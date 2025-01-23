The following is a near-verbatim transcript of today’s briefing by Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesman for the Secretary-General.

** Occupied Palestinian Territory

Good afternoon, everyone. We will start with the situation in Gaza. The Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reports that large volumes of humanitarian aid continue to enter Gaza through the Erez and Zikim crossings in the north and Kerem Shalom crossing in the south.

Inside Gaza, OCHA says that aid cargo and humanitarian personnel are moving into areas that were previously hard to reach. Our humanitarian partners on the ground say the operating environment has improved significantly. The surge in supplies entering Gaza each day and the return of law and order has allowed aid organizations to scale up the delivery of life-saving assistance and services.

In central and southern Gaza, partners have resumed monthly food distributions with full rations. Yesterday, humanitarian organizations on the ground in Gaza transported 118 trucks of food parcels and flour from UNRWA (United Nations Relief and Works Agency) warehouses to more than 60 distribution points in the south.

Across southern Gaza, UNICEF (United Nations Children’s Fund) continues dispatching high-energy biscuits and ready-to-use food — enough for thousands of infants.

While food items currently account for the bulk of supplies that have entered the Gaza Strip since the ceasefire took effect, more medicines, shelter materials, and water, sanitation and hygiene supplies are expected over the coming days.

Yesterday, partners in southern Gaza distributed medical disposables and trauma management kits to 14 hospitals, as well as sexual and reproductive health kits to 28 health facilities — enough for 58,000 people.

Meanwhile, fuel deliveries in central and southern Gaza are keeping functional water wells, desalination plants and sewage pumps running.

And yesterday, our humanitarian partners delivered seven trucks of fuel to northern Gaza. This is the first such shipment since the ceasefire began.

The supplies will help power the back-up generators that are sustaining critical humanitarian services provided by UNRWA, the World Food Programme (WFP), the World Health Organization (WHO) and other partners.

Also, in Gaza City yesterday, two of UNRWA’s primary health service points reopened — the Beach health centre and Daraj medical point.

Across the Strip, OCHA reports that most Palestinians remain at displacement sites — either because their homes are in ruins or contaminated by explosive ordnance, or because movement back to northern Gaza has not yet been allowed.

And turning to the situation in the West Bank, OCHA reports that the Jenin Government Hospital remains disconnected from water and electricity, and access is extremely difficult due to road damage. The facility is relying on dwindling water reserves from emergency tanks installed just weeks ago through an allocation by the Occupied Palestinian Territory Humanitarian Fund, which is managed by OCHA.

** Middle East

Starting this Saturday, the Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, will travel to the Middle East.

He will visit two UN peacekeeping missions and travel to Damascus to meet with caretaker authorities and Israeli authorities in Jerusalem.

Mr. Lacroix will first travel to Syria, where he will spend time at the UN Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) before visiting the headquarters of the UN Truce Supervision Organization (UNTSO) in Jerusalem.

Mr. Lacroix’s priorities are to express his solidarity with and support for UN peacekeepers and to highlight the importance of mine action and removal of explosive remnants of war.

** Syria

Turning to Syria, today, the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) completed a cross-border mission from Türkiye to Aleppo city to engage with caretaker authorities on the dire situation in camps, particularly in winter. Last year, more than 12,000 family tents and shelters in camps across Idlib and northern Aleppo were damaged by fires, flooding, wind and other incidents.

And yesterday, OCHA completed a field visit to the western rural areas of Aleppo where partners are implementing cash-for-work, peacebuilding and education activities funded by the Syria Humanitarian Fund.

The visit reveals a significant increase in the number of returnees to the area, many of whom were previously displaced to north-west Syria. Families are now residing in damaged and looted houses, often lacking basic infrastructure such as doors and windows.

Our humanitarian colleagues are also concerned by continued reports of artillery shelling and other incidents affecting the north-east of the country. This includes eastern Aleppo, near the Tishreen Dam, as well as northern Al-Hasakeh governorate.

In addition to insecurity, they tell us, economic challenges such as price hikes continue to persist across the country, disrupting people’s livelihoods and humanitarian operations. Cash assistance remains suspended in many parts of Syria where banking services are not working.

