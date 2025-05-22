Meetings Coverage and Press Releases

In progress at UNHQ

Biographical Note
BIO/5588

New Permanent Representative of Rwanda Presents Credentials

The new Permanent Representative of Rwanda to the United Nations, Martin K. Ngoga, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

(As provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

PERSONAL INFORMATION

•     Name: Martin K NGOGA

•     Date and Place of Birth: March 2, 1968; Kagera, United Republic of Tanzania

•     Marital/Family Status: Married

PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE

2023-Present      The Republic of Rwanda
High Commissioner of the Republic of Rwanda to the Republic of Kenya and Permanent Representative of the Republic of Rwanda to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and UN-HABITAT

2017-2022   East African Legislative Assembly, Eala
Speaker

2015-2017   East African Legislative Assembly, EALA
Member of Parliament

2006-2013   National Public Prosecution Authority of the Republic of Rwanda
Prosecutor General

2003-2006   National Public Prosecution Authority, The Republic of Rwanda
Deputy Prosecutor General

1999-2003   International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda (ICTR)- Arusha, Tanzania:
Special Representative of the Government of Rwanda

1997-1999   Butare Province
Deputy Head of Public Prosecutions

1997  The Ministry of Labour and Public Services
Head of the Legal Department

EDUCATION

2010-2011   University of Rwanda
Master of Arts, Genocide Studies and Prevention

1993-1996   University of Dar Es Salaam Tanzania
Bachelor of Laws (Honors)

SPOKEN LANGUAGES

•     English

•     Kiswahili

•     Kinyarwanda

Rwanda
For information media. Not an official record.