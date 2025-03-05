United Nations Proved Resilient amid COVID-19, Fifth Committee Told, as It Examines Business Continuity in Crises

Fifth Committee (Administrative and Budgetary) delegates today reviewed the United Nations’ ongoing efforts to strengthen its response to disruptive events, such as pandemics, terrorist attacks and severe weather events.

They heard that the Organization continued delivering mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic, showcasing its resilience and adaptability under difficult circumstances. However, the Secretariat was urged to include more detail — including a visual representation of responsibilities and reporting lines, along with cost breakdowns — in future reports on business continuity.

Olga De La Piedra, Director of the Office of the Under-Secretary-General for Management Strategy, Policy and Compliance, introduced the Secretary-General’s report “Progress in the implementation of the organizational resilience management system” (document A/79/692). First approved by the General Assembly in June 2013, the organizational resilience management system uses a multidisciplinary framework to integrate areas, such as crisis management, information and communications technology (ICT), emergency medical support, safety and security, and other areas to keep the Organization running smoothly in the face of disruptive events.

At the General Assembly’s request, the report, which covers the 2022 to 2024 calendar years, includes an annex with comprehensive information on the Organization’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ms. Del la Piedra said the report describes the system’s architecture and coordination mechanisms, and includes the cost of carrying out the system in the Secretariat, efforts to strengthen the resiliency system in special political missions, as well as the work of the UN system’s working group on organizational resilience management system. The Secretariat’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic was guided by the system, she said, as crisis management teams were activated in early 2020 across duty stations to roll out a coherent response.

“Close collaboration and coordination proved to be key in the dynamic and agile response process required by the pandemic, not only across the UN Secretariat, but also with UN system organizations and with continuous consultation of Member States,” she said. “It also required coordination with local authorities, vendors, implementation partners and others to be able to continue delivering mandates, even in the most difficult times.”

She said the response involved many functions carried out around the world, including policy, safety and security, medical, conference servicing, facilities management, human resources, supply chain management, financial support and overall operational support. She said the Organization, particularly its staff, “demonstrated that it is resilient and can learn and adapt even under the most trying of circumstances”.

Udo Fenchel, Vice-Chair of the Advisory Committee on Administrative and Budgetary Questions (ACABQ), then presented that body’s related report (document A/79/7/Add.45). The Advisory Committee acknowledges the progress achieved in the system’s development and implementation, particularly its positive impact on the Organization’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Advisory Committee trusts that efforts to strengthen the system will continue, based on lessons learned and considering current and possible future challenges.

To enhance future progress reports, the Advisory Committee encourages a higher level of details on the architecture of the organizational resilience management system, including an illustration of the responsibilities and reporting lines at Headquarters, offices away from Headquarters and field missions for the Secretariat, and information for the United Nations system, Mr. Fenchel said.

The progress report should also include a detailed accounting of the full costs of the activities that support the system, including staff costs, ICT investments, training exercises, consultancies and insurance, he said. These details would include a consolidated summary of the overall costs and possible efficiencies. “The Advisory Committee stresses the importance of efficiency and cost-effectiveness in maintaining a full and effective emergency preparedness and response to critical situations, ensuring business continuity in the work of the Organization,” he added.