic heritage plan in Geneva — a major renovation and modernization initiative focused on the historic headquarters of the UN Office at Geneva. He requested that enough time be allocated to all items, including the budget of all peacekeeping missions, many of which are in Africa, as well as cross-cutting issues. However, the Group is of the view that there is no need to “extend the session beyond June to enjoy early summer respite”, he added.

The representative of Grenada, speaking for the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), reaffirmed the need for transparent and effective management of the UN’s financial and administrative operations. He welcomed the timely issuance of official documentation as this is important to facilitate efficient deliberations.

Committee Chair Egriselda Aracely González López (El Salvador) urged delegates to work with “commitment and efficiency” to successfully navigate the session.

Board of Auditors Reports on UN Peacekeeping Operations for 2023/24

Introducing the financial reports and audited financial statements, and reports of the Board of Auditors, for the 12-month period from 1 July 2023 to 30 June 2024 on United Nations peacekeeping operations (document A/79/5 (Vol. II)), Richard Bellin, Director of External Audit and Chair of the Audit Operations Committee of the Board of Auditors, said that, out of 53 outstanding recommendations, 14 have been fully implemented. This year, the Board has made 35 new recommendations, which have all been accepted by the management.

Outlining four key cross-cutting issues that emerged this year, he first pointed to the need for more precise and transparent financial information in several areas. Secondly, strong internal controls, particularly at the second line of defence, are essential to prevent fraud and loss. He also highlighted the importance of efficient management of fixed assets and stocks. Finally, missions need to be more agile and collaborative in a constantly evolving environment.

Chandru Ramanathan, Assistant Secretary-General in the Office of Programme Planning, Finance and Budget and UN Controller, introduced the Secretary-General’s report on the implementation of the Board’s recommendations for 2023/24 (document A/79/779), while Juliana Gaspar Ruas, Chair of the Advisory Committee on Administrative and Budgetary Questions (ACABQ), introduced the body’s related report (document A/79/725).

Iraq’s delegate, speaking for the Group of 77 and China, expressed serious concern about the growing financial deficit, which has more than doubled to $541.9 million, and the continued decline in the implementation rate of the Board’s recommendations during the past four years.

Peacekeeping Cross-Cutting Issues: Concern over Limited Progress in Preventing Sexual Abuse

Christian Saunders, Special Coordinator on Improving United Nations Response to Sexual Exploitation and Abuse, introduced the report on special measures for protection from sexual exploitation and abuse (document A/79/789). According to a recent independent assessment, he said, progress in addressing this issue has been limited and fragile: while coordination has improved and reporting is more transparent, the chronic shortage of sustainable funding undermines prevention efforts and deprives victims and children born of sexual abuse and exploitation of the support they require.

Ms. Gaspar Ruas introduced ACABQ’s related report (document A/79/841), and Fatoumata Ndiaye, Under-Secretary-General for Internal Oversight Services, introduced the report on her Office’s activities on peace operations for the period from 1 January to 31 December 2024 (document A/79/309 (Part II)).

The Committee Chair drew attention to the Secretary-General’ notes on the approved and the proposed budgetary levels for peacekeeping operations for the periods 1 July 2024 to 30 June 2025 and 1 July 2025 to 30 June 2026, respectively (documents A/C.5/79/30 and A/C.5/79/31).

Egypt’s delegate, speaking for the African Group, stressed the need for adequate allocation of resources to missions, and called for practical measures to improve coordination between regional organizations and the UN. Quick-impact projects are key for improving relations between host countries and operations, he said, also calling for the nationalization of more posts. Noting the liquidity situation, he urged all States to fulfill their financial obligations.

The representative of Switzerland, also speaking for Liechtenstein, said that victims of sexual exploitation and abuse often do not know where to turn for redress. Reporting channels must be strengthened, he said, adding: “Behind each number is a victim, often a woman or child, whose dignity has been violated.” He called on the Secretary-General to implement the Office of Internal Oversight Services’ recommendations and called for a “cultural transformation”.

Israel’s delegate stressed the importance of strengthening medical support within UN peacekeeping operations, welcomed the development of the mental health strategy and voiced support for the zero-tolerance approach to sexual exploitation and abuse in all UN operations.

