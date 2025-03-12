The following is a near-verbatim transcript of today’s briefing by Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General.

All right, good afternoon.

** Guest and Briefings

When Tom Fletcher comes to the podium, you will be able to ask him questions. As you know, he is our Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator.

At 2 p.m., there will be a briefing sponsored by the Permanent Mission of Ireland to the UN and NGO (non-governmental organization) Karama, and that is pegged to the CSW (Commission on the Status of Women) that is going on right now. Karama is a network of civil society groups and activists in thirteen countries across Africa and the Middle East.

Finally, at 3 p.m., the Permanent Mission of Nigeria to the United Nations will be holding a briefing on the [IPU Women inter-parliamentary meeting].

** UN80

The Secretary-General spoke to you a short while ago. He said that during this eightieth anniversary year of the United Nations, it is essential that an organizational system as complex and crucial as ours subjects itself to rigorous and regular scrutiny to assess its fitness for purpose in carrying out its goals efficiently.

This is why he has informed Member States that he is officially launching what we call the UN80 Initiative.

The Secretary-General has appointed a dedicated internal Task Force led by the Under-Secretary-General for Policy, Guy Ryder, and composed of principals representing the entire UN system.

The objective will be to present to Member States proposals in three areas: first, rapidly identifying efficiencies and improvements in the way we work; second, thoroughly reviewing the implementation of all mandates given to us by Member States, which have significantly increased in recent years; and third, a strategic review of deeper, more structural changes and programme realignment within the UN system. His remarks and Q&A were shared with you.

** Occupied Palestinian Territory

I want to start with an update on the Occupied Palestinian Territory and Gaza. Our humanitarian colleagues warn that after 11 days of no humanitarian assistance entering Gaza, the crucial progress made during the first six weeks of the ceasefire continues to unravel. Across the Gaza Strip, it is becoming more difficult for people to have decent and sufficient food, water, medical services and other vital items.

Efforts to restore the health system in Gaza continue, but progress is slow. In North Gaza governorate, only 16 per cent of health service points are functioning either fully or partially. That includes 3 out of 5 hospitals, 6 out of 50 medical points, and four of over two dozen primary healthcare centres.

Major challenges also persist in solid waste management. Overflowing trash is creating unsanitary living conditions and, obviously, heightening public health risks.

The problem is compounded by a lack of spare parts, with 80 per cent of all waste collection vehicles and containers damaged or destroyed.

Our colleagues have noted the inadequate management of infectious medical waste, as well as the mixture of solid waste with debris contaminated with explosive hazards. Partners are working to move waste from 70 makeshift dump sites into 30 temporary ones — but most are already full. Access to others sites closer to the border is urgently needed.

Meanwhile, our partners are also working on mine action continue to warn of explosive hazards. This year, three people have been killed and nearly 40 injured in 18 explosions recorded to date.

Education efforts are making some headway. Since the start of the ceasefire, our partners have set up more than 200 temporary learning spaces, bringing the total to over 630. These spaces support more than 170,000 children. As of yesterday, 60 per cent of all school-age children in Gaza have access to some form of learning — either in schools or in temporary spaces. However, our partners are still unable to bring in any of the supplies and any of the equipment necessary for education, including large tents and student kits.

** Lebanon/Israel

Moving north, to the situation along the Blue Line, between Israel and Lebanon: The Office of the UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon and our peacekeeping mission in Lebanon (UNIFIL) continue their efforts in support of the cessation of hostilities.

Today in Lebanon, Special Coordinator Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert held a round of meetings with Lebanon’s top leaders, including President Joseph Aoun; the Speaker of Parliament, Nabih Berri; the Prime Minister, Nawaf Salam; and Defense Minister Michel Menassa. Prior to that, during the week, as you may have heard, she was in Israel, where she met with the Foreign Affairs Minister of Israel, Gideon Saar; the Defense Minister, Israel Katz; and the Minister of Strategic Affairs, Ron Dermer, among others that she met there.

Her meetings with both sides focused on the cessation of hostilities. understanding and the implementation of Security Council resolution 1701.

And, as you have seen also in news reports yesterday, Lebanon and Israel will begin talks aimed at diplomatically resolving several outstanding issues between the two countries. I can tell you that we, of course, welcome this announcement. Dialogue capable of addressing all outstanding provisions of resolution 1701 is critical to ensuring civilians on both sides of the Blue Line should be able to live their lives without fear of the resumption of conflict.

Yesterday, UNIFIL hosted the sixth meeting of the Cessation of Hostilities Implementation “Mechanism” in one of its positions along the Blue Line in Ras Naqoura. In the afternoon, following the meeting of the “Mechanism”, UNIFIL — in coordination with the Lebanese Armed Forces, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), the Red Cross and the Mechanism itself — facilitated the transfer of four Lebanese nationals from Israeli detention into Lebanon. UNIFIL liaison officers accompanied a Red Cross team, who transported the individuals from the crossing point. The released individuals were subsequently taken to a hospital in Lebanon for check-ups.

