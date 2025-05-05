‘There Is No Solution to Climate Change, Biodiversity Loss Without Healthy Forests’, Says Senior Official, as Forum on Forests Opens Session

The United Nations Forum on Forests commenced its twentieth session today, as speakers spotlighted the connection between healthy forests and a sustainable future, the increasing threats to this important global resource and the subsequent need to invest in its protection despite a shrinking fiscal space.

The Forum will hold its twentieth session from 5 to 9 May in New York. Established in 2000 by the Economic and Social Council, the Forum has universal membership and is tasked with reviewing progress in the implementation of sustainable forest management. This session — a technical one — will focus on Global Forest Goals 1 (reversing forest loss), 3 (protecting forests and using sustainable forest products) and 5 (promoting inclusive forest governance).

“This Forum is unique,” observed Ismail Belen (Türkiye), Chair of the Forum’s twentieth session — noting that “it is the only global intergovernmental platform with universal membership that focuses on all forest-related issues”. It brings together Member States, international and regional organizations, civil society and the private sector, and was the first intergovernmental body to agree on global policy frameworks for forests. However, he added: “At the same time, the United Nations is facing a serious financial crisis — this affects all aspects of its work.”

Against that backdrop, he highlighted three priority actions. First, forests and their sustainable management must play a leading role in addressing climate change, biodiversity loss, land degradation and poverty. “Second, we need to invest in healthy forests,” he urged. And, finally, the international community must improve access to data, knowledge and good practices. He stressed: “I strongly believe that the decisions we make here, through consultation and cooperation, can inspire real change — even a small contribution at this Forum can guide national policies and actions.”

“Despite their undeniable benefits, we have to recognize that forests are under threat all over the world,” said Bob Rae (Canada), President of the Economic and Social Council. The Forum’s twentieth session will provide an opportunity to discuss efforts to halt deforestation and use forests to address socioeconomic challenges, including poverty and inequality in the context of forest management. “We have no choice,” he stressed, urging concerted action rooted in political will. There is no solution to climate change or biodiversity loss without healthy forests, he added.

“Every hectare lost moves us away from the sustainable future we seek,” said Philémon Yang (Cameroon), President of the General Assembly’s seventy-ninth session, next to address the Forum. Recalling the Assembly’s recent adoption of a resolution proclaiming 2027 to 2036 as a UN “Decade for Afforestation and Reforestation”, he said that text is an “important step towards the stronger coordination, enhanced financing and accelerated implementation we need to achieve our goals”. He added, however: “Our efforts will only succeed through renewed multilateral engagement.”

Adding to that was Bjørg Sandkjær, Assistant Secretary-General for Policy Coordination at the Department of Economic and Social Affairs, who stated: “Geopolitical tensions, inflation, increased prices of commodities and services, conflicts and migration are threatening the welfare and livelihoods of many peoples and societies.” Forests are a foundation of health, vitality and life, providing enormous environmental, economic and social benefits to all. But, despite their undeniable benefits, forests continue to be under threat. “We have five years left to turn our shared goals into reality,” she urged.

Following these opening statements, the Forum appointed by acclamation Maria Sokolenko (Russian Federation) to serve as “Vice-Chair-cum-Rapporteur” for the Forum’s twentieth and twenty-first sessions. The Forum also adopted its provisional agenda for its twentieth session (document E/CN.18/2025/1) and approved its provisional organization of work for the same.

Next, the Forum turned to its agenda item concerning technical discussions on the implementation of the United Nations strategic plan for forests 2017-2030; progress in the implementation of the outcomes of the midterm review of the international arrangement on forests; and emerging issues.

Following an introduction of the secretariat’s note on these items (document E/CN.18/2025/2), the Forum heard an introductory statement by Juliette Biao, Director of the Forum’s secretariat. She said that, despite the “ongoing and unprecedented UN liquidity crisis”, the secretariat has worked to “respond proactively” to the over 30 new tasks assigned to it at the Forum’s nineteenth session. And, ahead of the Forum’s twenty-first session in 2026, she said that “we will do our best” to deepen strategic partnerships, support streamlined national reporting and advance forest financing.

“However, I wish to reiterate that this situation is not sustainable,” she stressed, noting that a lack of resources is putting the secretariat’s capacity to deliver “at great risk”. Underscoring that the Forum is where “priorities are shaped, partnerships are forged and multilateralism is put into practice”, she concluded: “The work we do together — at this session and over the next five years — will be decisive in determining whether we meet our shared goals.”

