New Permanent Representative of Rwanda Presents Credentials
The new Permanent Representative of Rwanda to the United Nations, Martin K. Ngoga, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.
(As provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)
PERSONAL INFORMATION
• Name: Martin K NGOGA
• Date and Place of Birth: March 2, 1968; Kagera, United Republic of Tanzania
• Marital/Family Status: Married
PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE
2023-Present The Republic of Rwanda
High Commissioner of the Republic of Rwanda to the Republic of Kenya and Permanent Representative of the Republic of Rwanda to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and UN-HABITAT
2017-2022 East African Legislative Assembly, Eala
Speaker
2015-2017 East African Legislative Assembly, EALA
Member of Parliament
2006-2013 National Public Prosecution Authority of the Republic of Rwanda
Prosecutor General
2003-2006 National Public Prosecution Authority, The Republic of Rwanda
Deputy Prosecutor General
1999-2003 International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda (ICTR)- Arusha, Tanzania:
Special Representative of the Government of Rwanda
1997-1999 Butare Province
Deputy Head of Public Prosecutions
1997 The Ministry of Labour and Public Services
Head of the Legal Department
EDUCATION
2010-2011 University of Rwanda
Master of Arts, Genocide Studies and Prevention
1993-1996 University of Dar Es Salaam Tanzania
Bachelor of Laws (Honors)
SPOKEN LANGUAGES
• English
• Kiswahili
• Kinyarwanda