Reports on Service Support Operations

Next, Mr. Ramanathan introduced the reports of the Secretary-General on the Regional Service Centre in Entebbe, Uganda (documents A/79/596 and A/79/751)and on the United Nations Logistics Base at Brindisi, Italy (documents A/79/598 and A/79/767). Ms. Gaspar Ruas introduced ACABQ’s related reports (documents A/79/724/Add.5 and A/79/724/Add.6).

The speaker for Iraq, on behalf of the Group of 77 and China, noted the Entebbe Centre serves six peacekeeping missions and support offices and nine special political missions, as well as other missions in the region, including residual liquidation functions to the closing and closed peacekeeping missions. “The workload, complexity and volume of transactions carried out by the Centre have greatly increased and therefore it is important that adequate financial and human resources are provided to the Centre to enable it to fulfil its mandate,” she said.

Uganda’s representative emphasized that the national staff of the Centre are eligible for continuing contracts and urged the Secretary-General to ensure that they are granted continuing contracts in line with the relevant provisions of General Assembly resolutions when eligible. Egypt’s delegate, speaking for the African Group, called for filling 21 vacant posts and for greater synergies between the two support entities.

Reports on Closed Peacekeeping Operations

The Committee heard the introduction of the Secretary-General's report on closed peacekeeping missions (document A/79/633) by Mr. Ramanathan and the introduction of the related ACABQ’s report (document A/79/808) by Ms. Gaspar Ruas. Iraq’s delegate, speaking on behalf of the Group of 77 and China, noted with “great concern” that 13 of the closed missions have a cash deficit of $156.3 million mainly due to outstanding payments of assessed contributions from Member States. “All outstanding liabilities, including outstanding claims of troop- and police-contributing countries, in operationally closed peacekeeping missions should be settled as a matter of priority,” she said.

2025/26 Budget Proposals for Peacekeeping Operations

The Committee also heard the introduction by the UN Controller of reports containing the Secretary-General’s proposed 2025/26 budget for each mission in comparison to the 2024/25 year, as well as the budget performance for 2023/24. The Committee Chair drew delegates’ attention to ACABQ’s corresponding reports.

The 2025/2026 proposed budgets included: $316.5 million for the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA), up 6.3 per cent (documents A/79/603, A/79/741, A/79/724/Add.11); $1.2 billion for the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA), up 1.8 per cent (document A/79/670, A/79/765 and Corr.1, A/79/724/Add.13); $57.6 million for the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP), up 2.1 per cent (documents A/79/595, A/79/733 and A/79/724/Add.2); $914.5 million for the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO), up 0.7 per cent (documents A/79/681, A/79/744 and A/79/724/Add.9); and $46 million for the United Nations Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK), up 5.4 per cent (documents A/79/586, A/79/735 and A/79/724/Add.4).

They also included: $70.1 million for the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF), up 2 per cent (documents A/79/587, A/79/761 and A/79/724/Add.1); $555.8 million for the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), up 3.5 per cent (documents A/79/597, A/79/752 and A/79/724/Add.7); $1.2 billion for the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), down 2.7 per cent (document A/79/676, A/79/750 and A/79/724/Add.12); $71.8 million for the United Nations Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara (MINURSO), up 4.4 per cent (documents A/79/589, A/79/736 and A/79/724/Add.8); and $537.2 million for United Nations Support Office in Somalia (UNSOS), up 7.5 per cent (documents A/79/618, A/79/755 and A/79/724/Add.10).

With regard to the African Union-United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID), the report includes information on its assets, liabilities and fund balance as of 30 June 2024. The Secretary-General recommends that the fund balance be earmarked as credits to Member States but not returned in light of the Mission’s current cash shortfall (documents A/79/621 and A/79/824).

Further, the report concerning MINUSMA (documents A/79/614 and A/79/817) details that the budget performance for the 2023-2024 period resulted in expenditures of $833.8 million, representing an implementation rate of 96.2 per cent. The unencumbered balance is $33.1 million.

Serbia’s representative highlighted the importance of UNMIK’s continued engagement, considering that the political and security situation in Kosovo and Metohija continues to be unstable. The outstanding issues and crucial tasks which were the reason for the establishment of the Mission in the first place are yet to be fulfilled, she said, opposing any marginalization of such issues within the UN system, including a return of 200,000 internally displaced person forced to leave Kosovo and Metohija.