As the floor opened for general discussion, delegations took the floor to share national initiatives to promote sustainable forest management.

The representative of Brazil, spotlighting reduced deforestation in his country driven by sustainable economic measures that support forest conservation, added that it has adopted policies to conserve dryland forests — “which are underappreciated and are affected by the challenges of poverty and food insecurity”. The representative of the Russian Federation said that Moscow will increase its national reforested area to exceed 1.2 million hectares and is also working to digitalize forest management to improve the monitoring and prevention of the illegal timber trade.

On that, the representative of the Republic of the Congo pointed to her country’s partnership with the European Union “enabling us to ensure the legality and traceability of timber”. She also spotlighted her country’s deforestation rate of below 1 per cent, its protection of 9.5 million hectares of forests and its planting of almost 8 million trees. Further, it has enacted special tax laws to develop the timber industry, provide youth employment and support the income of rural communities and Indigenous Peoples. However, despite these efforts, she underlined “huge difficulties in the area of financing”.

Relatedly, Jamaica’s representative requested technical assistance to implement the Global Forest Goals. “Recognizing that our timber-traceability system is nascent, we seek technical partners, expertise and advice,” he said. The representative of Malaysia, while reporting that over 54 per cent of his country’s land remains covered by forests, nevertheless stated: “The lack of adequate financial resources and technological capabilities often hinders the effective monitoring of our country’s ecosystem.” While national policies aim to address these challenges, he suggested that global financial institutions “invest more to protect our ecosystem”.

For his part, Burundi’s delegate underscored the connection between forests and various global crises, such as climate change and rising food costs. “An integrated and truly international response is indispensable,” he stressed. Morocco’s representative, too, noted that forests in his country — while being “part of our ecological resilience” — are vulnerable to climate change. To address this, Morocco has launched a strategy that “breaks with classic management approaches”, based on inclusivity, sustainability and value-creation. Meanwhile, the representative of Mexico joined others to reaffirm his country’s commitment to strengthening cooperation for the sustainable management of forests.

So did Thailand’s representative, also noting the connection between sustainable forest management and the prosperity and well-being of local communities. Detailing a national strategic plan to increase national forest cover to 40 per cent by 2036, he also reported on Government efforts to enhance local communities’ participation in forest conservation, protection and restoration. Further, Thailand will host the thirty-first session of the Asia-Pacific Forestry Commission in November, which will focus on the importance of regional forest and food security.

The representative of Indonesia, similarly, detailed efforts to strengthen sustainable forest governance as part of a national strategy to boost economic growth and alleviate poverty. This includes the recognition of adat — or customary — forests to “balance economic, social and environmental priorities”, she said. She also pointed to her country’s initiative towards net-zero emissions in the forest and land-use sectors, which “continues to demonstrate that sustainable forest management — backed by results-based payments for emission reductions — can deliver impactful outcomes”.

In the afternoon, the Forum reconvened to, inter alia, hear from delegations regarding their country-led initiatives devoted to sustainable forest management.

Rosalie Matondo, Minister for Forest Economy of Congo, reporting on one such initiative held in her country, spotlighted the “Brazzaville Declaration” as its outcome. That declaration outlined specific recommendations, including the creation of a biannual international conference on forest management. And, pointing to the UN “Decade for Afforestation and Reforestation”, she said this “represents a unique opportunity for reconnecting humanity with nature, correcting climate imbalances and giving future generations a future that is more secure, most just and also more green”.

Next, the representative of Austria — pointing out that “the rising demand for biomass highlights the need for global cooperation” — said that her country is supporting innovation in the forest and timber sector through the “Austrian Wood Initiative”. She also spotlighted Austria’s country-led initiative on “sustainable forest-based bioeconomy approaches”. Part of this process will be an event to exchange ideas and advance global cooperation in this area, which will take place in Vienna from 23 to 25 February 2026.

Additionally, the representative of Türkiye said that his Government has launched a country-led initiative to address the growing challenge of forest-fire management through innovation, knowledge exchange, capacity-building and inclusive engagement with vulnerable communities. And, for his part, the representative of the Republic of Korea noted various initiatives through which Seoul is engaging and encouraging the private sector to invest in forest management, also reiterating his country’s commitment to strengthening partnerships and expanding such engagement in support of sustainable forest management.