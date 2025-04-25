UN Latin American, Caribbean Centre for Peace, Disarmament, Development Hosts Youth Webinar on International Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace, 24 April

GenerAccion Paz: A Year of Transformative Youth Commitment for a Region Free of Armed Violence

LIMA, 24 April (United Nations Regional Centre for Peace, Disarmament and Development in Latin America and the Caribbean) — On 24 April, the International Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace, the United Nations Regional Centre for Peace, Disarmament and Development in Latin America and the Caribbean celebrated a year of youth commitment to building a Latin America region free of armed violence through hosting a dedicated webinar on its “GenerAccion Paz” initiative.

The webinar showcased the achievements of the inaugural edition of the “GenerAccion Paz: building dreams, disarming violence” programme, an initiative by the Regional Centre, in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Peru, aimed at empowering Latin American youth to foster a more peaceful and secure region from within their communities. Following opening remarks by Soledad Urruela, Director of the Regional Centre, who emphasized the vital role of youth participation in strengthening peace and security across the region, participants from Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Mexico, Panama, Peru and Venezuela shared their personal testimonies.

Between July 2024 and March 2025, the participants followed specialized training focused on the impact of armed violence on the Sustainable Development Goals, as well as effective violence prevention strategies. Armed with this knowledge and with the support of dedicated mentors, each participant designed a personal project aimed at reducing armed violence in their community. “By utilizing tools such as art, sports and their creative communication skills, along with the knowledge they gained throughout the programme, participants developed initiatives to prevent, reduce and raise awareness about armed violence in communities significantly affected by this issue,” Ms. Urruela remarked. She further emphasized, “Their commitment demonstrates that training and empowering youth are essential for fostering peace.”

The youth-led projects tackled critical issues like the presence of firearms in schools, the importance of preserving collective memory in communities affected by armed violence, prevention of gender-based violence and the development of communication tools for journalists to accurately portray the realities that victims of armed violence face. For example, Irving Juárez from Mexico is currently working with children, parents and teachers to set up educational and recreational activities that foster peaceful and healthier relationships in their communities. He is collaborating with government and civil society stakeholders to make this happen. Karla Reyes from Peru has teamed up with the Villa el Salvador Municipality to organize training workshops on preventing armed violence against women. She also created a community called “Peace Messengers” to continue these efforts. Additionally, she organized a Peace Festival where the Villa el Salvador Municipality community painted a mural together, showcasing their commitment to peace and violence prevention. Through workshops in schools, art festivals for peace, specialized manuals, videos, documentaries and various other initiatives, the participants sparked change and inspired their peers. Many of the activities have already been successfully implemented, while others are in progress.

To learn more about the GenerAccion Paz programme and the participants’ projects, visit GenerAccion Paz.

“GenerAccion Paz” programme is aligned with the General Assembly resolutions on Youth, Peace and Disarmament, as well as the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, and is funded by the UN Trust Facility Supporting Cooperation on Arms Regulation.

