New Permanent Representative of Rwanda Presents Credentials

The new Permanent Representative of Rwanda to the United Nations, Martin K. Ngoga, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

PERSONAL INFORMATION

• Name: Martin K NGOGA

• Date and Place of Birth: March 2, 1968; Kagera, United Republic of Tanzania

• Marital/Family Status: Married

PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE

2023-Present The Republic of Rwanda

High Commissioner of the Republic of Rwanda to the Republic of Kenya and Permanent Representative of the Republic of Rwanda to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and UN-HABITAT

2017-2022 East African Legislative Assembly, Eala

Speaker

2015-2017 East African Legislative Assembly, EALA

Member of Parliament

2006-2013 National Public Prosecution Authority of the Republic of Rwanda

Prosecutor General

2003-2006 National Public Prosecution Authority, The Republic of Rwanda

Deputy Prosecutor General

1999-2003 International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda (ICTR)- Arusha, Tanzania:

Special Representative of the Government of Rwanda

1997-1999 Butare Province

Deputy Head of Public Prosecutions

1997 The Ministry of Labour and Public Services

Head of the Legal Department

EDUCATION

2010-2011 University of Rwanda

Master of Arts, Genocide Studies and Prevention

1993-1996 University of Dar Es Salaam Tanzania

Bachelor of Laws (Honors)

SPOKEN LANGUAGES

• English

• Kiswahili

• Kinyarwanda