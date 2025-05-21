New Permanent Observer for International Organization of la Francophonie Presents Letter of Appointment

The new Permanent Observer for the International Organization of la Francophonie to the United Nations, Michel Xavier Biang, presented his letter of appointment to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Mr. Michel Biang, a Gabonese national, is an experienced diplomat.

He holds a diploma from the Diplomacy section of the École Nationale d’Administration de Libreville (Gabon) and a master’s degree in public law from Omar Bongo University.

As Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, he served as Permanent Representative of the Gabonese Republic to the United Nations from 2017 to 2024 and served on the Security Council during Gabon’s term as a non-permanent member of the Council in 2022 and 2023.

He has also held senior positions as Legal Adviser to the President of the fifty-ninth (59th) session of the United Nations General Assembly, as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Gabonese Republic to the Democratic Republic of the Congo and as Director of Legal Affairs of the Civil Aviation Authority in Gabon.

The Secretary-General of La Francophonie has appointed Mr. Michel Xavier Biang as Representative of the OIF to the United Nations in New York in May 2025.