On the operations front, peacekeepers observed intensive IDF air surveillance over UNIFIL’s area of operations, as well as gunshots and IDF activity in Sector East.

The UN peacekeepers are continuing to support the Lebanese Armed Forces in its redeployment to the south, including with patrolling and engineering activities.

** Syria

Moving to Syria: Our humanitarian colleagues are telling us that access to vital services in coastal areas in Syria continues to be severely challenged, with some cities still lacking electricity, and that includes Lattakia.

Despite that, we and our partners are mobilized and supporting the response in those areas.

Water is being distributed via the main network in Lattakia governorate, but rural areas face shortages due to issues related to the maintenance of generators. Bakeries are operational, and shops are reopening, though essential materials and fuel remain scarce.

UNICEF (United Nations Children’s Fund) has supplied 38 tons of water treatment supplies to Lattakia's Water Authority, covering over two months of needs. UNICEF is planning on providing five water tanks to Jableh National Hospital, in Lattakia governorate, to replace the ones that have been damaged.

UNICEF and its partners are also collaborating to maintain the Al Sin Spring generator in Tartus to ensure drinking water supply for the population there. Health partners have delivered emergency supplies, including 64 trauma and emergency surgical kits and non-communicable disease treatments to Tartous and Lattakia to be distributed as soon as the security situation permits.

** Ukraine

Moving to Ukraine: The Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) says that attacks early this morning and yesterday resulted in civilian deaths and injuries across different parts of Ukraine. Donetsk, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, and Kherson regions were among the ones that were the most impacted. Apartment buildings, homes, a hospital, schools and other infrastructures were damaged. Authorities also report disruptions to gas and electricity networks.

This morning, in Odesa, we were told that a commercial maritime vessel docked in the port was hit and four sailors were killed. According to the authorities, the civilian vessel was intended to transport grain to Algeria.

In Kryvyi Rih and Dnipro, humanitarian organizations responded swiftly and provided first aid, including shelter material and psychological support. Humanitarian efforts also continue in the Kherson region, where continuing hostilities have left many residents without electricity and living in severely damaged homes. Yesterday, an inter-agency convoy delivered much-needed assistance to frontline communities. The convoy transported generators, medicines, hygiene supplies, and winter-related items, including essential supplies for women and for girls.

Since the start of this year, we, along with our humanitarian partners, have facilitated 13 humanitarian convoys, including six to Kherson, reaching nearly 17,000 residents in frontline communities in the east and south of Ukraine.

As needs persist and the situation evolves, humanitarian organizations remain committed to ensure that vital aid reaches those most impacted by the conflict.

** Democratic Republic of the Congo

Turning to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, our humanitarian colleagues warn that clashes and attacks in the east continue to kill civilians and to force people to move for safety.

In North Kivu, local humanitarian sources tell us that at least 13 civilians were killed in an attack by the Allied Democratic Forces armed group (ADF) on 9 March in Lubero Territory. Survivors have reportedly been forced to flee to nearby areas.

Despite continued fighting in several areas, we and our humanitarian partners have continued assessments, as security allows us to do it. More than 160,000 people who have returned to Lubero Territory, which has faced chronic instability in recent decades. They need food, they need shelter, water and health care.

And in the south, in South Kivu, humanitarian partners report that an air strike on Monday in Fizi territory, damaged the Minembwe airport, which is a critical lifeline for the area. Over 1,000 displaced households, which are mostly women and children, are sheltering in the locality amid severe shortages of basic goods. That is what humanitarian partners are telling us.

In Walungu Territory, ongoing clashes have displaced more than 65,000 people just since mid-February. Local authorities and humanitarian partners are also receiving reports of alarming attacks on civilians, including gender-based violence, which we have seen tragically a lot in the area.

And in Bukavu, capital of South Kivu, humanitarian partners are highlighting urgent needs for food, healthcare, and protection services for a large numbers of displaced people who have sought safety on the outskirts of Bukavu, after fleeing clashes elsewhere in the region. Needs assessments are under way.

As we mentioned, the cholera outbreak continues to spread in the east. In Maniema Province, bordering South Kivu, authorities there have declared an outbreak in seven localities and have appealed for urgent support. Resource gaps in the health sector and recurrent floods are the main drivers of this outbreak.

Finally, for the DRC, in the Tanganyika province, which is south of South Kivu and Maniema, ongoing fighting between local armed groups in Moba Territory have reportedly forced more than 25,000 people to flee to neighbouring areas. Many of those had already been displaced by earlier rounds of violence, and humanitarian sources are telling us they estimate 90,000 people are now displaced in that area.

** Development Cooperation Forum

A couple more notes, just bear with me. The 2025 Development Cooperation Forum is taking place today and tomorrow right here at UN Headquarters. The Forum is gathering high-level officials and representatives from Member States, along with experts from academia, the private sector, and civil society, to discuss the future of international development cooperation. Taking place under the theme “Transforming International Development Cooperation: From Global Dialogue to Action”, the Forum aims to be a catalyst for action, driving reforms in policy and practice, with greater coherence, and country-led solutions.