Meanwhile, due to high fuel and transportation costs, our partners report that most of their mobile teams remain in urban areas, leaving rural and remote areas deprived of services such as counselling and psychosocial support.

OCHA reports that the price of heating fuel has increased by 50 to 80 per cent in certain areas, and mainly in Idlib Governorate where 1.5 million people are living in displacement camps. People living in tents have limited access to heating, making this winter season particularly difficult.

** Security Council

This morning, the Assistant Secretary-General for the Middle East and Asia Pacific, Khaled Khiari, briefed Security Council members on “Cooperation between the UN and the League of Arab States”.

Mr. Khiari spoke about aspects of cooperation with this key regional organization — mainly on issues related to the situation in the Middle East, including the Occupied Palestinian Territory, Syria, Lebanon, Sudan and others. His remarks were shared with you.

Also, just to note that this afternoon, the Security Council will convene on the situation of children in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, especially in Gaza. The Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Tom Fletcher, is scheduled to brief.

** Haiti

Yesterday afternoon, María Isabel Salvador, the head of BINUH, our political office in Haiti, briefed the Security Council on the situation in the country. She first highlighted the complexity of the security situation, noting the continued deterioration in the past months.

Ms. Salvador told Council members that while there is progress on the political front and reason to be timidly hopeful, the transition framework remains fragile. Serious corruption allegations targeting three members of Haiti’s transitional Council have heightened tensions and called into question the legitimacy of its actions.

She called on the Security Council to remain committed to supporting Haiti. A lasting solution requires simultaneous progress on the political and security fronts, supported by constant international solidarity, she said.

For her part, Ghada Waly, the head of the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), reminded the Security Council that gangs control about 85 per cent of Port-au-Prince. Despite the reinforcement of the arms embargo, she said, weapons and ammunition trafficking continue to flow into Haiti and into the hands of gangs. She noted that Haiti is witnessing an alarming surge in human trafficking, particularly child trafficking by gangs.

Ms. Waly also called on Council members to stand with Haiti in confronting violence, corruption, and chaos. Their remarks were shared with you.

** Sudan

Moving to Sudan: Our colleagues at the World Food Programme tell us that the first cross-border barge convoy from South Sudan to Sudan via the White Nile arrived yesterday, 22 January, in Kosti.

The four-barge convoy of WFP food assistance travelled from Renk in South Sudan, carrying 1,000 metric tons — enough to feed 80,000 people for one month. This convoy, that was months in the planning, establishes another vital route for getting assistance to Sudan.

And if you recall, earlier this week, WFP was able to reach Wad Medani, the capital of Al-Jazirah State, with the first delivery of aid in over a year.

WFP emphasizes that the humanitarian community must be able to use all possible routes — across borders and across frontlines — to get the urgently needed assistance to all parts of Sudan.

** Holocaust

As a reminder, today at 1 p.m., the Holocaust and United Nations Outreach Programme Education, along with UN Publications, will host a book launch and discussion with Professor Debórah Dwork, the author of Saints and Liars.

The launch will take place at the UN Bookshop and will be broadcast live on the UN Publications Facebook page.

This is one of many events hosted by the Holocaust and UN Outreach Programme ahead of the International Day of Commemoration in memory of the victims of the Holocaust. And you, of course, are all invited.

** Guest tomorrow

Tomorrow is the International Day of Education. Our guest will be Yasmine Sherif, the Executive Director of Education Cannot Wait (ECW). And she will be here to brief on the occasion and also discuss Education Cannot Wait’s latest Global Estimates Report.

** Honour Roll

I am delighted to close out this briefing with the news that the twenty-fifth Member State has paid its regular budget dues. We thank our friends in Luxembourg. That’s it from me. Dezhi?

** Questions and Answers

Question : Just one quick question. We know that Secretary-General postponed his press conference in this room from last week, but do we know the possible date for that one?

Deputy Spokesman : We do, indeed. It is 30 January, which is one week from today, Thursday. And the expectation is that will be actually at 10:30 in the morning, so you’ll need to get here a little bit earlier.

