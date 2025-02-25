Deputy Secretary-General, at Asia-Pacific Forum, Urges Faster Regional Action Warning on Current Trends Less Than One Sixth of Sustainable Development Goals Will Be Met

Following is the text of UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed’s video message at the twelfth session of the Asia-Pacific Forum for Sustainable Development 2025, in Bangkok today:

I thank the Government of Thailand for hosting this important Forum and Executive Secretary Ibu Armida Alisjahbana for bringing us together. We stand at a critical juncture in history, where our actions over the next five years will define the future of our planet and its people. All of you here today share the immense responsibility of steering the Asia-Pacific region towards a sustainable and prosperous future.

The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development is not just a set of goals, it is our collective promise to future generations.

Yet, globally, only 17 per cent of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are on track. Progress on almost a third of targets has stalled or gone into reverse. Here in the Asia-Pacific, less than a sixth of the SDG targets will be met on current trends. Though economic growth has lifted millions out of poverty, it has been uneven, and a series of global crises have disproportionately affected vulnerable populations.

Five years to the 2030 deadline, we need urgent action to get the Goals on track. The Pact for the Future, agreed by countries last year, includes commitments to action to turbocharge sustainable development. We must come together to ensure they are delivered.

This region has immense potential to accelerate SDG progress — through action to harness the power of technology, accelerate the energy transition and transform food systems, driving progress across all the Goals.

You are a global leader in digital innovation and connectivity. You have accessible emerging technologies. And you are transforming financial inclusion and service delivery through rapid fintech adoption and initiatives. The Republic of Korea’s Digital New Deal and Thailand’s Big Data Initiative are prime examples.

The region is also uniquely positioned to lead the global energy transition. You are rapidly deploying clean energy and embracing cross-border energy integration. Initiatives like the South Asian Hydropower Trade and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Power Grid are enhancing energy security while reducing emissions. Innovations in food systems, such as regenerative agriculture in India, are improving sustainability and food security.

Accelerating action requires regional collaboration. With a common vision of sustainability and prosperity, we can create new opportunities for economic resilience and social progress. Strengthened financial cooperation can enhance cross-border connectivity and drive regional supply chain integration.

The United Nations and the Regional Economic Commissions will continue to work closely with Resident Coordinators and the UN country Teams to strengthen support for sustainable development across the region. Helping to forge investment paths. Shape policy and regulatory frameworks. And garner support from United Nations agencies and partners, including multilateral and regional development banks and private investors.

The strong link between the Regional Economic Commissions and our Resident Coordinators since the reforms made by Secretary-General António Guterres has been critical in bringing together our policy and operational assets in ways we had not witnessed before.

It gives me great hope that we can build on this strong foundation to step up our support to each country in Asia and the Pacific, as you strive to accelerate action and protect our ambition for people and planet.

And I urge all of you to make the most of the opportunities this year to accelerate action. From Beijing+30 to the Fourth Conference on Financing for Development, the World Social Summit, the Fourth Food System Summit Stocktake, and COP30 (Thirtieth Session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change). Use your voice to ensure that the needs and priorities of this region shape action over the coming years. So, together, we ensure sustainable development truly leaves on one behind.