And — as we mentioned yesterday — with the fourth International Conference on Financing for Development coming up in Seville, the Forum seeks to build momentum for high-quality and high-impact development cooperation that aligns with national priorities and delivers lasting progress on sustainable development.

** Violence against Children

And I also want to flag that in Geneva today, our colleague Najat Maalla M’jid, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Violence against Children, has presented her annual report to the Human Rights Council, which highlights an alarming rise in child trafficking.

According to the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), children now represent 38 per cent of detected victims, with a notable increase among girls since 2019.

Ms. M’jid said that several interrelated factors contribute to this increase, including the rising vulnerabilities of children resulting from global crises, the growth of organized crime facilitated by new technology, and the increasing demand for child exploitation in both labour and sexual abuse.

To tackle the problem, the report calls for these factors to be addressed simultaneously, and for States to take a coordinated, child rights-centred approach.

** Financial Contribution

One more Member States paid today, two in fact. And we have a good quiz for you.

Over 260,000 workers from the first country work in the second country. [responses from the crowd] Qatar, yes, it is the second country. What is the first country? The Philippines.

So, we thank our friends in Manila and Doha for their payments in full. We are now at 75.

** Questions and Answers

Spokesman : Oh, Edie. You yield to Edie. Go ahead.

Question : Thank you, Steph. You talked about Sigrid Kaag’s visits.

Spokesman : No. Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert.

Question : Oh, I mean Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, sorry.

Spokesman : Yeah.

Question : Sorry.

Spokesman : Dutch, as well.

Question : Did she at all get any indication that the Israelis might be opening Gaza?

Spokesman : Her focus was on the Blue Line, on 1701. So I don't think the situation in Gaza came in any major way in her discussions.

Question : Is Sigrid Kaag doing anything to try and press the Israelis?

Spokesman : You know, all of the UN officials in the region and beyond are using their contacts, notably through COGAT and others, to try to get the crossings reopened — and reopened as quickly as possible. I mean, every day we tell you about the risk of going backwards, and we're already seeing those signs — notably on prices, on fuel, on generators. It's going, the indicators are going in the wrong direction.

Question : And on a completely different subject, does the Secretary-General have any reaction to the results of the election in Greenland?

Spokesman : As much as I would like to insert myself into this, local parliamentary elections in a Member State, I shall refrain.

Ibtisam?

Question : Follow-up on the Gaza situation: What is happening actually with the Rafah crossing? I mean, is the Israelis the one who are controlling? Why can't you bring things from the Egyptian side?

Spokesman : It remains… the Rafah crossing works both with Israeli and Egypt, but most of the humanitarian cargo comes through the other crossings. So nothing is open at this point.

Michelle?

Question : Thanks, Steph. On the Iran-US possible nuclear talks, Iran appears to have rejected the idea of that. Is this something the SG is thinking he could help mediate on? Is he talking to anyone about it? What’s going on?

Spokesman : The issue relating to Iran's nuclear programme remain a stress point in the region. And we hope that all Member States, whether they're involved in JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) or others, find ways to lower the tension. And we also consistently call on Iran to live up to its commitments made with the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency).

Abdelhamid?

Question : Thank you, Steph. The special rapporteur on the right for food labelled what's happening in Gaza as a war crime. Do you subscribe to this labelling?

Spokesman : The special rapporteurs speak for themselves. We have repeatedly called for accountability for the conflict that we have seen since 7 October, and I think our position has been made clear.

Question : But as you know that first Israel shut off all the crossings, then they shut the inflow of humanitarian aid and then they shut off electricity. How do you put them together and, tell me, what kind of behaviour from a Member State?

Spokesman : You will use the adjectives that you want use. Our focus right now is on trying to solve the situation, trying to get the humanitarian crossings reopened, trying to get aid to flow back in at the levels they have been since ceasefire and to see the hostages released.

Yes, ma’am?

Question : Hi. Rachel with Fox News Digital. Is the UN80 initiative meant as the Secretary-General's response…? Sorry. I'll…

Spokesman : Sorry. Go ahead. Yeah.

Question : Sorry. Is the UN80 initiative meant as the Secretary-General's response to concerns about possible funding cuts from the US? Is he worried that Elon Musk is coming for the UN?

Spokesman : No. I think the Secretary-General answered that question himself, and I would encourage you to look at the transcript. What the Secretary-General is doing is building on the reforms he'd put in place in his… since he came into office, but also, I think with a clear-eyed view of the global situation including the funding resources that we have lost for many countries, right, who seem to have other priorities. And as he said, the UN and any organization should always be able to have a critical assessment of the way it operates, so it delivers better for the millions of people that depend on the United Nations to live, to survive and, of course, on the global taxpayers who fund us. Evelyn, and then we'll go to our guest.

Question : Yes. Thank you. You mentioned that there were schools or places of learning set up in Gaza. Is this UNRWA (United Nations Relief and Works Agency) or everyone, or…?