Question : Thank you.

Deputy Spokesman : Edie?

Question : Thank you, Farhan. A couple of follow-ups. Is there any update on the bilateral meetings that the Secretary-General had in Davos?

Deputy Spokesman : I believe he also, in addition to the ones I’d mentioned, I believe he also met with Masrour Barzani, who is the leader of the Kurdistan Regional Government of Iraq.

Question : And also, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Sudan have issued an ultimatum on and in El Fasher. And is there any update on what the results of that ultimatum are?

Deputy Spokesman : Well, of course, we’re concerned about any threats on a place like El Fasher, where, as you know, we’ve already warned about the severe humanitarian impact of the conflict and have warned of hunger among the population. So anything that impedes normal activities there would be a source of concern. But obviously, we’ll continue to monitor and see what’s happening in El Fasher.

Question : Can you see if you can get an update? Because they gave the Government forces, I can’t remember, but it was a very short period of time to leave, two days or something like that.

Deputy Spokesman : We’ll be in touch. It’s hard to get reporting from the areas that are most embattled, but we’ll try to get an update on El Fasher for you for tomorrow.

Yes. Linda and then you.

Question : Thank you, Farhan. Apropos of the Secretary-General rescheduling his press conference, I was wondering if… I know traditionally or customarily, the SG will go to Washington in late January or so, sometime in the new early New Year to meet with the President and Congress. I was wondering if any invitation had been received by him from President [Donald] Trump.

Deputy Spokesman : I don’t have any travel to Washington to announce. Once there is something, we’ll let you know.

Yes, please?

Question : Hello. Thank you. In line with Linda, actually, were you able to come back with, who is the contact person, the liaison with the new White House now? The other day, you said the Department of Information, but I wonder if there is something at a higher level.

Deputy Spokesman : Yes. Will Davis, the head of our UN Information Centre in Washington, is our normal point of contact in Washington with officials there.

Question : Okay. And regarding the new US Ambassador, during her hearing in Washington, she repeatedly said that they are going to review all the US contributions to all UN agencies to make sure it aligns with their values. We’ve seen a little bit this week of what are their values. Is the Secretary-General concerned about how, what agencies this is going to affect?

Deputy Spokesman : We believe that the work that the United Nations and its agencies does is of tremendous help for all the countries of the world, including for the United States. And we believe that whenever countries evaluate our operations, they find that we are worthy of support.

Question : But in terms of aligning with the lack of diversity and equality and all this, they’re in different pages. Right?

Deputy Spokesman : I wouldn’t comment on the domestic issues of the United States.

Question : No. No. In terms of the principles.

Deputy Spokesman : But in terms of the work that’s being done internationally, we believe that the work that the United Nations does is and has always been a value to the United States.

Yes. Maggie?

Question : Farhan, on Sudan, you mentioned new aid that went in and two different shipments of aid. Does the UN feel that it’s becoming, that it’s scaling up now, the aid? Are you satisfied with how much is going in on a regular basis, and will it impact the IPC forecast?

Deputy Spokesman : Well, I mean, it’s positive that we got aid into Kosti and it’s positive that the World Food Programme was able to reach Wad Madani. At the same time, our emphasis is that we want to make sure that the humanitarian community is able to use all routes, including all borders and all front lines to get aid in because there’s a desperate need for aid throughout Sudan.

And with that, I wish you a good afternoon. Take care.

Question : I put my name to ask questions, Farhan. If you don’t have time, it’s okay. […]

Deputy Spokesman : No. Go right ahead. […] What’s your question?

Question : Okay. Two questions fast. Israel is talking about staying longer in South Lebanon — more than the ceasefire terms allow it to stay. Are you aware of that?

Deputy Spokesman : We expect all parties to abide by the terms of the ceasefire they have agreed to.

Question : And my second question, Sigrid Kaag had met with many Israeli officials, as you mentioned, I think, in one of your briefings. Did she meet with any Palestinians?

Deputy Spokesman : Yes. She did. And I also had mentioned those in the note, but she had visited officials both during her visit to Israel, but also when she visited Ramallah.

Question : Okay. Thank you.