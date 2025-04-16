Economic and Social Council’s Youth Forum Continues Session

(Note: Due to the financial liquidity crisis affecting the United Nations and the resulting constraints, this meeting was not covered.)

The Economic and Social Council continued its Youth Forum today.

In the afternoon, the Forum held a two-part session exploring the core principles of meaningful youth participation in policymaking and decision-making processes, as well as sharing good practices of youth engagement in policymaking at various levels as part of the follow-up to the Pact for the Future.

The Forum — held under the theme “Youth at the Forefront: Leveraging Science and Social Inclusion for Sustainable Development” at UN Headquarters from 15 to 17 April — engages young leaders from all over the world and Member States in dialogue on youth issues.