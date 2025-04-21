States from Middle East, North Africa Meet in Geneva to Discuss Sustainable, Safe, Secure Ammunition Management

GENEVA, 21 April (United Nations Office for Disarmament Affairs) — On 23 and 24 April, States from Middle East and North Africa will gather in Geneva, Switzerland, to discuss the implementation of the Global Framework for Through-life Conventional Ammunition Management to counter illicit trafficking and diversion of ammunition and reduce the risk of unplanned explosions at munition sites. The informal regional meeting provides a platform to exchange regional and national priorities and needs, as well as the unique challenges and opportunities in translating the political commitments in the Global Framework into concrete actions. This will support preparations ahead of the Preparatory Meeting of States on the Global Framework at UN Headquarters in New York from 23 to 27 June.

The diversion, illicit trafficking and misuse of conventional ammunition has been a catalyst for armed conflict, pervasive violence and acts of crime and terrorism. Moreover, poorly managed conventional ammunition stockpiles can result in unplanned explosions at munition sites with disastrous humanitarian and socioeconomic consequences, including death, injury, displacement and environmental damage.

To address these challenges, United Nations Member States adopted the Global Framework for Through-life Conventional Ammunition Management in December 2023. It contains 15 objectives with a range of measures that promote the safety, security and sustainability of through-life conventional ammunition management at every stage, from the point of manufacture to their ultimate disposal.

The regional meeting aims to raise awareness of this new instrument and the political commitments it contains. States from the Middle East and North Africa will exchange national and regional practices and examples for ensuring ammunition safety and security, as well as sustainability in through-life conventional ammunition management. The meeting will be attended by UN entities, regional organizations and non-governmental organizations who will contribute their expertise and share approaches to support States in the implementation of the Global Framework. Participants will also explore ways of strengthening gender mainstreaming and promoting gender equality in through-life conventional ammunition management in line with the Global Framework’s objectives.

The meeting is organized by the United Nations Office for Disarmament Affairs, together with its Regional Centre for Peace and Disarmament in Asia and the Pacific and its Regional Centre for Peace and Disarmament in Africa, with financial support from Germany.

More information on the Global Framework for Through-life Conventional Ammunition Management is available at: https://disarmament.unoda.org/convarms/ammunition/#gfammunition.

For additional details on the regional meeting, please contact Nora Allgaier, Office for Disarmament Affairs, at email: nora.allgaier@un.org.