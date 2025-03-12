Millions of Women, Girls Still Face Unimaginable Challenges, Deputy Secretary-General Tells Commission Side Event, Urging Expedited Action to Achieve Gender Equality

Following is the text of UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed’s message on the occasion of the sixty-ninth Session of the Commission on the Status of Women corporate side event “For ALL Women and Girls: The Beijing+30 Action Agenda”:

It is a pleasure to join you today at this high-level gathering dedicated to the launch of the Beijing+30 Action Agenda.

As we all know, 2025 is a pivotal year. This year, we celebrate the monumental strides we have made since the Beijing Conference in 1995. This is also the year we celebrate 25 years since the adoption of the UN Security Council resolution 1325 (2000) on women, peace and security.

All this amidst a crisis of trust in the multilateral system, yet these platforms are a testament to what multilateralism can deliver for billions of people, especially women and girls.

And we have much to be proud of. This week, we have heard encouraging stories of progress. There are more girls in school than at any point in history. More women are breaking barriers, rising to power and reshaping the world of work. We have stronger laws on gender-based violence. Thanks to the determination and perseverance of women and feminist movements across the globe.

But let us not forget: This year is also a call to action. Millions of women and girls still face unimaginable challenges. Armed conflicts threaten their safety. Gender inequality persists in our political systems. And the scourge of violence continues to claim women’s lives every day, too often in their own homes and in the hands of those closest to them.

With just five years left to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), this must be our turning point to succeed in our aspirations for gender equality. Achieving gender equality is not only an issue of justice. It holds the key to unlocking progress on the SDGs and lasting peace.

The United Nations remains is committed to taking bold actions. Working with Member States and partners to build a future where gender equality is not just a goal, but a lived reality for the millions being left behind.

Through our Gender Equality Acceleration Plan and the Clarion Call, which were announced by the Secretary-General last week.

We will transform the way we work, putting gender equality at the centre of all our efforts. And we will strengthen support to all Member States in their efforts to advance the rights, equality, and empowerment of all women and girls.

Guided by the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, the six priority actions of the Beijing+30 Action Agenda offer a road map: To put gender equality at the centre of our global efforts. From poverty eradication to peace. From digital transformation to climate justice.

The Pact for the Future commits to integrate women into all aspects of sustainable development and building and sustaining peace.

These commitments must be honoured.

Let us seize this opportunity. Let us ensure our commitments translate into lasting impact. And let us work together in solidarity to build a future where gender equality is not an aspiration, but a reality for all women and girls.