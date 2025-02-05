Economic and Social Council Holds All-Day Annual Partnerships Forum with Focus on Advancing Sustainable Development Goals

The Forum, held today at UN Headquarters in New York, serves as a key platform for engaging a wide range of actors in the work of the Council and the High-Level Political Forum. This year, participants will place a special emphasis on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that will be reviewed at the Political Forum, to be held from 14 to 23 July. They include Goal 3 (Good Health and Well-being); Goal 5 (Gender Equality); Goal 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth); Goal 14 (Life Below Water); and Goal 17 (Partnerships for the Goals).

In accordance with resolution 75/290A, this year’s Partnership Forum will focus on exchanging new ideas, expectations and priorities for the work ahead for both the Council and Political Forum. It will highlight and discuss forward-looking actions by governments and other stakeholders through innovative partnerships that aim to mobilize commitments and actions to advance the 2030 Agenda and address new challenges.

Information on the Partnerships Forum and this year’s full programme can be found at https://sdgs.un.org/2025ECOSOCPartnershipForum#background.